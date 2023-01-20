MABTON — It took a half to get going, but once the Mabton girls got going they did not slow down Friday night.
Trailing 22-20 at halftime, the Vikings erupted with 46 points in the second half and ran off with a 66-41 victory over Cle Elum to take sole possession of first place in the EWAC West.
Sophomore Esme Sanchez got it started, hitting four of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter, and then freshman Alana Zavala sustained the momentum with 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter. Sanchez finished with 20 points and seven steals and Zavala grabbed 14 rebounds.
Cle Elum, which beat Mabton 47-44 in the first meeting, got 11 points and 14 rebounds from eighth-grader Nellie Nicholls.
With its sixth win in a row, Mabton (7-1, 12-5) will make a trip to White Swan on Saturday while Cle Elum (6-2, 12-4) hosts Kittitas.
In other league play, Goldendale defeated Granger 69-36.
CLE ELUM — Maddy Kretschman 12, Singer 1, Nellie Nicholls 11, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 10, Wallick 0, Ellison 7.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 20, Jasmin Chavez 10, Bonewell 0, Keirrah Roettger 10, Ramirez 3, Moreno 3, Macedo 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 19.
Cle Elum=11=11=11=8=—=41
Mabton=13=7=25=21=—=66
Highlights: Nicholls (CE) 14 rebs; Glondo (CE) 3 assts; Zavala (M) 14 rebs; Sanchez (M) 7 stls, 4 rebs; Jezebel Ramirez (M) 7 rebs
-
CBBN
DAVIS 71, MOSES LAKE 59: At Moses Lake, the third-ranked Pirates trailed at halftime but used a 48-point second half to pull away as Nevaeh Patterson scored 14 of her 19 points after the break. Esmeralda Galindo's 23 points led four players in double figures to start the second half of league play.
Davis (7-0, 14-1) will host Eastmont on Saturday.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 13, Esmeralda Galindo 23, Carillo 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 2, Nevaeh Patterson 19, Shaela Allen-Greggs 12.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney Macdonald 10, Voss 3, Reffett 3, Bischoff 4, Lexi Cox 16, Addi Nighwonger 18, Bond 5.
Davis=11=12=19=29=—=71
Moses Lake=10=15=10=23=—=59
-
WEST VALLEY 71, WENATCHEE 31: At Wenatchee, Laiken Hill pitched in a season-high 27 points, hitting three of her six 3-pointers in the opening period, and she added nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals for the Rams (3-4, 6-8), who play at Sunnyside on Saturday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 27, Morford 2, Fries 4, Julianna Bell 17, Paige Bremerman 14, Hatfield 2, White 0, Tweedy 1, McMurry 4.
WENATCHEE — Stegeman 5, Volyn 14, Miller 6, Stuber 6, Cardona 0, Jones 0, Hansen 0, Mena 0.
West Valley=17=19=21=14=—=71
Wenatchee=2=19=3=7=—=31
Highlights: Hill 9 rebs, 6 stls, 7 assts; Bell 7 stls.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 67, SELAH 22: At Ellensburg, Rylee Leishman hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Olivia Anderson netted 11 of her 23 in the opening period for the top-ranked Bulldogs (8-0, 15-0), who host fourth-ranked Prosser on Saturday at 4 p.m.
SELAH — Ruark 2, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 0, Franklin 0, Mattson 9, Wilkey 0, Sarett 0, Garza 4, Coons 7.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 2, Moffat 1, Rylee Leishman 18, Philip 2, L. Rogel 3, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 23, Ravet 6, Markus 0, Nemrow 2, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 2.
Selah=9=8=0=5=—=22
Ellensburg=18=20=21=8=—=67
-
PROSSER 67, EAST VALLEY 44: At East Valley, freshman Deidra Phillips scored 10 of her 12 points in the second quarter to spark a 23-point period for the fourth-ranked Mustangs. Prosser (6-1, 12-3) plays at No. 1 Ellensburg on Saturday.
Jada Mendoza connected on 11 of 12 free throws and netted 20 points for East Valley (4-3, 6-9), which travels to Ephrata on Saturday.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 2, Adriana Milanez 11, Cox 5, Ibarra 8, Dixon 9, Kambree Blair 11, Gomez 6, Deidra Phillips 12, Chavez 3, Saldana 0, Martinez 0.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 11, Jada Mendoza 20, Trujillo 1, Goodell 3, Taylor 0, C. Mendoza 4, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Malmberg 1, Lopez 4, Sylve 0.
Prosser=16=23=17=11=—=67
East Valley=7=18=8=11=—=44
-
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 84, NACHES VALLEY 43: At Wapato, KK Bass matched Sammi Jo Blodgett's 2011 school record with 39 points, 23 of which came during the Wolves' 37-point first quarter. Bass finished with four 3-pointers, 12 rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Third-ranked Wapato (6-0, 14-1) will host Wahluke on Tuesday, and Naches Valley (1-5, 6-10) will host Royal on Saturday.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 2, Gooler 4, St. Martin 1, Rowe 7, VanAmburg 0, Gracie Hargroves 13, Maddy Jewett 16, Clements 0.
WAPATO — Wheeler 6, Kenoras 9, Deets Parrish 14, Alvarado 0, Garza 1, Jordan Espinoza 11, KK Bass 39, Goudy 0, Johnson 4, Gonzalez 0.
Naches Valley=13=14=6=10=—=43
Wapato=37=17=19=11=—=84
Highlights: Jewett (NV) 10 rebs; Semone Kenoras (W) 10 rebs; Parrish (W) 6 stls; Espinoza (W) 5 assts; Bass (W) 12 rebs, 7 stls, 5 assts.
-
ZILLAH 65, LA SALLE 18: At Zillah, D'Ana Esquivel made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Talani Oliver collected seven assists and four steals for the Leopards (4-2, 10-5), who host Kiona-Benton on Saturday.
LA SALLE — Bost 9, Craig 9, K. Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Brown 0, H. Trejo 0.
ZILLAH — Oliver 1, Mia Hicks 14, Johnston 6, D'Ana Esquivel 19, Garza 4, Gonzales 8, Walle 6, Jack 5, Salme 2.
La Salle=6=2=8=2=—=18
Zillah=23=13=18=11=—=65
Zillah highlights: Liz Walle 8 rebs; Hicks 7 rebs, 4 stls; Talani Oliver 7 assts, 4 stls.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 24: At Liberty Christian, Beth ScabbyRobe put together 14 points and seven rebounds and Julia George made three 3-pointers and grabbed seven boards as the seventh-ranked Eagles improved to 14-2. Yakama Tribal hosts DeSales on Saturday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Lauren Reed 10, Van Hollebeke 2, Drinkard 3, Bush 8, Lindsay 1, Patrick 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Onepennee 4, Andy 0, Sampson 8, Julia George 11, Stacona 4, Buck 2, Oats 2, Dawes 8, Soliman 0, Beth ScabbyRobe 14.
Liberty Chr.=3=7=5=9=—=24
Yakama Tribal=14=13=16=10=—=53
Highlights: George 7 rebs, 3 3p; ScabbyRobe 7 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 52, WAHLUKE 11: At Wahluke, freshman Samiah Baker made two 3-pointers while scoring 10 of her 14 points in the first half for the Wildcats (12-3), who host Connell on Saturday.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 10, Cuevas 0, Tati Camacho 12, Hill 4, Samiah Baker 14, Sanchez 1, Landa 7, Hurley 2, Ramirez 2.
WAHLUKE — Buck 4, Chiprez 5, Mirando 2, Ruiz 0, Caro 0, Tirado 0, Gallaga 0, Bravo 0, Manzo 0.
Toppenish=11=23=16=3=—=52
Wahluke=2=5=2=2=—=11
Highlights: Meninick 6 assts.
-
WHITE SWAN 54, BURBANK 46 (OT): At Burbank, Keegan Wolfsberger scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter, made four 3-pointers and added six rebounds and four assists for the Cougars, who dominated the overtime 10-2. White Swan (10-5) hosts Mabton on Saturday.
WHITE SWAN — Melanie Bass 13, Dittentholer 3, Yallup 8, Keegan Wolfsberger 20, Trujillo 4, Madi C 6.
BURBANK — Cisneros 2, J. Lee 4, O. Lee 9, Jamison 8, Dougan 4, Paget 1, Azlyn Pariera 11.
White Swan=17=8=9=10=10—=54
Burbank=13=8=11=12=2=—=46
WS highlights: Wolfsberger 6 rebs, 4 assts, 6 stlsl; Bass 3 rebs, 3 assts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.