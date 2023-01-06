Leilani Johnson hit a season high with 25 points and Esmeralda Galindo scored 24 with 7-for-8 shooting at the foul line as Davis geared up for Saturday's trip to Sunnyside with a 69-34 victory over Wenatchee in CBBN girls basketball Friday night.
The fourth-ranked Pirates moved to 3-0 in league and 10-1 overall while Sunnyside (4-0, 8-4) remained unbeaten in league with a 64-24 win at Eastmont. Saturday's game at Sunnyside starts at 4:45 p.m.
WENATCHEE — Zayli Stegeman 11, Cardona 2, Jones 1, Volyn 9, Miller 9, Stuber 2, Johnson 0, Mena 0.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 25, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carillo 2, Nugent 2, Campbell 3, Rodriguez 2, Hohner 0, Patterson 7, Allen-Greggs 4.
Wenatchee=7=7=11=9=—=34
Davis=17=14=23=15=—=69
-
EISENHOWER 46, MOSES LAKE 41: At Moses Lake, Nevaeh Lopez scored a season-high 22 points while Ayana Gallegos netted double figures for the ninth time in 10 games for the Cadets (2-1, 5-5), who host Eastmont on Saturday.
EISENHOWER — Nevaeh Lopez 22, Ayana Gallegos 11, Ramos 5, Serna 4, Ceballos 2, Jones 2, Ramirez 0, Espinoza 0, Frederick 0, Littrell 0, Garza 0.
MOSES LAKE — Lexi Cox 15, Sydney MacDonald 11, Bischoff 10, Voss 3, De La Rosa 2, Reffett 0, Nighswonger 0, Char 0, Wiltbank 0, Bond 0.
Eisenhower=13=7=15=11=—=46
Moses Lake=13=4=11=13=—=41
Highlights: Mary Jones 5 stls.
-
SUNNYSIDE 64, EASTMONT 24: At Eastmont, Karizma Fuentes put together 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies (4-0, 8-4).
SUNNYSIDE — Karizma Fuentes 11, Gonzalez 4, Jenny Lopez 10, Carrizales 9, Moncivaiz 3, Briones 7, Garcia 0, Maldonado 7, Butler 2, Garza 4, Morgan 2, Humphries 5.
EASTMONT — Weems 8, Bergan 3, Johnson 5, Heimbigner 2, Heinz 5, Clinton 1.
Sunnyside=13=13=19=19=—=64
Eastmont=3=8=3=10=—=24
Highlights: Madelyn Humphries 7 rebs; Aubrey Garza 6 rebs; Fuentes 6 rebs, 3 stls.
-
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 74, SELAH 44: At Selah, Jazmine Richey tallied 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter and sophomore Myla Armendariz made three 3-pointers for the seventh-ranked Greyhounds (2-1, 6-5). Grandview, which made 11 triples, hosts No. 4 Prosser on Saturday.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 5, Myla Armendariz 11, Natalee Trevino 15, Freeman 4, Jazmine Richey 16, Castilleja 8, D. Medina 5, Hamm 2, Benitez 8, A. Medina 0, Torres 0.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 15, Mallory Keller 11, Hall 4, Pendleton 3, Franklin 6, Andrews 0, Mattson 0, Wilkey 2, Coons 3.
Grandview=18=17=22=17=—=74
Selah=6=13=9=16=—=44
-
PROSSER 60, OTHELLO 43: At Prosser, sophomore Lay'lee Dixon scored 20 points, made 5 of 5 free throws and added five rebounds and four steals for the No. 4 Mustangs, who surged away with a 24-10 third period. Prosser (2-1, 7-3) plays at Grandview on Saturday.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 6, Andrade 9, Annalee Coronado 10, Trinidad 0, Garza 4, Farman 9, Pruneda 5.
PROSSER — Kendra Groeneveld 14, Adrianna Milanez 11, Cox 0, Ibarra 6, Lay'lee Dixon 20, Blair 2, Gomez 0, Phillips 4, Chavez 3.
Othello=10=13=10=10=—=43
Prosser=12=10=24=14=—=60
Highlights: Dixon 5 rebs, 4 stls; Groeneveld 3 assts; Milanez 3 3p, 3 stls.
-
ELLENSBURG 80, EPHRATA 13: At Ephrata, Olivia Anderson connected on 12 of 19 shots en route to a 27-point night and Brooke Ravet hit four 3-pointers for the top-ranked Bulldogs (4-0, 11-0). Ellensburg hosts East Valley on Saturday.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 2, Leishman 7, Philip 5, L. Rogel 7, Q. Rogel 5, Olivia Anderson 27, Brooke Ravet 14, Armstrong 0, Alana Marrs 10, Jones 3.
EPHRATA — Hector 1, Falconer 5, Soto 2, Mills 3, Bicondova 2.
Ellensburg=16=27=22=15=—=80
Ephrata=3=8=0=2=—=13
Highlights: Anderson 6 rebs; Rylee Leishman 7 assts; Jamison Philip 5 assts.
-
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 66, LA SALLE 21: At Wapato, KK Bass knocked in 19 of her 23 points in the first half as the fifth-ranked Wolves charged out to a 51-11 lead at the break. Wapato (3-0, 9-1) plays at College Place on Saturday.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 15, Gaytan 0, Craig 0, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 4, Brown 2.
WAPATO — Wheeler 6, Grunlose 5, Deets Parrish 15, Alvarado 0, Garza 2, Jordan Espinoza 13, KK Bass 23, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 0.
La Salle=8=3=3=7=—=21
Wapato=27=24=9=6=—=66
Highlights: Bass 6 stls; Espinoza 6 rebs; Parrish 10 rebs.
-
TOPPENISH 60, NACHES VALLEY 42: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick sparked the seventh-ranked Wildcats with nine of her 15 points in the opening period. Toppenish (1-1, 8-2) will visit Kiona-Benton on Saturday.
NACHES VALLEY — Van Wagoner 0, Gooler 3, St. Martin 0, Rowe 2, VanAmburg 3, Hargroves 3, Maddy Jewett 25, Clements 6.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 15, McCord 5, Camacho 9, Hill 0, Baker 2, Natalia Sanchez 11, Landa 7, Norman 2, Hurley 4, Ramirez 1, Kries-Huereca 4.
Naches Valley=9=7=11=15=—=42
Toppenish=12=19=9=19=—=60
Highlights: Jewett 14 rebs, 8 stls; Tati Camacho 10 rebs; Meninick 6 stls; Nakeisha Hill 6 stls; Natalia Sanchez 5 assts.
-
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 72, KITTITAS 29: At White Swan, senior Melanie Bass scored a career-high 31 points with three 3-pointers and Keegan Wolfsberger also canned three long-distance shots and netted 27 points for the Cougars, who led 23-20 at halftime before erupting for 49 points in the second half. White Swan (1-2, 6-4) travels to Goldendale on Saturday.
KITTITAS — Harris 0, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Nash 8, Huber 5, Wilson 4, Knudson 7, Phillips 5, Both 0, Weekes 0.
WHITE SWAN — Adams 3, Melanie Bass 31, Yallup 2, Trujillo 4, Keegan Wolfsberger 27, Madi C 3, Dittentholer 2.
Kittitas=10=10=4=5=—=29
White Swan=13=10=20=29=—=72
-
CLE ELUM 45, GOLDENDALE 36: At Cle Elum, eighth-grader Nellie Nichols turned in a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (3-1, 8-2), who play at Granger on Saturday.
GOLDENDALE — Not available.
CLE ELUM — Singer 7, Nellie Nichols 19, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 14, Wallick 2, Ellison 3.
Goldendale=10=6=6=14=—=36
Cle Elum=16=8=10=11=—=45
Highlights: Glondo 3 assts, 7 rebs, 5 stls; Nichols 11 rebs; Ellison 6 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
HANFORD 56, EAST VALLEY 52: At East Valley, Mya Alvarado dropped in four 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Red Devils (2-0, 4-6), who play at Ellensburg on Saturday.
HANFORD — Peyton Kaiser 10, Thomas 4, Kendall Meyer 11, Francis 3, Payton Schmidt 10, Lynnea Moran 14, Plemons 2, Kaip 0, Manzo 0.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 25, Trujillo 2, Tori Goodell 11, Taylor 5, Garcia 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 0, Malmberg 0, Sylve 6.
Hanford=12=11=15=16=—=56
East Valley=16=7=11=15=—=49
-
ZILLAH 83, ROYAL 49: At Zillah, Mia Hicks struck for 29 points, sinking 12 free throws, and D'Ana Esquivel netted 17 of her 23 points in the first half for the 10th-ranked Leopards (7-2), who play at Connell on Saturday. Hicks also grabbed 13 rebounds and added eight assists and five steals.
ROYAL — Larson 8, Wilhelm 5, Piercy 0, Bergeson 9, Kenia Orth 10, Frank 9, Morgan 4, Christensen 4.
ZILLAH — Mia Hicks 29, Johnston 6, Garza 9, Gonzales 5, Jack 5, D'Ana Esquivel 23, Oliver 4, Salme 2.
Royal=13=13=7=16=—=49
Zillah=24=13=22=24=—=83
Highlights: Hicks 13 rebs, 8 assts, 5 stls; Kya Gonzales 6 rebs.
-
YAKAMA TRIBAL 70, PRESCOTT 7: At Prescott, Julie George canned four 3-pointers, netted 18 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the eighth-ranked Eagles, who improved to 9-1. In other 1B action, Sunnyside Christian defeated Touchet 54-12.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 4, Onepennee 2, Andy 0, Sampson 2, Julia George 18, Stacona 6, Frieda Buck 12, Gwen Dawes 14, Soliman 2, Beth ScabbyRobe 10.
PRESCOTT — Taylor 2, Maddie 3, Zitaly 2, Valarie 0, Ferendace 0.
Yakama Tribal=15=17=19=19=—=70
Prescott=0=5=2=0=—=7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.