Senior Day brought out the best in Allison Heater.
And all of her East Valley teammates, senior or not.
Heater drove in six runs with three extra-base hit as the Red Devils finished their regular season and tuned up for next week’s CWAC district softball tournament with a 17-0 victory in five innings over Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Heater, EV’s ace pitcher, did throw one inning but did most of her damage at the plate, fittingly batting in the clean-up position, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three runs scored.
The Red Devils, ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A state RPI, averaged 11.7 runs a game during a regular season that produced a 10-2 league record and 15-5 overall mark. Over the last 12 games, during which EV was 11-1, the hard-hitting offense averaged 14.5 runs a game.
The top of coach Dwaine Morrison’s lineup was a mirror image as shortstop Tori Goodell and second baseman Madi Morrison, who bat first and second, were both 3-for-3 with four runs scored with an RBI. Goodell also had a double.
No. 3 hitter Tinley Taylor scored three runs. Aidan Lyon threw three innings and Heater and Mimi Hagler added a frame each for a two-hit shutout.
East Valley took a 10-game win streak into last Saturday’s CWAC showdown at home against third-ranked Othello and extended it by handing the Huskies their first loss of the season in the opener, 7-6. Othello won the second game 11-6 to push their records to 9-1 in the CWAC and 17-1 for the season. The Huskies finish league play on Saturday against Ephrata.
East Valley has clinched a bye into the district semifinals at Carlon Park on May 14.
Eisenhower, which lost all-league pitcher Taylor Yockey to an injury last week, is 4-4 in CBBN play and 7-8 overall. The Cadets play a nonleague game at Sunnyside on Wednesday and have two CBBN doubleheaders left against Eastmont and Wenatchee.
EV highlights: Allison Heater 3-3, 2 2b, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBI, 1 IP; Madi Morrison 3-3, 4 runs, RBI; Tori Goodell 3-3, 2b, 4 runs, RBI; Tinley Taylor 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Kaylee Prince 2 RBI; Aidan Lyon 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 3 K; Mimi Hagler 1 IP, 0 hits, 3 K.
