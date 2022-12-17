Hoping for a statement, the Davis girls got one Saturday night.
Esmeralda Galindo made six straight free throws in the final minute to finish with 30 points and the Pirates defeated previously unbeaten Kamiakin 82-79 at Davis Gym.
The Braves, who came in 4-0, cut the deficit to one three times in the final minute but Galindo, who made two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, kept on sinking foul shots. She made 12 of 17 free throws for the night.
Leilani Johnson was even sharper, making 13 of 15 free throws and 7 of 7 in the final period. She finished with 22 points, and teammate Shaela Allen-Greggs netted 17.
Davis lifted its record to 6-0 and will host Wapato, also 6-0, on Thursday.
KAMIAKIN — Nicole Thomas 16, Maddy Rendall 13, Aubrey Herrin 11, Whitemarsh 0, Leanna Lepe 14, Nicole Wertenberger 13, Smith 2, Camia Howard 10.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 22, Esmeralda Galindo 30, Carillo 0, Campbell 3, Rodriguez 0, Nevaeh Patterson 10, Shaela Allen-Greggs 17.
Kamiakin 16 23 20 20 — 79
Davis 18 18 17 29 — 82
Highlights: Galindo 4 3p, 12-17 FT; Johnson 13-15 FT.
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 54, MOSES LAKE 30: At Sunnyside, junior Aubrey Garza and freshman Lili Briones netted 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Grizzlies, who put this one away with a 15-2 third quarter. Karizma Fuentes grabbed nine rebounds for Sunnyside (3-0, 6-2).
In other games, Eastmont beat Wenatchee 45-18.
MOSES LAKE — Macdonald 3, Voss 1, Reffett 4, Marissa Bischoff 12, Coxx 2, Nighswonger 5, Char 0, Wiltbank 3, Bond 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 6, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 4, Carrizales 7, Moncivaiz 0, Lili Briones 10, Garcia 0, Maldonado 9, R. Lopez 3, Butler 2, Aubrey Garza 11, Morgan 0, Humphries 0.
Moses Lake 6 10 2 12 — 30
Sunnyside 11 18 15 10 — 54
Highlights: Karizma Fuentes 9 rebs; Jansyn Carrizales 8 rebs, 6 stls, 3 assts; Baylee Maldonado 5 rebs, 5 stls, 3 assts.
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 64, SELAH 18: At Selah, Olivia Anderson tossed in 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting to push the Bulldogs to 2-0 in league and 6-0 for the month. Ellensburg will host Clarkston on Monday and then play at Chiawana the next day.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 2, Leishman 5, Philip 7, L. Rogel 8, Q. Rogel 3, Olivia Anderson 22, Ravet 9, Markus 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 8.
SELAH — Ruark 0, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 2, Franklin 3, Andrews 0, Mattson 1, Wilkey 4, Garza 8, Coons 0.
Selah 5 7 6 0 — 18
Ellensburg 25 18 17 4 — 64
Highlights: Brooke Ravet (E) 3 3p.
GRANDVIEW 44, OTHELLO 30: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey got the Greyhounds out fast, scoring nine of her 19 points in the first quarter. Richey also had eight rebounds and five steals for Grandview, which moved to 1-1 in league and 4-5 overall.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 3, Andrade 2, Coronado 10, Trinidad 0, Garza 2, Farman 5, Pruneda 8.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 6, Armendariz 2, Trevino 7, Freeman 3, Jazmine Richey 19, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 7, Hamm 0, Benitez 0.
Othello 7 7 5 11 — 30
Grandview 11 8 13 12 — 44
Highlights: Richey 8 rebs, 5 stls, 3 assts; Natalee Trevino 7 rebs, 5 stls, 4 assts.
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 46, CLE ELUM 41: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips scored 13 points and Rillee Huber netted 11 for the Coyotes, who led 28-17 at the break. Unbeaten Kittitas (3-0, 4-0) plays at Walla Walla Valley on Tuesday.
In other league action, Goldendale defeated Highland 59-9.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 4, Singer 2, Nellie Nichols 16, Anderson 0, Hurley 6, Coleman 2, Glondo 6, Wallick 0, Ellison 5.
KITTITAS — Harris 7, Faubion 2, Bare 6, Nash 4, Rillee Huber 11, Brown-Knudson 3, Reyse Phillips 13.
Cle Elum 8 9 14 10 — 41
Kittitas 14 14 8 10 — 46
MABTON 69, WHITE SWAN 20: At Mabton, Jezebel Ramirez netted 14 points and Esmeralda Sanchez scored 11 of her 13 in the first half as the Vikings moved to 2-1 in league and 5-3 overall.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 7, Adams 4, Bass 3, Dittentholer 0, Analynn 2, Yallup 2, Hawk 2.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 13, Bonewell 6, Keirrah Roettger 11, Jezebel Ramirez 14, Moreno 7, Macedo 5, Galarza 4, Zavala 9.
White Swan 10 4 0 6 — 20
Mabton 22 22 16 9 — 69
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 68, EVERGREEN 38: At Evergreen, Laiken Hill scored 11 of her 21 points in the opening period and added eight rebounds and six steals, and Julianna Bell made four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 18 points for the Rams (3-4), who play at Grandview on Wednesday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 21, Morford 0, Fries 2, Winslow 0, Julianna Bell 18, Paige Bremerman 10, Strother 4, Lauren Hatfield 10, White 0, McMurry 2.
EVERGREEN — Lindsey 9, Griffin 1, Ross 8, Tran 1, Nguyen 7, Adrian Wright 12.
West Valley 18 19 7 24 — 68
Evergreen 5 11 18 4 — 38
Highlights: Hill 8 rebs, 6 stls; Hatfield 7 rebs.
ZILLAH 64, COLLEGE PLACE 43: At Zillah, the Leopards came to life after the break with a 45-point second half. D’Ana Esquivel scored 14 of her 21 points in the middle quarters for Zillah (5-0), and Mia Hicks put together 13 points and 15 rebounds.
COLLEGE PLACE — Lucinda Weaver 12, Le. Weaver 5, Andrews 5, Grace Casagrande 12, Leavell 3, Berube 6.
ZILLAH — Oliver 6, Mia Hicks 13, Johnston 0, D’Ana Esquivel 21, Garza 9, Gonzales 7, Walle 2, Jack 2, Salme 4.
College Place 12 10 8 13 — 43
Zillah 9 10 18 27 — 64
Highlights: Hicks 15 rebs, 5 assts; Esquivel 7 stls; Talani Oliver 7 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls.
TOPPENISH 78, ROYAL 36: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick shot out with nine of her 24 points in the opening period and led four players in double figures for the Wildcats (4-2). Tatiana Camacho had a big double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds.
ROYAL — Wardenaar 1, Larsen 2, Allred 2, Kenia Orth 16, Wilhelm 3, Bergenson 4, Frank 2, Morgan 6.
TOPPENISH— Alvina Meninick 24, Cuevas 4, Tatiana Camacho 18, Hill 0, Samish Baker 10, Natalia Sanchez 10, Landa 1, Norman 3, Hurley 4, Ramirez 4, Kries-Huereca 0.
Royal 6 13 7 10 — 36
Toppenish 24 21 16 17 — 78
Highlights: Camacho 17 rebs; Meninick 9 rebs; Sanchez 6 stls; Adelaide Norman 5 stls.
LA SALLE 48, WAHLUKE 12: At La Salle, Ellie Bost connected on three 3-pointers and scored 16 of her 19 points in the first half and Ella Craig tallied 13 points for the Lightning (2-4).
WAHLUKE — Corrales 2, Prieto 2, Miranda 2, Gallaga 4, Bravo 1, Barajas 0, Perez 1.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 19, O’Connor 4, Gaytan 0, Ella Craig 13, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 5, Brown 7.
Wahluke 4 2 4 2 — 12
La Salle 12 15 8 13 — 48
NACHES VALLEY 58, CONNELL 26: At Naches Valley, Maddy Jewett fired in 26 points and the Rangers’ defense held Connell to six points in the first half.
Kaitlyn VanAmburg had 10 points with two 3-pointers and Gracie Hargroves had eight points.
COLTON 62, YAKAMA TRIBAL 26: At Colton, Gwen Dawes scored all nine of her points in the first half for the Eagles against top-ranked Colton.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Sampson 3, Stacona 2, George 0, Buck 7, Dawes 9, ScabbyRobe 2.
COLTON — Grace Kuhle 32, Heitstumaw 4, Kyndra Stout 19, Moehrle 4, Whitecomb 3.
Yakama Tribal 7 6 5 5 — 26
Colton 11 12 22 15 — 62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.