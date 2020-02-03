TOPPENISH — Bryce Strom scored a game-high 17 points to lead four Yakama Tribal players in double figures and the Eagles rolled past Lyle-Wishram 87-33 on Senior Night in Greater Columbia B boys basketball action Monday night.
Mylo Jones and DeShawn Johnson each had 15 points and Terell Yallup chipped in 12 for Yakama Tribal (16-2 overall, 6-0 league), which hosts Trout Lake on Tuesday.
LYLE-WISHRAM — Smith 2, Dorr 6, Berry 7, Cruz Montoya 10, Ingraham 5, Blazer 0, Gutierrez 0, Bernier 3.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Terrell Yallup 12, Bryce Strom 17, Wahsise 2, Mylo Jones 15, Bryan Strom 4, Bennett 9, Goudy 7, DeShawn Johnson 15, Woodward 0, Dawes 2, Heath 0, Hooper 0, Pascua 2, Hart 2.
Lyle-Wishram 2 12 8 11 — 33
Yakama Tribal 33 13 20 21 — 87
Yakama Tribal highlights: Bryce Strom 6 assts; Bryan Strom 7 assts.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON B RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 79, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 59: At Moses Lake Christian, Levi Rivera scored 26 points and Alec Bazaldua added 20 on 8-for-9 shooting from the field and the Crusaders (16-1 overall, 8-0 league) built a 14-point halftime lead and cruised from there.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Pommer 0, McKee 4, Belknap 3, Dan Allen 5, Bradford 2, Meyers 4, Sam Allen 3, Vickers 6, Alec Bazaldua 20, Belaire 6, Levi Rivera 26.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — J. Boorman 4, Ja. Robertson 8, Chavez 0, Pierre Boorman 37, K. Boorman 2, Padolyah 5, Jo. Robertson 3
Riverside Christian 21 20 14 24 — 79
Moses Lake Christian 11 16 13 19 — 59
Riverside Christian highlights: Rivera 10 rebs., 4 stls.; Bazaldua 8-9 FG, 4 stls. 16-1 8-0 in league
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GREATER COLUMBIA B YAKAMA TRIBAL 75, LYLE-WISHRAM 44: At Yakama Tribal, Justeen Eyle, Jada Liulamaga and Sophia Suppah each scored 14 points, Sydrah Eagleheart had 12 and G’mewiin Mills chipped in 11 as the Eagles improved to 5-1 and 13-5 overall.
LYLE-WISHRAM — Childers 8, Mad. Olson 8, Hawkins 1, Sonya Rubio 24, Spino 3, Rappe 0, Kilian 0, Mak. Olson 0, McCullough 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G’mewiin Mills 11, Sydrah Eagleheart 12, Lowe 0, Sa. Eagleheart 6, Starr 0, Justeen Eyle 14, Dawes 4, Jada Liulamaga 14, Sophia Suppah 14.
Lyle-Wishram 5 6 17 16 — 44
Yakama Tribal 14 26 20 15 — 75
Yakama Tribal highlights: Mills 5 rebs., 5 assts.; Eyle 5 rebs.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON B MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 44, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 41: At Moses Lake Christian, Olivia Hull and Chloe Swanson each scored 12 points as the Crusaders (7-9 overall, 7-2 league) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to take a late lead before Moses Lake Christian won with a last-second shot.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Chloe Swanson 12, Olivia Hull 12, Sanders 5, Yallup 3, A. Hull 3, Shields 3, Bell 2, G. Swanson 1.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Kali Kast 14, Ali Stanley 10, Gulenko 9, M. Kast 4, Merkle 3, Meise 3, Lloyd 1.
Riverside Christian 7 11 7 16 — 41
Moses Lake Christian 12 14 6 12 — 44