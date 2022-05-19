After Gage Cook won his third state championship and capped an unbeaten season in February, there was a strong argument to be made that the Granger senior was the best overall wrestler in the state.
That debate now appears to be over.
Cook was named the Washington state recipient of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award earlier this week, a top honor that landed in the Valley two years ago with Toppenish's Haiden Drury.
After capturing 1A state titles as a freshman and sophomore at 220 pounds, followed by a missed season due to the pandemic, Cook rolled through a 48-0 season at heavyweight and dominated the 2B state bracket for his threepeat. He has also won national age-group titles with Victory Wrestling.
Cook has been committed to joining the Army since his junior season.
State winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria: success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling; review of GPA and class rank, academic honors and distinctions; and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community.
James Rowley of Crescent Valley in Oregon was named the West Region winner of the Schultz award, which Drury won in 2020. The national winner will be announced later this month.
Shannon Workinger of Quincy was named the Washington state and West Region winner of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award.
