WAPATO — Picking up the pace with the postseason a week away, Wapato's girls raced to a 91-71 victory over rival Zillah in SCAC West basketball Tuesday night.
KK Bass scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half and Jadyn Johnson put together 17 points and 12 rebounds for the third-ranked Wolves, who led 74-44 after three quarters and finished with a season high.
Mia Hicks made 12 of 13 free throws and led Zillah with 27 points and 13 rebounds.
With its 11th straight win, Wapato (8-0, 18-1) will close out its regular season hosting a nonleague crossover with Connell on Friday. The Wolves will have the West's No. 1 seed when the district tournament opens on Feb. 9.
Zillah (4-3, 13-6) hosts Toppenish on Friday on the final night of league play.
ZILLAH — Oliver 7, Mia Hicks 27, Johnston 4, D'Ana Esquivel 24, Gonzalez 5, Walle 2, Jack 2.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 14, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 2, Deets Parrish 14, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 12, KK Bass 28, Goudy 4, Jadyn Johnson 17, Gonzalez 0.
Zillah=15=18=11=27=—=71
Wapato=23=22=29=17=—=91
Highlights: Hicks (Z) 13 rebs; Esquivel (Z) 3 3p, 6 rebs; Parrish (W) 9 rebs, 5 assts, 5 stls; Espinoza (W) 6 stls, 5 assts; Bass (W) 4 3p, 8 rebs; Johnson (W) 12 rebs.
-
TOPPENISH 70, LA SALLE 21: At Toppenish, Tati Camacho's 14 points led three players in double figures as the Wildcats bounced back from Saturday's 50-40 loss at College Place. Toppenish (5-2, 15-4) finishes league play on Friday at Zillah while La Salle hosts Naches Valley.
LA SALLE — Bost 7, Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Craig 4, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 2, Brown 8.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Cuevas 8, Tati Camacho 14, Hill 4, Baker 4, Natalia Sanchez 11, Landa 3, Norman 4, Hurley 7, Ramirez 0, Kries-Huereca 3.
La Salle=3=7=6=4=—=21
Toppenish=23=18=15=14=—=70
Highlights: Sanchez 3 3p.
-
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 72, EPHRATA 34: At Grandview, the Greyhounds hit 11 3-pointers and Natalee Trevino made three on her way to a 21-point night. She also grabbed 10 rebounds while Cat Castro nearly had a double-double with 10 points, nine assists and six steals.
Grandview (6-5, 10-9) has locked up the No. 4 district berth and will finish league play on Friday at East Valley.
EPHRATA — Hector 3, Falconer 2, Hagy 3, Soto 14, Lutz 2, Mills 10, Evenson 0.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 10, Armendariz 7, Natalee Trevino 21, Freeman 3, Jazmine Richey 14, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 2, Hamm 4, Benitez 3, A. Medina 5.
Ephrata=11=10=4=9=—=34
Grandview=20=14=21=17=—=72
Highlights: Trevino 10 rebs, 3 stls; Castro 9 assts, 6 stls; Richey 6 rebs, 3 stls, 5 assts.
-
OTHELLO 47, EAST VALLEY 44: At Othello, Mya Alvarado canned three 3-pointers in the second quarter and the Red Devils had a lead heading into the final period, but Annalee Coronado and Briana Andrade hit their free throws down the stretch for Othello, which wrapped up the No. 2 seed for next week's district tournament.
Alvarado finished with 13 points for East Valley (4-7, 6-13), which hosts Grandview on Friday to finish league and will then travel to Grandview for the first round of district play on Feb. 8.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 13, J. Mendoza 7, Trujillo 2, Goodell 8, Taylor 2, C. Mendoza 0, Kalkowski 0, Lopez 2, Brooklynne Sylve 10.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 4, Briana Andrade 15, Annalee Coronado 20, Trinidad 2, Pruneda 6, Farman 0, Garza 0, Gonzalez 0.
East Valley=7=19=6=12=—=44
Othello=8=18=5=16=—=47
-
PROSSER 69, SELAH 26: At Selah, Adriana Milanez hit four of the Mustangs' 11 3-pointers and Lay'lee Dixon and Kambree Blair combined for 22 points and eight steals. With a bye in the final round of league play on Friday, Prosser finished its regular season at 8-4 in league and 14-6 overall and will have the No. 3 seed for the district tournament.
Selah (1-10, 3-16) plays at Ephrata on Friday with the winner getting the sixth and final district berth.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 8, Adriana Milanez 12, Cox 3, Bailey 0, Ibarra 8, Lay'lee Dixon 11, Kambree Blair 11, Gomez 0, Phillips 6, Chavez 8, Saldana 0, Martinez 2.
SELAH — Ruark 0, Keller 3, Hall 2, Pendleton 0, Franklin 4, Mattson 9, Wilkey 0, Sarett 2, Garza 6, Coons 0.
Prosser=28=22=14=5=—=69
Selah=3=8=4=11=—=26
Highlights: Milanez 5 rebs, 4-7 3p; Naomi Chavez 4 assts; Dixon 4 rebs, 4 stls; Blair 4 stls.
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 47, GOLDENDALE 33: At Goldendale, Jezebel Ramirez and Esme Sanchez combined for 21 points and 10 steals as the Vikings moved to 10-1 in the West and 15-5 overall with one league game left. Mabton hosts Granger on Thursday while Goldendale (5-6, 8-8) travels to Kittitas.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 10, Chavez 7, Bonewell 3, Roettger 9, Jezebel Ramirez 11, Moreno 0, Macedo 3, Galarza 2, Zavala 2.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 0, Bean 0, Gwen Gilliam 15, Casey 3, Berry 0, Bomberger 2, Blain 2, Mackenzie Dahl 11.
Mabton=15=6=12=14=—=47
Goldendale=4=4=8=15=—=33
Highlights: Sanchez 6 stls, 4 rebs; Alana Zavala 4 rebs, 4 stls; Ramirez 4 rebs, 4 stls.
-
CLE ELUM 63, HIGHLAND 33: At Highland, freshman Gracie Glondo went for a season-high 27 points, hitting 11 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (9-2, 15-4), who close out the regular season on Friday hosting Kittitas.
CLE ELUM — Singer 0, Nellie Nicholls 14, Anderson 4, Hurley 4, Gracie Glondo 27, Gwen Ellison 14.
HIGHLAND — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=23=17=9=14=—=63
Highland=2=14=17=0=—=33
Highlights: Nicholls 11 rebs; Glondo 11 rebs, 3 stls; Ellison 10 rebs.
-
WHITE SWAN 47, GRANGER 29: At Granger, Melanie Bass put together 20 points and five rebounds and Keegan Wolfsberger had 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars (7-4, 13-6), who host Highland on Thursday.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 0, Watlamet 0, Adams 4, Melanie Bass 20, Dittentholer 7, Yallup 5, Wolfsberger 9, Hawk 0, Trujillo 0, Craig 2.
GRANGER — Ochoa 8, Magana 3, Herrera 3, Jasmin Vasquez 15, Garcia 0, Renfro 0.
White Swan=13=8=18=8=—=47
Granger=2=5=9=13=—=29
Highlights: Bass 5 rebs; Wolfsberger 14 rebs, 7 assts; Siage Watlamet 6 rebs, 3 blks.; Summer Dittentholer 5 rebs; Tayah Adams 6 rebs; Madi Craig 6 rebs, 5 stls.
-
NONLEAGUE
LIND-RITZVILLE 53, KITTITAS 27: At Ritzville, the Coyotes (5-5, 8-9) faced a stout nonleague foe heading into their final two EWAC West games, hosting Goldendale on Thursday and visiting Cle Elum on Friday.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Blackmore 1, Harris 3, Faubion 0, Bare 2, Nash 5, Huber 4, Weekes 0, Cox 0, Wilson 4, Knudson-Brown 4, Gay 4.
LIND-RITZVILLE — Zoe Galbreath 16, Colbert 2, Harlee Hennings 11, Snider 4, S. Galbreath 3, Hernandez 2, Ewing 7, Cameron 2, Mendez 3, Crawford 3.
Kittitas=4=4=10=9=—=27
Lind-Ritzvile=7=22=9=15=—=53
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.