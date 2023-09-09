SUNNYSIDE — A pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns helped Sunnyside hold off Post Falls (Idaho) 41-35 on Friday at Sunnyside.
Tied at 14 near the end of the second quarter, Rylee Gonzalez's pick six put the Grizzlies up at the half. An early third-quarter touchdown drive capped by a 4-yard TD pass from Ethan Avalos to Eli Fernandez, the pair's second scoring connection of the day, made sure Sunnyside would stay in front the rest of the way.
Fernandez helped seal things with his own pick six in the fourth quarter, though the Grizzlies needed to recover an onside kick after Post Falls scored with just over a minute left.
Avalos, making his second varsity start, threw for four scores, connecting with Cody Diddens and Seb Magana in addition to his pair with Fernandez.
The Grizzlies (1-1) have a short week with a trip to Kennewick on Thursday.
Post Falls=7=7=6=15=—=35
Sunnyside=7=13=8=13=—=41
Sun — Eli Fernandez 11 pass from Ethan Avalos (Alberto Ledesma kick)
PF — Tevin Burns 4 run (Seth Martin kick)
Sun — Cody Diddens 4 pass from Avalos (Ledesma kick)
PF — Burns 6 run (Martin kick)
Sun— Rylee Gonzalez 25 interception return (run failed)
Sun— Fernandez 4 pass from Avalos (Avalos run)
PF — Isaac McKeown 3 run (kick failed)
Sun— Seb Magana 20 pass from Avalos (run failed)
PF — McKeown 2 run (Martin kick), 7:07
Sun— Fernandez 28 interception return (Ledesma kick)
PF — McKeown 2 run (McKeown run)
GRANDVIEW 10, WAPATO 0: At Grandview, the Greyhounds broke a scoreless tie in the fourth quarter to secure their first 2-0 start since 2018.
The Grandview defense outscored the Wolves (0-2), contributing a safety in the fourth quarter. The Greyhounds didn't complete any of their seven pass attempts, rushing for 303 yards on 45 carries as a team.
Alejandro Garcia Diaz turned 15 carries into 110 yards and the game's only offensive points, running in a two-point conversion for good measure.
The Greyhounds head to Prosser on Thursday while Wapato travels to Granger on Friday.
Wapato=0=0=0=0=—=0
Grandview=0=0=0=10=—=10
RUSHING — Grandview: Alejandro Garcia-Diaz 15-110, Nate Montes de Oca 11-96, Dutch Graf 7-51, Jose Herrera 3-8, Titus Jeffrey 1-13, Izaiah Orozco 3-10, Alex Vazquez 3-10, Travis Tobin 1-4, Tucker Santjer 1-1.
PASSING — Grandview: Tucker Santjer 0-7-0-0.
SKYLINE 56, PROSSER 21: At Skyline, the Spartans capitalized on turnovers to pull away from the Mustangs.
Fumbles on the Mustangs' first two possessions helped Skyline build a 21-0 lead, and the Spartans would turn three more turnovers into 21 more points in the final three quarters.
Quarterback Kory McClure moved the ball well for Prosser (1-1) despite his turnovers, completing 31 of 42 passes for 273 yards and four interceptions. He did connect with Landon Bailey for a 42-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Mustangs.
A week after his game-winning rumble to the endzone against Sunnyside, fullback Gaybe Thiemann found the end zone on one of his two carries. Erik Delgado eclipsed 100 total yards with nine catches for 67 yards and six carries for 35 yards and a score.
The Mustangs have a short week with Grandview coming to town on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Prosser=0=14=0=7=—=21
Skyline=14=21=14=7=—=56
Rushing — Prosser: Erik Delgado 6-35, Isaac Montejano 6-32, Gayge Thiemann 2-3, Isaac Reyna 1-(minus-1).
Passing — Prosser: Kory McClure 31-42-273-4.
Receiving — Prosser: Jacob Rainer 3-11, Noah Moreno 2-16, Tommy Morfin 2-11, Delgado 9-67, Havic Prieto 4-42, Julian Magana 1-3, Hans VerMulm 1-14, Landon Bailey 4-58, Aaron Gonzelez 2-34, Isaac Montejano 3-17.
LA SALLE 28, OMAK 21: At La Salle, Johan Valladares had a combined four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing, to lead the Lightning past Omak.
Valladares finished with 210 rushing yards, including three- and nine-yard touchdowns, and was 10-for-18 for 113-yards with touchdowns to Kai Hanrahan and Tyler Do.
Adan Villalobos started the scoring for La Salle (2-0) with a sack in the end zone for a safety in the first quarter. Andrew Mauch had two interceptions and both Hanrahan and Do finished with one interception.
Omak=14=7=0=0=—=21
La Salle=8=15=7=0=—=28
La Salle — Safety
La Salle — Johan Valladares 3 run (kick failed)
La Salle — Kai Hanrahan 5 pass from Valladares (Oscar Sanchez kick)
La Salle — Valladares 9 run (kick failed)
La Salle — Tyler Do 8 pass from Valladares (Sanchez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — La Salle, Valladares 24-210, Jaiden James 11-39, Adan Villalobos 4-12.
PASSING — La Salle, Valladares 10-18-1-113.
RECEIVING — La Salle, Do 7-92, Hanrahan 3-21.
GRANGER 42, MABTON 8: At Granger, Julian Castro ran for 73 yards and three touchdowns while Matthew Heckert threw for 144 yards to keep the Spartans unbeaten. They'll host Wapato while Mabton plays at Lake Roosevelt next Friday.
Mabton=0=0=0=8=—=8
Granger=6=14=14=8=—=42
Granger — Brian Delgado 20 pass from Matthew Heckert (pass failed)
Granger — Delgado 1 run (Julian Castro run)
Granger — Castro 10 run (pass failed)
Granger — Castro 8 run (pass failed)
Granger — Castro 3 run (Castro run)
Granger — Noe Alegria 26 run (Alegria run)
Mabton — Francisco Moreno 5 run (Marco Espinoza run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mabton, Edwardo Garcia 10-75, Espinoza 6-10, Tristan Vargas 1-8, Moreno 5-2. Granger, Castro 14-73, Alegria 7-48, Delgado 6-40, TEAM 1-(-2).
PASSING — Mabton, Espinoza 1-4-2-10. Granger, Heckert 10-13-0-144.
RECEIVING — Mabton, Steven Rodriguez 1-10. Granger, Eric Lopez 5-57, Adrian Vasquez 2-34, Castro 1-22, Delgado 1-20, Arthur Heckert 1-11.
LAKE ROOSEVELT 54, HIGHLAND 26, At Highland, Cayden Hakala caught all-four touchdown passes from Yahir Castro for the Scotties, who lost to Lake Roosevelt.
Castro finished 8-for-11 for 275-yards and Hakala had touchdown receptions of 33, 60, 67 and 46 yards.
Sergio Ayala had two sacks and Aaron Mulvaney added one sack for Highland.
Granger — Cayden Hakala 33 pass from Yahir Castro
Granger — Hakala 60 pass from Castro
Granger — Hakala 67 pass from Castro
Granger — Hakala 46 pass from Castro
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Jayden Connolly 4-38.
PASSING — Highland, Yahir Castro 8-11-0-275.
RECEIVING — Highland, Cayden Hakala 8-275.
MORTON-WHITE PASS 42, WHITE SWAN 6: At White Swan, Willie Dittenholer scored the lone touchdown of the game for the Cougars on a 20-yard pass from Jeff Levett in the fourth quarter.
Danner Deane led White Swan in rushing with 84-yards on 12 carries while Braden Blodgett had six catches for 80-yards.
White Swan hosts Adna next Friday at 6 p.m.
Morton-White Pass=14=14=6=8=—=42
White Swan=0=0=0=6=—=6
White Swan — Willie Dittenholer 20 pass from Jeff Levett (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — White Swan, Danner Deane 12-84, Tony Lutton 6-42, Levett 8-64, Spence Lawrence 5-32.
PASSING — White Swan, Levett 10-22-2-105.
RECEIVING — White Swan, Braden Blodgett 6-80, Dittenholer 4-25.
MANSON 38, KITTITAS 27: At Kittitas, Brody Stewart caught a pair of touchdown passes and brother Ronan had 146 yards rushing and a score as the Coyotes fell in their season-opener. Quarterback Terry Huber also broke 100 rushing yards, totaling 105 on 14 carriers. He also completed 9 of 15 passes for 145 yards and a pick.
Kittitas will travel to Burbank next Friday.
RUSHING — Kittitas: Ronan Stewart 9-146, Terry Huber 14-105, George Seubert 6-30, JT Boitano 4-18.
PASSING — Huber 9-15-145-1.
RECEVING — Brody Stewart 4-76, Dallon Walker 2-23, Keith Taylor 1-23, R. Stewart 1-10, Boitano 1-12.
Life Christian 27, Cle Elum 9: At Cle Elum, Trey Tolen-Chavez returned a kickoff for a touchdown as the Warriors fell to 0-2.
In other nonleague action Friday, Eisenhower lost to Sedro-Woolley 49-3, Selah lost to Okanogan 49-7 and Seton Catholic beat Goldendale 22-7. In 1B Southeast action, Sunnyside Christian lost to Touchet 93-32 and Yakama Tribal lost to Dayton 62-38.
