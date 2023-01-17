PROSSER — Struggling to a 25-25 tie with Ephrata at halftime, Prosser's fourth-ranked girls needed a spark Tuesday night.
Adriana Milanez delivered.
The sophomore guard hit five of her seven 3-pointers after the break as the Mustangs put up 48 points in the second half and rolled to 73-46 victory in CWAC play.
Milanez finished with 21 points and was one triple from tying Amy Sonnichsen's 1999 school record of eight. Prosser (5-1, 11-3) will play at East Valley on Friday.
EPHRATA — Hector 4, Falconer 2, Hagy 6, Alessa Soto 10, Addison Mills 24, Evenson 0, Zelinski 0, Vargas 0.
PROSSER — Kendra Groeneveld 14, Adriana Milanez 21, Cox 3, Ibarra 0, Lay'lee Dixon 11, Blair 7, Gomez 3, Phillips 9, Chavez 5,
Ephrata=18=7=12=9=—=46
Prosser=13=12=25=23=—=73
-
EAST VALLEY 57, SELAH 39: At Selah, junior Mya Alvarado was also sharp from long distance, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 11 of her 22 points in the second quarter to lead the Red Devils (4-2, 6-8). East Valley will host Prosser on Friday while Selah plays at Ellensburg.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 22, J. Mendoza 6, Madelyn Trujillo 10, Goodell 9, Taylor 3, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 1, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Malmberg 0, Lopez 0, Sylve 6.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Keller 6, Hall 0, Pendleton 5, Franklin 8, Mattson 5, Wilkey 2, Coons 8.
East Valley=20=11=16=10=—=57
Selah=8=9=13=9=—=39
-
ELLENSBURG 70, GRANDVIEW 46: At Grandview, sophomore Layne Rogel scored nine of her season-high 18 points in the second quarter and the top-ranked Bulldogs pushed their records to 7-0 in league and 14-0 overall. Ellensburg will host Selah on Friday, and Grandview (3-4, 7-8) travels to Othello on Thursday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 1, Moffat 3, Leishman 3, Jamison Philip 15, Layne Rogel 18, Q. Rogel 7, Olivia Anderson 13, Ravet 8, Markus 0, Armstrong 0, Marrs 2.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 6, Armendariz 2, Natalee Trevino 17, Freeman 2, Richey 8, Castilleja 1, D. Medina 4, Hamm 3, Benitez 3, A. Medina 0.
Ellensburg=18=24=14=14=—=70
Grandview=10=14=12=10=—=46
-
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 85, TOPPENISH 42: At Wapato, the third-ranked Wolves started fast and never cooled off as KK Bass' 19 points led five players in double figures.
Wapato (5-0, 13-1), which led 47-22 at halftime en route to its sixth straight win, will host Naches Valley on Friday. Toppenish (3-2, 11-3), which lost to Wapato 60-57 in the first meeting, will play at Wahluke on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 7, Cuevas 1, Camacho 9, Hill 6, Baker 0, Sanchez 4, Landa 9, Norman 2, Hurley 0, Ramirez 4, Kries-Huereca 0.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 16, Grunlose 4, Deets Parrish 12, Alvarado 2, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 15, KK Bass 19, Goudy 0, Jadyn Johnson 17, Gonzalez 0.
Toppenish=7=15=8=12=—=42
Wapato=26=21=21=17=—=85
-
ZILLAH 52, NACHES VALLEY 40: At Naches Valley, Mia Hicks went for 11 of her 22 points in the third quarter to lead the Leopards (3-2, 9-5), who host La Salle on Friday. Maddy Jewett's 19 points paced the Rangers.
ZILLAH — Oliver 4, Mia Hicks 22, Johnston 1, D'Ana Esquivel 11, Garza 2, Gonzalez 7, Walle 3, Jack 0, Salme 2.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 0, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Rowe 4, VanAmburg 0, Hargroves 8, Maddy Jewett 19, Clements 9.
Zillah=14=13=13=12=—=52
Naches Valley=6=8=15=9=—=40
-
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 53, BEAR CREEK 23: At La Salle, Ellie Bost canned four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for the Lightning (5-9) in Monday's game. La Salle plays at Zillah on Friday.
BEAR CREEK — Hanna 5, Lucy 2, Hannah 6, Ainsley 6, Calyse 4.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 27, Shirazi 0, Tsubata 0, K. Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Ella Craig 14, Lopez-Trujillo 2, Gasseling 4, H. Trejo 0, Brown 6.
Bear Creek=6=9=2=6=—=23
La Salle=11=11=19=12=—=53
-
CLE ELUM 43, YAKAMA TRIBAL 24: At Cle Elum, Gracie Glondo made 9 of 16 shots from 2-point range and tallied 21 points and Nellie Nicholls put together 10 points, eight rebounds for five steals for the Warriors (12-3), who play at Mabton on Friday. Gwen Dawes had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for Yakama Tribal (13-2), which visits Liberty Christian on Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Andy 2, Sampson 0, George 2, Stacona 0, Buck 3, Gwen Dawes 11, ScabbyRobe 6.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 1, Aper 2, Singer 1, Nellie Nicholls 10, Hurley 0, Gracie Glondo 21, Wallick 2, Ellison 2.
Yakama Tribal=10=3=4=7=—=24
Cle Elum=10=12=14=7=—=43
Highlights: Dawes (YT) 10 rebs; Nicholls (CE) 8 rebs, 5 stls; Kretschman (CE) 8 stls; Wallick (CE) 6 rebs.
-
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, SUNNYSIDE 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: WV 750-654, WV 803-610, WV 175-135, WV 138-115.
Highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 363 (157, 206), Evka Ball (WV) 362 (191, 171), Lili Munoz (S) 329 (157, 172).
-
