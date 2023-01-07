SUNNYSIDE — Trailing by four at halftime, Davis warmed up with 26 points in the third quarter and turned back Sunnyside 65-58 in a showdown of CBBN unbeatens on Saturday.
Esmeralda Galindo scored 10 of her 18 points in the pivotal period and grabbed 11 rebounds while teammate Shaela Allen-Greggs also had a double-double of 18 points and 12 boards for the fourth-ranked Pirates (4-0, 11-1), who host Eisenhower next Friday.
Lili Briones' 12 points paced Sunnyside (4-1, 8-5), which has a trip to Wenatchee on Friday.
DAVIS — Johnson 6, Esmeralda Galindo 18, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 4, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 16, Shaela Allen-Greggs 18.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 4, Gonzalez 4, Lopez 8, Carrizales 8, Amaro 0, Lili Briones 12, Maldonado 9, Butler 0, Aubrey Garza 11, Humphries 2.
Davis=13=13=26=13=—=65
Sunnyside=17=13=17=11=—=58
Highlights: Galindo (D) 11 rebs; Allen-Greggs (D) 12 rebs; Baylee Maldonado (S) 6 rebs, 5 assts.
-
EISENHOWER 79, EASTMONT 58: At Eisenhower, Mary Jones and Nevaeh Lopez combined for 47 points for the Cadets, who took control by holding Eastmont to two points in the second period. Eisenhower (3-1, 7-4) plays at Davis on Friday.
EASTMONT — Elizabeth Heinz 25, Bella Ottersetter 12, Began 8, Klinberg 7, Johnson 4, Weens 2, Clinton 0, Hady 0, Phythian 0.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 26, Nevaeh Lopez 21, Ariana Ramos 16, Gallegos 8, Ceballos 4, Frederick 2, Serna 2, Bryan 0, Espinoza 0, Littrell 0, Garza 0.
Eastmont=18=2=18=20=—=58
Eisenhower=24=15=15=25=—=79
-
WEST VALLEY 38, MOSES LAKE 35: At West Valley, Laiken Hill scored 15 of her 26 points to spark a 17-8 start in the first quarter for the Rams. Hill made all three of her 3-point attempts in the opening period and finished with eight steals for the Rams (2-2, 5-6), who play at Eastmont on Friday.
MOSES LAKE — McDonald 6, Voss 1, Kendall Reffett 13, Bischoff 6, Cox 5, Nighswenger 1, Char 0, Bond 3.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 26, Morford 0, Fries 0, Bell 4, Bremerman 5, Hatfield 0, White 0, McMurry 3.
Moses Lake=8=5=7=15=—=35
West Valley=17=8=4=9=—=38
Highlights: Hill 8 stls, 3-3 3p; Millea McMurray 10 rebs.
-
CWAC
PROSSER 57, GRANDVIEW 53: At Grandview, the fourth-ranked Mustangs made seven free throws in the fourth quarter and held on to beat the No. 7 Greyhounds. Prosser (3-1, 8-3) will host Selah on Tuesday.
Natalee Trevino had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Grandview (2-2, 6-6), which travels to Ephrata on Tuesday.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 2, Milanez 9, Cox 0, Ibarra 8, Lay'lee Dixon 12, Kambree Blair 11, Gomez 2, Phillips 9, Chavez 4.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 16, Natalee Trevino 10, Jazmine Richey 15, Castilleja 6, D. Medina 2, Hamm 0, Benitez 4.
Prosser=13=17=16=11=—=57
Grandview=13=13=16=11=—=53
Highlights: Trevino 10 rebs; Richey 6 rebs, 4 stls; Amaya Benitez 4 stls.
-
ELLENSBURG 68, EAST VALLEY 28: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson pitched in 11 of her 23 points during the Bulldogs' breakaway 23-7 surge in the third period. Ellensburg (5-0, 12-0) will conclude the first half of league play on Friday at Othello.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 10, Trujillo 2, Goodell 3, Taylor 0, Mendoza 0, Garcia 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 3, Malmberg 2, Sylve 6, Lopez 2.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Moffat 4, Leishman 4, Philip 9, Layne Rogel 14, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 23, Ravet 0, Nemrow 2, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 4.
East Valley=6=8=7=7=—=28
Ellensburg=16=14=23=15=—=68
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 53, GRANGER 16: At Granger, Nellie Nichols collected 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Warriors (4-1, 9-2) took sole possession of first place.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 9, Smith 6, Singer 2, Nellie Nichols 18, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 12, Wallick 2, Ellison 4.
GRANGER — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=15=14=12=12=—=53
Granger=8=0=1=7=—=16
Highlights: Glondo 11 rebs, 3 stls; Nichols 8 rebs, 4 stls.
-
MABTON 49, KITTITAS 22: At Kittitas, the Vikings improved to 3-1 in league and 8-5 overall and will host Goldendale on Tuesday.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 10, Chavez 2, Bonewell 4, Roettger 8, Ramirez 2, Moreno 0, Macedo 7, Galarza 4, Alana Zavala 12.
KITTITAS — Both 2, J. Blackmore 0, Harris 0, Faubion 0, K. Blackmore 0, Bare 1, Nash 0, Weekes 7, Cox 0, Wilson 4, Brown 4, Gay 0.
Mabton=17=6=10=16=—=49
Kittitas=7=5=8=2=—=22
Highlights: Aubree Brown (K) 12 rebs; Elysa Nash (K) 8 rebs.
-
WHITE SWAN 48, GOLDENDALE 45: At Goldendale, Keegan Wolfsberger scored 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help rally the Cougars to their fifth straight win.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 6, Adams 5, Melanie Bass 11, Yallup 0, Trujillo 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 24, Madi 0.
GOLDENDALE — Bean 3, G. Gilliam 7, Casey 4, Berry 0, Bomberger 0, Brook Blain 14, Mackenzie Dahl 17.
White Swan=17=7=6=18=—=48
Goldendale=7=6=19=13=—=45
-
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 82, COLLEGE PLACE 59: At College Place, KK Bass fired in five 3-pointers and matched her season high with 33 points and freshman Deets Parrish pitched in four triples en route to a 22-point night for the Wolves (10-1), who play at Zillah on Tuesday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 18, Grunlose 0, Deets Parrish 22, Alvarado 2, Garza 2, Espinoza 5, KK Bass 33, Goudy 0, Gonzalez 0.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hill 4, Lu. Weaver 8, Le. Weaver 7, Andrews 2, Casagrande 6, Sumitrah Leavell 18, Schreindl 4, Adrienne Berube 10.
Wapato=21=19=29=13=—=82
College Place=15=15=17=12=—=59
Highlights: Wheeler 5 rebs, 8 stls; Parrish 5 assts, 8 stls; Bass 7 stls, 6 rebs.
-
TOPPENISH 70, KIONA-BENTON 17: At Kiona-Benton, Alvina Meninick netted nine of her 19 points in the first quarter and made three 3-pointers for the seventh-ranked Wildcats (9-2), who play at La Salle on Tuesday.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 19, McCord 5, Tati Camacho 18, Hill 8, Baker 5, Sanchez 2, Landa 2, Norman 3, Hurley 6, Kries-Huereca 2.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 2, Guevara 2, Berry 2, Yadi Gomez 11, Franco 0, Quinones 0, Andrade 0, Messner 0.
Toppenish=15=23=13=19=—=70
Kiona-Benton=7=1=5=4=—=17
-
NACHES VALLEY 59, WAHLUKE 25: At Wahluke, sophomore Maddy Jewett scored a career-high 35 points, giving NV's school record of 38 a scare, and added eight rebounds and seven steals for the Rangers, who host College Place on Tuesday.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 0, Gooler 0, St. Martin 6, VanAmburg 9, Maddy Jewett 35, Kennedy 2, Clements 7.
WAHLUKE — Katrina 6, Andrea 6, Azeneth 3, Madison 3, Yulissa 4, Olga 2, Kylee 1.
Naches Valley=26=9=8=16=—=59
Wahluke=9=4=6=6=—=25
Highlights: Jewett 8 rebs, 7 stls; Kaitly VanAmburg 7 stls; Hannah Clements 12 rebs.
-
ZILLAH 56, CONNELL 27: At Connell, D'Ana Esquivel struck for 23 points with three 3-pointers and Alaina Garza scored eight of her 10 points in the first half for the Leopards, who host Wapato on Tuesday.
ZILLAH — Oliver 8, Hicks 5, Johnston 1, D'Ana Esquivel 23, Alaina Garza 10, Gonzales 5, Walle 2, Jack 0, Salme 2.
CONNELL — Hales 4, Clyde 1, Jenks 6, Goodwin 8, Poulson 6, Townsend 2.
Zillah=19=15=11=11=—=56
Connell=4=13=0=10=—=27
Highlights: Talani Oliver 8 rebs, 3 stls, 3 assts; Esquivel 4 stls, 5 rebs.
-
YAKAMA TRIBAL 46, GARFIELD-PALOUSE 40: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes netted 12 of her 14 points in the first half and Beth ScabbyRobe contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Eagles improved to 10-1 with their eighth straight win.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE — Blumgren 3, Laughary 0, Cook 10, Flansburg 8, Beckner 3, Brantner 16.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Sampson 5, Visaya 0, Andy 0, George 9, Stacona 3, Buck 2, Gwen Dawes 14, Beth ScabbyRobe 13.
Garfield-Palouse=10=8=9=13=—=40
Yakama Tribal=8=11=15=12=—=46
Highlights: ScabbyRobe 10 rebs.
