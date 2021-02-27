A quick start propelled Ellensburg to another CWAC win Saturday at East Valley.
Dylan Philip and Kaelynn Smith scored in the first ten minutes and the unbeaten Bulldogs cruised to a 5-2 win, despite 15 saves by East Valley goalkeeper Makenzie Mellick. Grace Russell and Shannah Mellick found the net twice in the second half before Ellensburg's Blake Johnson answered with the game's final goal.
Bulldogs goalkeepers Reagan Messner and Vivianne Wright combined for nine saves. Ellensburg (5-0 overall, 5-0 CWAC) will play at Eisenhower and East Valley (2-2, 2-2) will play at Davis on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Dylan Philip, 8:00. 2, Ellensburg, Kaelynn Smith (Philip), 10:00. 3, Ellensburg, Caitlyn Cheney, 29:00.
Second half: 4, Ellensburg, Smith (Anna Engeland), 42:00. 5, East Valley, Grace Russell, 56:00. 6, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Joslin Base), 65:00. 7, Ellensburg, Blake Johnson, 77:00.
Saves: Reagan Messner (Ell) 5, Vivianne Wright (Ell) 4, Makenzie Mellick (EV) 15.
---
GRANDVIEW 1, PROSSER 0: At Grandview, Brandy Martinez scored the lone goal of the match in the first half to help the Greyhounds picked up their first win of the season.
---
SCAC-EWAC
LA SALLE 13, TOPPENISH 1: At Toppenish, Kendall Moore scored a hat trick while Gillian Martin and Grace Liscano scored two goals each for the unbeaten Lightning.
First half: 1, La Salle, Gillian Martin, 1:00. 2, La Salle, Grace Liscano (Kendall Moore), 2:00. 3, La Salle, Moore, 9:00. 4, La Salle, Nataly Pacheco (Moore), 11:00. 5, La Salle, Goins (Ponce), 19:00. 6, La Salle, Gaby Paniagua (Pacheco), 21:00. 7, La Salle, Moore (Martin), 23:00. 8, Toppenish, Mia Anaya, 28:00. 9, La Salle, Moore (Goins), 32:00. 10, La Salle, Radillo (Martin), 39:00.
Second half: 11, La Salle, Martin (Moore), 48:00. 12, La Salle, Liscano, 53:00. 13, La Salle, Hayley Stohr (Cailey Wells), 60:00. 14, La Salle, Wells (Lilian Manzo), 64:00.
Saves: Stohr (LS) 1, Talina White (LS) 0, Toppenish 4.
---
HIGHLAND 4, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, Rachael Keller was one of four Scotties to score and added two assists to help Highland remain unbeaten. Highland will play at Naches Valley on Monday.
First half: 1, Highland Michelle Soto (Ivette Ramos), 11:00. 2, Highland, Ramos (Rachael Keller), 16:00.
Second half: 3, Highland, Alexia Gonzalez (Keller), 49:00. 4, Highland, Keller (Gonzalez), 71:00.
Saves: Carolina Arceo (H) 2, Leslie Gonzalez (W) 11.
--
CLE ELUM 2, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Sozo, Cle Elum rallied and then scored in overtime to knock off the Rangers, who got a goal from Faith Hahn-Landis.
First half: 1, Naches Valley, Faith Hahn-Landis, 21:00. 2, Cle Elum, 32:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Overtime: 3, Cle Elum, 88:00.
Saves: Tanara Zeibach (NV) 8.
---
GRANGER 3, MABTON 1: At Mabton, Dalia Quinonez scored and delivered two assists for the Spartans, and Litzy Miranda made five saves to preserve the win.
First half: 1, Granger, Mireya Carrasco (Dalia Quinonez), 34:00. 2, Granger, Quinonez (Cassandra Herrera), 47:00.
Second half: 3, Mabton (penalty kick). 4, Granger, Joana Jaramillo (Quinonez).
Saves: Litzy Miranda (G) 5, Mabton 1.
---
BOYS
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 1, ST. GEORGE'S 0: At Riverside Christian, Logan Roy scored the lone goal of the game for the Crusaders, goalkeeper Justin Vickers had 12 saves in the shutout, and Riverside Christian (1-0) opened the season with a victory. Riverside Christian will host Trout Lake on Tuesday.
First half: None.
Second half: 1, RC, Logan Roy (Dan Allen), 54:00.
Saves: Justin Vickers (RC) 12.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
SELAH 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, the Vikings improved to 3-1 with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 sweep. Selah heads into a nonleague week with three CBBN opponents, starting with Sunnyside at home on Tuesday.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 1 ace, 7 perfect passes, 3 digs; Addie Scott 11-11 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs; Emily Hutchinson 5-5 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs; Taylor Kieser 14-14 serving, 3 aces, 1 block, 7 kills, 6 digs, 11 assists; Madi Ditter 2 blocks, 1 kill, 3 digs, 10 assists; Sydney Wells 2 aces, 1 block, 6 perfect passes, 6 kills, 9 digs; Sandra Hrle 2 blocks, 3 kills, 3 digs; Ryenne Howell 2 blocks, 1 kill; Mackenzie Pelson 6-6 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig.
Prosser highlights: Ellie Maljaars 10 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Campos 5 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Brooke Bennett 18 assists, 2 digs, 1 kill; Grace Meirndorf 3 aces, 3 digs; Abby Finn 2 aces, 5 digs; KJ Ohler 3 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 1 dig.
---
ELLENSBURG 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Ellensburg, Kacey Mayo's 13 assists and nine digs helped the unbeaten Bulldogs move to 6-0 with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-4 sweep. Ellensburg hosts Eisenhower on Tuesday and travels to West Valley next Saturday.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 7 aces, 13 kills, 10 digs; Alice Bennett 3 aces, 3 kills, 2.5 blocks; Lydia Becker 5 aces, 8 kills, 7 digs; Kacey Mayo 13 assists, 9 digs.
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 3, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, the Leopards earned their third straight win by a score of 25-18, 25-14, 25-18 as Brynn Widner posted a triple-double with 13 kills, 16 digs and 23 perfect passes. Zillah (3-0 West, 3-1 overall) hosts La Salle on Monday.
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 23 perfect passes, 16 digs, 16-16 serving, 13 kills; Emma Flood 2 pp, 12-13 serving, 2 kills, 1 block; Diana Lopez 9 pp, 3 digs, 4-7 serving, 5 kills; Mia Hicks 5 kills, 1 block; Mayce Wofford 5 pp, 8 digs, 9 kills, 7-9 serving, 23 assists; Emmalee Nishi 15 pp, 11 digs, 12-12 serving; Vanessa Chavez 8 pp, 3 digs, 15-17 serving; Aly Delarosa 3 kills.
Toppenish highlights: Emily Larios 3 aces, 9 digs, 6 perfect passes; Nayeli Arellano 5 digs, 10 perfect passes; Kenita Burgess 2 kills, 2 digs, 5 perfect passes.
---
LA SALLE 3, WAPATO 0: At La Salle, Courtney Standley collected 21 assists and Tatum Marang put away 15 kills for the Lightning, which prevailed 25-7, 25-17, 25-20. La Salle (2-1 West, 2-3 overall) plays at first-place Zillah on Monday.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 1 ace, 8 kills, 6 digs, 11 perfect passes; Paige Falk 1 ace, 6 digs; Tatum Marang: 2 aces, 15 kills, 9 digs, 16 pp; Courtney Standley 4 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs, 5 pp, 21 assists; Kathryn Snyder 2 pp; Teryn May 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 pp; 15 assists; Bella Kanelopoulos 3 kills, 3 digs, 7 pp.
---
CONNELL 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, the Eagles pushed their unbeaten record to 5-0 with a 25-9, 26-24, 25-16 crossover win. Naches Valley (2-1 West, 4-2 overall) plays at College Place on Monday.
Naches Valley highlights: Allison Uecker 11 kills 2 blocks, 6-7 serving, 12 digs; Emmie Meloy 4 kills, 3 blocks, 7-7 serving; Hope Saucedo 4 kills, 2 digs; Cassandra Barragan 3 assists, 9 digs, 8 perfect passes 5-5 serving.; Emily Stout 11-12 serving 2 aces, 7 assists; Maddie Kime 13 assists, 2 blocks; Patron Smith 5 digs, 5 perfect passes, 12-13 serving, 3 aces.
---
EWAC
GRANGER 3, MABTON 0: At Granger, Hailey Golob's 11 kills helped the Spartans stay unbeaten at 3-0 with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 victory. Granger plays at Highland on Tuesday.
Granger highlights: Ariela Solorio 13-13 serving, 1 ace, 5 kills, 11 assists, 6 digs; 5 perfect passes; Hailey Golob 11-13 serving, 11 kills, 14 assists, 8 digs, 2 perfect passes; Mariel Birrueta 2-3 serving, 4 kills, 12 digs, 14 perfect passes; Nizhoni Tallman 18-18 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 17 digs, 32 pp; Shaylin Cardenas 12-12 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 14 digs, 13 pp; Jasslyn Ramos 4 kills; Brittney Meza 9-10 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills.
---
KITTITAS 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Cle Elum, Courtney Coates served six aces and Natalia Benevides had five aces with 11 digs as the Coyotes improved to 3-0 with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 sweep. On Tuesday, Kittitas will host White Swan, which swept Highland 3-0 on Saturday.
Kittitas highlights: Natalia Benevides 5 aces, 4 kills, 11 digs; Dane Gokey 4 aces, 7 digs; Amelia Mohn, 12 assists, 5 kills, 5 digs; Jillian Provaznik 5 kills, 9 assists, 5 digs; Courtney Coates 6 aces, 2 digs; Sydney Lael 1 ace, 8 digs; Ava Smith 2 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs; Allison McCune 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs.
---
TRICO
GOLDENDALE 3, CASTLE ROCK 0: At Vancouver, Taylor Rising's 12 kills and four aces led the unbeaten Timberwolves to a 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 victory. Goldendale hosts La Center on Tuesday.
Goldendale highlights: Taylor Rising 12 kills, 13-13 serving, 4 aces, 7 digs, 5 assists, 7 pp; Rachel Gallagher 29 assists, 7 kills, 13 digs, 12-13 serving; Olivia Erland 3 kills, 4 digs, 8-8 serving; Sara Hiebert 9 kills, 3 blocks; Kennedy Berry 12 digs, 10 pp, 15-15 serving; Gwen Gilliam 6 kills, 3 digs, 5-5 serving; Taryn Rising 7 kills, 6-6 serving, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Audrey Hill 2 digs, 4-5 serving.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 3, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 1: At Sunnyside, Sydrah Eagleheart contributed eight kills and 19 digs while Naylanee Strom posted 34 assists and nine digs to help the Eagles rally to beat the Knights.
Yakama Tribal highlights: Naylanee Strom 34 assists, 13 serves, 1 ace, 9 digs; G’Mewiin Mills 4 kills, 11 digs, 2 good serves, 1 ace; Sydrah Eagleheart 3 assists, 8 kills, 19 digs, 13 good serves; Sakoyah Randall 2 assists, 3 kills, 18 digs, 12 serves, 2 aces; Jada Liulamaga 5 assists, 10 kills, 10 digs, 15 good serves; Saneah Eagleheart 9 kills, 12 digs, 10 good serves, 1 ace.
---
FOOTBALL
Carrasco sparks Greyhounds
GRANDVIEW — Diamond Carrasco hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass in the second half and finished with 107 yards receiving as Grandview defeated La Salle 14-6 in nonleague play Friday night at Leenhouts Stadium.
Carrasco, who also booted both PAT kicks, put the Greyhounds up 14-0 in the third quarter. Quarterback Ferrell Medina threw for 144 yards.
La Salle pulled within a score with Dylan Bangs' touchdown run in the final period.
La Salle=0=0=0=6=—=6
Grandview=7=0=7=0=—=14
Gra — Dominik Sanchez 4 run (Diamond Carrasco kick)
Gra — Carrasco 50 pass from Ferrell Medina (Carrasco kick)
LS — Dylan Bangs 2 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — La Salle, not available. Grandview, Evan Bridger 7-33, Jadrien Chavez 13-36, Sanchez 5-20, Medina 4-9.
PASSING — La Salle, not available. Grandview, Medina 8-16-1-144.
RECEIVING — La Salle, not available. Grandview, Carrasco 6-107, Noe Medina 2-20, Cesar Gonzalez 1-17.
---
CWAC
PROSSER 55, EAST VALLEY 12
Pro — Haden Hicks 20 pass from Kaiden Rivera (two-point failed)
Pro — Hicks 57 pass from Rivera (Brock Weinmann pass from Rivera)
Pro — Weinmann 46 punt return (Ryan Beightol kick)
EV — Teegan Hooper 56 pass from Aiden Estill (PAT failed)
Pro — Kaden Swift 2 pass from Rivera (two-point failed)
Pro — Jacob Chavez 1 run (Beightol kick)
Pro — Hicks 56 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Pro — Swift 63 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Pro — Kase Tuttle 7 run (Beightol kick)
EV — Erik Navarro 45 pass from Estill (PAT failed)
Prosser statistics
RUSHING — Chavez 4-32, Rivera 1-4, Jake Gray 2-15, Tuttle 1-7.
PASSING — Rivera 18-25-1-396.
RECEIVING — Hicks 4-147, Weinmann 2-24, Reilly Williams 4-116, Swift 4-84, Isaac Kernan 1-12, Danny Reyes 2-9, Tommy Inion 1-4.
---
EWAC
CLE ELUM 42, WHITE SWAN 16: At White Swan, Cle Elum scored 21 points in the first quarter to win its opener against the Cougars. Cle Elum's stats and scoring was not available.
Cle Elum=21=7=7=7=—=42
White Swan=8=0=8=0=—=16
WS — Devin Sampson-Craig 1 run (Sampson-Craig pass to Kupkana Leavitt)
WS — Sampson-Craig 20 pass to Leavitt (Steven Verwey run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WS, Verwey 6-46, Caden Garcia 10-41, Victor Broncheau 1-11, Chance Abrams 3-21, Sampson-Craig 3-23.
PASSING — WS, Sampson-Craig 14-30-2-210, Brylen Scrabyrobe 0-1-0-0
RECEIVING — WS, Leavitt 10-110, Verwey 2-40, Donovan Watlemet 1-30, Ulyises Ceballos 1-30.
---
GRANGER 48, KITTITAS 6: At Kittitas, the Spartans rushed for over 300 yards and led 32-6 at halftime. No other details were available. Granger plays at Mabton on Saturday.
---
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 38, HIGHLAND 0: At Dayton, Isaias Escamilla completed 10 passes for 75 yards for the Scotties, who host White Swan on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Highland=0=0=0=0=—=0
Dayton-Waits=7=12=19=0=—=38
Highland statistics
RUSHING — Fabian Pacheco 4-13, Marco Ramirez 4-5, Rodrigo Ayala 6-(minus-12), Isaias Escamilla 3-(minus-15).
PASSING — Isaias Escamilla 10-21-2-75.
RECEIVING — Luis Alcala 3-34, Jesus Silva 4-26, Jorge Villafan 1-3, Nick Mumby 2-12.
---
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC
AT ELLENSBURG
BOYS
Team scores: Ellensburg 28, Prosser 48, Grandview 62.
Top 10: Lukkes Hultberg (P) 13:38 (4K), Jorge Morales (G) 14:46, Luther Belofsky (E) 14:47, Kaden Mattson (S) 14:48, Ethan Denny (P) 14:51, Bryton Wilson (E) 14:59, Chase Perez (E) 15:14, Joseph Carlton (E) 15:21, Theo Dittmer (E) 15:24, Jeremy Wallace (E) 15:38.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 15, Prosser 49, Grandview inc.
Top 10: Kate Laurent (E) 15:51, Rylee Leishman (E) 16:37, Holly Fromherz (E) 17:31, Olivia Berthon-Koch (E) 17:50, Elaine Joyce (E) 18:42, Chloe Mattson (E) 18:49, Avery Thiemann (P) 19:40, Katherine Hudson (E) 19:50, Samantha Coppock (E) 19:59, Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 19:59.
---
AT SELAH
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 21, East Valley 40.
Top 10: Cooper Quigley (S) 13:13 (4K), Nicolas Spencer (EV) 14:11, Eric Swedin (S) 14:14, Michael Strand (S) 14:21, Kyle Parries (EV) 14:21, Sam Anderson (S) 14:24, Reece Ozanich (S) 14:54, Jonathan Orozco (S) 15:30, Jared Briggs (S) 15:40, Connor Deveny (EV) 15:51.
GIRLS
Team scores: Selah 15, East Valley didn’t field a team.
Selah highlights: Kieryann Mattson 19:17, Tanna Bond 19:18, Kyrsten Callahan 19:30, Anna Tamblyn 19:59, Abigail Huri 20:12, Harlie Crawford 21:13.
---
CADET INVITE
At Franklin Park
BOYS
Top 10: Oscar Lopez (Ike) 17:18 (3 miles), Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 17:34, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 17:37, Isaac Immel (RC) 17:38, Fernando Ibarra (Ike) 17:43, Mario Cervantes Reyes (Ike) 17:52, Caleb Stephenson (Ike) 17:58, Alex Acosta (Ike) 18:08, Luke Binfet (Bickleton) 18:16, Jafet Villasenor (Ike) 18:37.
GIRLS
Top 10: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 20:12, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 20:39, Annette Figueroa (Ike) 21:12, Alyssa Arias Chavez (Ike) 21:58, Amber Enzler (Ike) 22:13, Paris Miramontes (Ike) 22:37, Joelle Shields (NV) 22:57, Katrina Feriante (NV) 23:37, Brooke Miles (NV) 23:54, Gabriella Verduzco (Ike) 23:55.