High school athletics in the Valley have always been like one big extended family and this, thankfully, is the September we've always known.
Summer break is over, football kicks off on Friday, a full slate of volleyball and soccer follows on Tuesday and cross country runners gear up for their first race.
It's not as normal as we'd like, considering the looming presence of a stubborn pandemic, but having this familiar calendar back is a win for everybody. Remember what fall sports were like in March?
The Herald-Republic's sports staff enjoyed a welcome dose of normal when we assembled our Kickoff 2021, a 28-page section included in this edition that previews the prep football season. But once the new school year gets up to speed in the coming days, normal will change for our coverage of local sports.
With the newspaper now being produced off-site, our deadlines for the print edition have moved earlier in the evening. This will create a split in where our local content and coverage will be found. We will get all we can into the print edition by the new deadlines each day and all other later results will be blended in and featured on our website at yakimaherald.com/sports.
There will be some variance in the day-to-day scope of what's included in print, which will be dictated by the starting times of contests. For example, we expect little difference for Sunday's edition since fall sports on Saturdays are mostly afternoon events. Weekdays will naturally be tighter with volleyball and soccer contests scheduled for the evening.
Fridays pose a special challenge since football games start at 7 p.m. and run over three hours most of the time. We will post scores, highlights, statistics and game stories as reported throughout the evening, and then follow up in Sunday's edition with a notebook, game balls and more highlights.
More challenges await with winter sports and state tournaments, but our focus remains the same — provide the best local sports coverage we can for a wide circulation area that reaches from Prosser to Cle Elum and includes 27 high schools and two colleges. That coverage will, in many cases, pivot to more features, previews and notebooks and rely less on evening game coverage.
While these new circumstances are forcing changes for us, the aforementioned pivot has me excited. While game staffing has been a staple of this section for decades, I welcome any opportunity to spend more time writing features of broader appeal on local athletes, coaches and issues.
This will be a significant transition in some ways for both of us, but our two platforms — print and web — will still deliver the goods and retain our reputation as one of the best newspapers for local sports coverage in the Northwest.
Hang in there with us and see where we go. We'll find a new normal together.