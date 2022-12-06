GRANDVIEW — Wapato freshman Deets Parrish scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half to help offset Natalee Trevino school-record performance as the Wolves defeated Grandview 56-49 in nonleague girls basketball Tuesday night.
Trevino fired in 36 points for the Greyhounds with four 3-pointers and 10-for-15 shooting inside the arc. She also collected 11 rebounds.
KK Bass netted 16 points with three 3-pointers for Wapato (2-0), which plays at East Valley on Friday.
WAPATO — Wheeler 2, Grunlose 2, Kenoras 8, Deets Parrish 20, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Espinoza 8, KK Bass 16.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 1, Armendariz 6, Natalee Trevino 36, Freeman 0, Richey 4, Castilleja 2, Medina 0, Hamm 0, Benitez 0.
Wapato=8=16=14=18=—=56
Grandview=13=15=9=12=—=49
Highlights: Trevino (G) 11 rebs, 3 stls.
-
DAVIS 76, CHIAWANA 56: At Davis, the unbeaten Pirates continued their high-scoring rampage as Esmeralda Galindo canned six 3-pointers while scoring 24 of her 34 points in the first half.
Neveah Patterson pitched in three 3-pointers as part of her 17-point night for Davis (4-0), which opens CBBN play on Saturday at home against Moses Lake.
CHIAWANA — Marisela Contreras 10, Kaia Foster 10, Zaro 8, Woolf 4, Malia Ruud 13, Campos 9, Wert 2, Montez 0.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 13, Esmeralda Galindo 34, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 1, Hohner 1, Neveah Patterson 17, Shaela Allen-Greggs 11.
Chiawana=18=14=7=17=—=56
Davis=24=18=15=19=—=76
-
WEST VALLEY 49, SELAH 33: At West Valley, junior Laiken Hill netted eight of her 14 points during a 16-2 surge in the third quarter for the Rams (1-1), who begin CBBN play on Friday hosting Wenatchee.
SELAH — Ruark 6, Keller 1, Hall 0, Pendleton 2, Franklin 7, Andrews 2, Mattson 8, Wilkey 0, Garza 6, Coons 1.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 14, Jamieson 2, Morford 0, Fries 0, Winslow 2, Bell 9, Paige Bremerman 11, Strother 5, Hatfield 2, White 0, McMurry 4.
Selah=6=11=2=14=—=33
West Valley=9=15=16=9=—=49
Highlights: Hill (WV) 5 stls, 4 assts; Lauren Hatfield (WV) 5 rebs, 5 stls; Ally Garza (S) 7 rebs.
-
EISENHOWER 71, PASCO 39: At Eisenhower, the Cadets picked up their first win with a 47-point outburst in the first half. Ike begins CBBN play on Saturday at Sunnyside.
Pasco=10=8=7=14=-=39
Eisenhower=21=26=11=13=-=71
-
PROSSER 67, KENNEWICK 57: At Prosser, Lay'lee Dixon finished with 26 points as the Mustangs rallied from a six-point halftime deficit in their season opener. They'll host Sunnyside Friday night.
KENNEWICK — H. Fiander 5, A. Fiander 1, Kaylor 4, Perry 4, Thornton 2, Tayler Adams 14, A. Dress 0, Ripplinger 2, Dylan Dress 12, Johnson 9.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Malinez 5, Cox 0, Roehl 2, Ibarra 7, Lay'lee Dixon 26, Blair 4, Gomez 0, Phillips 6, Naomi Chavez 11.
Kennewick=11=19=12=15=—=57
Prosser=13=12=18=24=—=67
-
HERMISTON 73, SUNNYSIDE 70: At Sunnyside, Baylee Maldonado had 19 points, five assists and five rebounds and Aubrey Garza hit four 3-pointers for the Grizzlies (2-1), who play at Prosser on Friday.
HERMISTON — Ackerman 8, Moreno 3, Ellie Heideman 21, Coleman 2, Izzy Simmons 22, Elliott 2, Edwards 9, Hagel 6.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 7, Gonzalez 2, Lopez 2, Carrizales 4, Amaro 6, Lili Briones 12, Baylee Maldonado 19, Lopez 4, Aubrey Garza 14.
Hermiston=16=20=25=12=—=73
Sunnyside=24=16=14=16=—=70
Highlights: Karizma Fuentes 11 rebs; Rosie Lopez 9 rebs; Jansyn Carrizales 8 rebs; Maldonado 5 rebs, 5 assts; Garza 4 3p.
-
NACHES VALLEY 55, HIGHLAND 41: At Highland, Maddy Jewett scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Rangers, who jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the opening period. Maricza Mendoza's 24 points and six rebounds paced Highland.
NACHES VALLEY — Maddy Jewett 24, Rowe 8, VanAmburg 2, Gracie Hargroves 15, St. Martin 2.
HIGHLAND — Gaby Paniagua 10, Garcia 2, Keller 3, Silva 0, Estrada 2, Maricza Mendoza 24.
Naches Valley=21=8=14=12=—=55
Highland=8=9=10=14=—=41
Highlights: Jewett (NV) 12 rebs; Anahi Garcia (H) 3 rebs, 3 stls; Judith Silva (H) 5 rebs; Mendoza (H) 6 rebs.
-
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 46, LA SALLE 40: At La Salle, Taylor Andringa scored eight of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Knights hold off La Salle.
Ellie Bost hit three 3-pointers in the second half for the Lightning and also finished with 23 points.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 9, Harrington 5, Alseth 2, Clapp 0, Jett 0, Faber 4, Taylor Andringa 23, Velasquez 2, Van Wieringen 1, Smeenk 0.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 23, O'Connor 2, Gaytan 0, Ella Craig 11, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 4, Brown 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=16=12=8=10=—=46
La Salle=4=14=13=9=—=40
Highlights: Mia Gasseling (LS) 5 rebs, 5 blks.
-
MABTON 61, RIVER VIEW 17: At Mabton, Esmeralda Sanchez scored all 22 of her points in the first half as the Vikings moved to 3-1 and will play at Wapato on Saturday.
RIVER VIEW — Lozier 5, Hallman 5, Landers 0, Rodgers 2, Mills 0, Castellanos 4, Renteria 1.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 22, Chavez 4, Aviles 6, Bonewell 7, Roettger 2, Ramirez 2, Macedo 2, Cortes 2, Galarza 5, Zavala 9.
River View=3=3=6=5=—=17
Mabton=31=20=6=4=—=61
-
GOLDENDALE 69, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 11: At Riverside Christian, Mackenzie Dahl and Jenna Casey tallied 11 points apiece for the Timberwolves (1-1), who play at Dayton-Waitsburg on Friday.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 8, Bean 0, Scarolov 6, Gilliam 7, Tuning 4, Jenna Casey 11, Berry 4, Bomberger 6, Vega 2, Greta Gilliam 10, Mackenzie Dahl 11.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Phillips 8, Dowd 0, A. Lommers 0, R. Lommers 0, Dominquez 0, Mitchell 0, Ettl 3.
Goldendale=25=17=12=15=—=69
Riverside Chr.=1=2=5=3=—=11
-
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WENATCHEE 3, DAVIS 1
At Eastmont Lanes
Game scores: Wenatchee 713-700, Wenatchee 717-633, Wenatchee 150-123, Davis 128-108.
Highlights: Ava Porter (W) 373 (181, 192), Makayla Mitchell (D) 320 (167), Kristal Mendoza (D) 165.
-
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 4, SELAH 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: WV 719-584, WV 744-516, WV 148-141, WV 156-120.
Highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 367 (180, 187), Sydney Miles (WV) 321 (164, 157).
