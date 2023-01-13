TOPPENISH — A slow start couldn't stop Toppenish from picking up a valuable SCAC West win at home Friday night.
The Wildcats rallied to top Zillah 55-51 thanks to a balanced scoring effort led by Alvina Meninick's 11 points. Jewelisa Landa added 10 and Natalia Sanchez contributed nine to extend their winning streak to eight games.
Toppenish beat the Leopards for the first time in 11 tries over the last five seasons, including four losses a year ago. Zillah's D'Ana Esquivel scored a game-high 22 points while fellow junior Mia Hicks added 18.
Another tough test awaits the Leopards (2-2 SCAC West, 8-4 overall) in a home game against Prosser Saturday. Toppenish won't play until a trip to league-leading Wapato on Tuesday.
ZILLAH — Oliver 3, Mia Hicks 18, Johnston 2, D'Ana Esquivel 22, Garza 2, Gonzales 4, Walle 0, Jack 0, Salme 0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 11, Cuevas 0, Camacho 6, Hill 3, Baker 2, Sanchez 9, Jewelisa Landa 10, Norman 7, Hurley 7, Kreis-Huereca 0.
Zillah=12=16=13=10=—=51
Toppenish=6=20=19=10=—=55
-
NACHES VALLEY 71, LA SALLE 35: At Naches, Maddy Jewett exploded for 33 points to carry the Rangers (1-3, 6-8) to their first league win. They'll host Zillah Tuesday and La Salle (0-4, 4-9) will host Bear Creek on Monday.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 20, Gaytan 2, Craig 2, Lopez-Trujillo 3, Gasseling 4, Brown 4.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 4, Gooler 6, St. Martin 0, Rowe 9, VanAmburg 3, Hargroves 9, Maddy Jewett 33, Clements 7.
La Salle=11=12=6=6=—=35
Naches Valley=24=15=17=15=—=71
-
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 64, WENATCHEE 28: At Wenatchee, Baylee Maldonaldo put up 20 points and Aubrey Garza contributed 15 to lead the Grizzlies (5-1, 9-5). They'll travel to Eisenhower next Saturday. Elsewhere in the Big 9, West Valley fell 68-55 at Eastmont.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 4, Gonzalez 6, Lopez 2, Carrizales 4, Jimenez 0, Moncivaiz 0, Briones 8, Garcia 0, Baylee Maldonado 20, Butler 1, Aubrey Garza 15, Morgan 0, Humphreys 4.
WENATCHEE — Stegeman 7, Cardona 2, Mendez 0, Johnson 0, Jones 0, Volyn 5, Hansen 0, Garcia Miller 11, Stuber 5.
Sunnyside=12=21=13=18=—=64
Wenatchee=7=5=6=10=—=28
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 62, OTHELLO 42: At Othello, Olivia Anderson just missed a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds while fellow senior Rylee Leishman totaled nine points, five assists and five steals for the unbeaten Bulldogs (6-0, 13-0). They'll play at Grandview on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Leishman 9, Philip 4, L. Rogel 7, Q. Rogel 6, Olivia Anderson 21, Ravet 5, Alana Marrs 10, Jones 0, Moffit 0, Mahre 0, Nemrow 0.
OTHELLO — Briana Andrade 10, Annalee Coronado 24, Farman 8, Mondragon 0, Trinidad 0, Garza 0.
Ellensburg=19=14=14=15=—=62
Othello=16=9=10=7=—=42
Ellensburg highlights: Quinn Rogel 12 rebs, 4 stls; Anderson 9 rebs; Rylee Leishman 5 assts, 5 stls.
-
EAST VALLEY 57, GRANDVIEW 55: At Grandview, Mya Alvarado scored 23 points to help the Red Devils hold off a late rally, despite a game-high 31 points from Greyhounds senior Natalee Trevino. East Valley (3-2, 5-8) is set to play at Selah Tuesday while Grandview (3-3, 7-7) hosts Ellensburg.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 23, Jada Mendoza 12, Trujillo 1, Taylor 7, C. Mendoza 9, Garcia 0, Morrison 0, Lopez 0, Sylve 5.
GRANDVIEW — Natalee Trevino 31, Richey 9, Castro 7, Benitez 3, Medina 3, Hamm 2, Armendariz 0, Castilleja 0.
East Valley=9=22=18=8=—=57
Grandview=9=18=12=16=—=55
Grandview highlights: Trevino 7 rebs; Jazmine Richey 4 stls; Catalina Castro 3 stls.
-
SELAH 55, EPHRATA 44: At Selah, Yobi Ruark topped three Vikings (1-5, 3-11) in double figures with 17 points in their first league win of the season. They'll host East Valley Tuesday night.
EPHRATA — Hector 3, Falconer 7, Hagy 2, Zielinski 3, Alessa Soto 17, Jenn 0, Lutz 0, Mills 9, Evenson 3.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 17, Kelley 3, Hall 2, Braylee Pendleton 10, Franklin 6, Mattson 6, Wilkey 0, Sydnee Coons 11.
Ephrata=12=12=11=9=—=44
Selah=9=13=22=11=—=55
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 56, GRANGER 10: At Granger, Alana Zavala tallied 16 points to pace the Vikings and give first-year coach Italia Quigley a win over her alma mater. They'll travel to Highland while Granger hosts Kittitas on Saturday.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 10, Chavez 4, Aviles 0, Bonewell 3, Roettger 4, Ramirez 7, Moreno 9, Macedo 1, Cortes 0, Galarza 2, Alana Zavala 16.
GRANGER — Renfro 0, Ochoa 0, Brito 0, Almaguer 1, Garcia 0, Guijardo 0, Chavez 3, Hemera 0, Vasquez 6.
Mabton=21=21=12=2=—=56
Granger=2=4=4=0=—=10
-
GOLDENDALE 49, KITTITAS 35: At Goldendale, Gwen Gilliam provided more than half of the Timberwolves' offense with 26 points and they pulled away in the second half to improve to 3-3 in league and 4-5 overall. They'll host Connell while Kittitas (3-3, 5-6) travels to Granger Saturday.
In other EWAC West action, White Swan topped Highland 58-38.
KITTITAS — Both 1, Blackmere 0, Harris 0, Faubion 2, Bare 0, Elysa Nash 10, Huber 6, Weekes 2, Wilson 6, Knudson-Brown 8.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 4, Bean 2, Scarola 0, Gwen Gilliam 26, Casey 0, Berry 0, Bomberger 0, Blain 4, Mackenzie Dahl 13.
Kittitas=7=10=6=12=—=35
Goldendale=12=7=10=20=—=49
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 74, TOUCHET 18: At St. John, Julia George posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles. They'll play at St. John-Endicott on Saturday.
TOUCHET — Vanessa 0, Diana 9, Marielle 7, Emily 2, MacKenzie 0, Cadence 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 2, Amber Onepennee 11, Sampson 6, Julia George 17, Beck 7, Gwen Dawes 19, Beth ScabbyRobe 12.
Touchet=2=13=0=3=—=18
Yakama Tribal=30=10=20=14=—=74
Yakama Tribal highlights: George 11 rebs; ScabbyRobe 7 rebs.
