In a low-scoring game, Mary Jones was anything but that.
The Eisenhower senior broke out for 26 points and the Cadets needed all of it to hold off West Valley for a 45-43 victory in CBBN girls basketball Friday night.
Jones hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points in the fourth quarter for Eisenhower (5-3, 9-6), which hosts Moses Lake on Saturday.
Laiken Hill's 18 points and eight steals paced West Valley (3-6, 6-10), which has a nonleague game at Bellevue on Saturday.
EISENHOWER — Gallegos 2, Lopez 3, Ramos 3, Serna 9, Ceballos 2, Mary Jones 26, Davis 0.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 18, Morford 0, Fries 0, Bell 7, Paige Bremerman 10, Hatfield 6, McMurry 2.
Eisenhower=10=14=13=8=—=45
West Valley=9=12=10=12=—=43
Highlights: Hill (WV) 8 stls; Lauren Hatfield (WV) 13 rebs. Ike 10-15 FT, WV 13-19.
-
SUNNYSIDE 43, MOSES LAKE 41: At Moses Lake, Jansyn Carrizales buried four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Baylee Maldonado put together 12 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies (8-1, 12-5), who host Eastmont on Saturday.
In other league play Friday, Eastmont defeated Wenatchee 59-48.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 0, Gonzalez 0, J. Lopez 1, Jansyn Carrizales 14, Briones 3, Baylee Maldonado 12, R. Lopez 6, Butler 0, Garza 4, Humphreys 3.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney Macdonald 13, Voss 9, Reffett 2, Bischoff 4, Coxx 6, Nighswonger 3, Char 2, Bond 2.
Sunnyside=7=15=13=8=—=43
Moses Lake=14=6=9=12=—=41
Highlights: Maldonado 7 rebs, 2 assts, 2 stls; Lili Briones 3 assts; Aubrey Garza 5 rebs, 2 assts, 2 stls.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 70, EPHRATA 18: At Ellensburg, the top-ranked Bulldogs clinched the league title by running its record to 10-0 with two games left. Olivia Anderson scored 12 of her 20 points in the first half for the Bulldogs (17-0 overall), who play at East Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m.
EPHRATA — Falconer 1, Soto 6, Mills 9, Hector 0, Hagy 0, Ellsworth 0, Lutz 0, Evenson 0, Bicondova 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 3, Moffat 3, Leishman 6, Philip 9, L. Rogel 9, Q. Rogel 3, Olivia Anderson 20, Ravet 6, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 9.
Ephrata=2=9=5=2=—=18
Ellensburg=22=13=22=13=—=70
-
GRANDVIEW 67, SELAH 40: At Grandview, junior Ava Medina hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 17 points to match teammate Natalee Trevino, who connected on 9 of 10 free throws. Grandview (4-5, 8-9) plays at Prosser on Saturday.
SELAH — Ruark 4, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 3, Adley Franklin 17, Mattson 6, Wilkey 0, Sarett 2, Garza 0, Coons 8.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 9, Armendariz 5, Natalee Trevino 17, Freeman 2, Richey 7, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 2, Hamm 5, Benitez 0, Ava Medina 17, Torres 0.
Selah=17=4=11=8=—=40
Grandview=22=17=12=16=—=67
Highlights: Trevino 8 rebs; Jazmine Richey 7 assts, 6 stls.
-
OTHELLO 60, PROSSER 49: At Othello, Annalee Coronado poured in 26 of her career-high 33 points in the second half to lead the Huskies (6-3, 10-7) to a win over the fourth-ranked Mustangs.
Prosser (7-3, 13-5), which got three 3-pointers and 15 points from Adriana Milanez, hosts Grandview on Saturday.
PROSSER — Adriana Milanez 15, Lay'lee Dixon 14, Deidra Phillips 10, Blair 6, Ibarra 2, Groenveld 2, Cox 0, Gomez 0, Chavez 0.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 0, Andrade 7, Annalee Coronado 33, Trinidad 0, Garza 0, Farman 3, Emi Pruneda 17.
Prosser=16=6=17=10=—=49
Othello=14=13=15=18=—=60
-
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 82, LA SALLE 23: At La Salle, senior KK Bass netted 20 points, 13 coming in the first half, to lead four players in double figures for the third-ranked Wolves (7-0, 16-1), who take a nine-game win streak to Royal on Saturday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 11, Ericka Grunlose 11, Semone Kenoras 15, Parrish 7, Alvarado 2, Garza 0, Espinoza 6, KK Bass 20, Goudy 3, Johnson 7, Gonzalez 0.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 10, K. Trejo 0, Gaytan 2, Craig 3, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 2, Brown 6.
Wapato=26=24=24=8=—=82
La Salle=4=6=6=7=—=23
-
TOPPENISH 55, NACHES VALLEY 48: At Naches Valley, Tati Camacho scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Wildcats, who trailed 38-30 heading into the final period. Toppenish (4-2, 14-3) plays at College Place on Saturday.
Maddy Jewett's 18 points and nine rebounds paced Naches Valley (1-6, 6-12), which treks to Kiona-Benton on Saturday.
TOPPENISH — Cuevas 0, Tati Camacho 21, Hill 5, Baker 9, Sanchez 9, Landa 6, Norman 0, Hurley 3, Ramirez 0.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 0, Gooler 1, St. Martin 0, Rowe 8, VanAmberg 8, Gracie Hargroves 11, Maddy Jewett 18, Clements 2.
Toppenish=11=12=7=24=—=55
Naches Valley=9=14=15=10=—=48
Highlights: Jewett 9 rebs; Hargroves 8 rebs, 5 stls; Bella Rowe 7 rebs.
-
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 44, HIGHLAND 41: At Granger, Jasmin Vasquez tied the Spartans' school record with 35 points, 13 of which came during a fourth-quarter rally. Vasquez hit four 3-pointers in the game and made 6 of 6 free throws in the final period.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 0, Anahi Garcia 17, Estrada 0, Keller 1, McIlrath 4, Maricza Mendoza 16, Silva 3.
GRANGER — Renfro 0, Ochoa 0, Brito 0, Garcia 2, Gujardo 0, Chavez 5, Herrera 2, Jasmin Vasquez 35.
Highland=10=6=14=11=—=41
Granger=13=9=7=15=—=44
-
WHITE SWAN 44, KITTITAS 27: At Kittitas, Keegan Wolfsberger went off for 10 of her 20 points in the opening period and made four 3-pointers to lead the Cougars (5-4, 11-6), who host Goldendale on Saturday while Kittitas (5-4, 8-7) travels to Mabton.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 3, Watlamet 1, Adams 4, Bass 4, Tallup 5, Keegan Wolfsberger 20, Trujillo 2, Hawk 2, Headdress 2.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Blackmore 3, Harris 2, Faubion 2, Bare 0, Nash 9, Huber 8, Weekes 0, Wilson 2, Knudson-Brown 1.
White Swan=13=7=11=13=—=44
Kittitas=2=5=13=7=—=27
Highlights: Wolfsberger 8 rebs, 5 stls; Melanie Bass 5 rebs, 5 stls.
-
CLE ELUM 46, GOLDENDALE 37: At Cle Elum, Nellie Nicholls turned in a stout double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds and Gracie Glondo netted 14 points as the Warriors (7-2, 13-4) tightned their grip on second place. Cle Elum hosts Granger on Saturday.
In other games, Granger edged Highland 44-41.
GOLDENDALE — Not available.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 5, Singer 0, Nellie Nicholls 15, Anderson 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 14, Wallick 6, Ellison 6.
Goldendale=9=12=10=6=—=37
Cle Elum=19=6=10=11=—=46
Highlights: Nicholls 16 rebs, 3 stls; Glondo 5 rebs, 3 stls.
-
SOUTHWEST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 54, YAKAMA TRIBAL 53: At Sunnyside Christian, Taylor Andringa's 25 points helped the Knights avenge an earlier loss and hand the eighth-ranked Eagles their first Grape Division loss. Andringa started fast with 12 points in the first quarter and she made 7 of 9 free throws for SC (5-1, 12-4), which plays at Touchet on Saturday.
Julia George, Gwen Dawes and Beth ScabbyRobe each had 11 points for Yakama Tribal (7-1, 15-3), which hosts Prescott on Saturday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Onepennee 2, Andy 0, Julia George 11, Stacona 0, Sampson 9, Buck 9, Gwen Dawes 11, Beth ScabbyRobe 11.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — V. Bosma 3, Devan Harrington 17, Alseth 0, Faber 7, Taylor Andringa 25, Velasquez 0, Van Wieringa 2.
Yakama Tribal=22=8=8=15=—=53
Sunnyside Chr.=17=7=15=15=—=54
