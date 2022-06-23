According to history, what Matthew Sauve achieved during the high school baseball season was impossible.
Not only do league MVPs never come from teams under .500, but they also never come from Grandview.
But this past spring, done and done.
One of the rewards for such a rarity is playing in this weekend’s All-State Baseball Series, which will be held on Sauve’s future home field at Parker Faller Field with all-star doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. He will be joined by Naches Valley’s Garren Gooler.
Even as he raked his way through CWAC pitching, Sauve was almost certainly still a longshot heading into the final league doubleheader of the season with the Greyhounds sitting at 3-7 and in sixth place.
But in those last two games on April 23 on Grandview’s home field, Sauve made his case in one thunderous afternoon.
Up against league champion Selah, the Yakima Valley College-bound third baseman went 6-for-7 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI. His second dinger was a walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the eighth that won the opener 3-2, and the continued barrage helped the Greyhounds threaten for a sweep before falling 12-11.
“I think having a day like that against the eventual league champs surely strengthened my case,” Sauve said. “It was definitely an honor to be in the conversation of being considered for league MVP. It was one of the individual goals I set for myself going into this season.”
For the season, Sauve batted .608 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 30 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. Hard to ignore those numbers regardless of the standings. The Yaks and head coach Kyle Krustangel agreed, even before the breakout senior season. Sauve committed to YVC a year ago.
“I attended one of their practices last summer and was impressed with how they ran things,” Sauve said. “YVC also has a long history of being one of the top programs in the NWAC.”
Sauve was proud to be recognized for Grandview, a program that has long strived to gain traction in a stout league that has produced five state champions since 2014 and saw Ellensburg reach the final four this year. The Greyhounds have had only one winning season in league since the program’s lone state appearance in 1991, and Sauve is believed to be Grandview’s first league MVP in baseball.
Sauve’s Team Baker squad includes University’s Brandon Faire, the Greater Spokane League MVP who is also committed to YVC. Team Baker opens the Series on Saturdat against Team Adams at 11:15 a.m.
• Gooler continues a long history of Naches Valley representation in the All-State Series. He will be one of three Class 1A players on Team Rainier, which plays Team St. Helens in Saturday’s second eight-inning game at 3 p.m.
A four-year veteran who made NV’s varsity as a freshman, Gooler was named the SCAC West’s MVP this year after earning first-team honors as a junior when the reduced-size SCAC went without divisions in the COVID year.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Gooler, who was a first-team punter and second-team wide receiver for the football team last fall, batted .360 with 26 RBI and posted a 2.90 ERA with 42 strikeouts for the Rangers, who made the program’s 26th state appearance.
To wrap up an 8-0 run through the West, Gooler pitched a complete game and drove in five runs in a doubleheader against Zillah.
Sunday’s doubleheader starts with the third-place game at 10:15 a.m. followed by the championship game at 1:45 p.m.
-
ALL-STATE ROSTERS
Team Adams: Ethan Smetheram, Auburn; Colton Anardi, Auburn; Sterling Lipscomb, Shadle Park; Justice Huels, Pasco; Gavin Parker, Napavine; Jeren Eldridge, Arlington; Aaron Herst, Garfield; Andrew Aitken, West Valley-Spokane; Thunder Doty, Crosspoint; Duke Ohligschlager, Lynden; Andrew Moberly, Kentridge; Rylan Haider, Olympia; Riley Moyer, College Place; Caleb Gray, West Valley-Spokane; Carson Burke, Franklin; Reece Walling, Prairie; Grant Cunningham, Seattle Prep; Cade Slayton, Lynden.
Team Baker: Carson Nakagawara, Ballard; Julius Hooks, Tahoma; Cameron Duggan, Bonney Lake; Logan Moore, W.F. West; Gunnar Shiotani, Ballard; Anthony Myers, Federal Way; Abram Woodward, Brewster; Ricco Longo, University; Noah Weintraub, Eastlake; Jeremiah Crain, Puyallup; Dominic Nolan, Nathan Hale; Drew Sanidad, Eastside Catholic; Justin Brennan, Lakes; Matthew Sauve, Grandview; Adam Brooks, Puyallup; Brandon Faire, University; Derek Bergeson, Royal; Nicholas Lewandowski, Bonney Lake; Chandler Tuupo, Issaquah.
Team Rainier: Chase Cretti, Fife; Joseph Weissenfels, Richland; Tyson Laugen, Ephrata; Jonah Shull, Bothell; Dylan Watts, Enumclaw; Noah Imboden, Kalama; Drake Anderson, Enumclaw; Isaac Marchand, Kentwood; Winston Roberts, Ephrata; Bryce Johnson, Meridian; Kyle Memarian, Skyview; Easton Herdman, Central Kitsap; Nainoa Nall, Lincoln; Reed Stamps, Chelan; Tyler Howard, Skyview; Garren Gooler, Naches Valley; Carson Coffield, Mt. Spokane; Cam Kallsen, Richland; Jaxton Helmstetler, West Seattle.
Team St. Helens: Austin Paul, Redmond; Sam Boyle, Columbia River; Gunner Graves, Kettle Falls; Tyler Harper, Tri-Cities Prep; Asher Lindgren, Moses Lake; Drew Hancock, Camas; Jackson Purcell, Moses Lake; Jack Varney, Mercer Island; Bryce Didrickson, Interlake; Tyler Hogan, Monroe; Jackson Toms, Kelso; Richie Rodriguez, Auburn Mountainview; Beckett Jarnagin, Port Angeles; Casey Struckmeier, Columbia River; Will Rankin, Oak Harbor; Ty Messner, Kiona-Benton; Mason Kelley, Sumner; Carter Gaston, Kelso; Colton Bower, North Kitsap.
