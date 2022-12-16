Baylee Maldonado hit her third 3-pointer with two minutes left and helped Sunnyside hold on for a 47-44 victory over West Valley in CBBN girls basketball Friday night.
The Grizzlies led 42-41 when Maldonado hit her final basket and she added a free throw on the next possession for a 46-41 cushion. She finished with 15 points as Sunnyside (2-0, 5-2) won its third straight and will host Moses Lake on Saturday.
Laiken Hill had 18 points and four assists for the Rams (1-2, 2-4), who hit the road Saturday for a game at Evergreen of Vancouver.
In other league play, Moses Lake beat Wenatchee 61-18.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 9, Gonzalez 2, Lopez 7, Carrizales 1, Briones 6, Baylee Maldonado 15, Butler 2, Garza 5.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 18, Morford 0, Fries 4, Julianna Bell 11, Bremerman 6, Strother 4, Hatfield 1, McMurry 0.
Sunnyside=12=12=12=11=—=47
West Valley=14=5=13=12=—=44
Highlights: Bell (WV) 7 rebs; Hill (WV) 4 assts.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 56, SELAH 40: At East Valley, senior Jada Mendoza canned five of her seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a career-high 28 points for the Red Devils in their league opener. East Valley (1-0, 3-4) hosts Eisenhower on Dec. 28.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Keller 3, Hall 0, Pendleton 3, Giles 6, Andrews 0, Mattson 6, Wilkey 2, Sarett 0, Garza 4, Sydnee Coons 11.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 14, Jada Mendoza 28, Trujillo 1, Goodell 9, Taylor 2, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 0, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Sylve 2.
Selah=11=6=15=8=—=40
East Valley=16=18=11=11=—=56
Highlights: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 9 rebs.
-
ELLENSBURG 74, GRANDVIEW 33: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson scored 10 of her 23 points during the Bulldogs' 20-1 burst in the third quarter.
Brooke Ravet made three 3-pointers for Ellensburg (1-0, 5-0), which plays at Selah on Saturday while Grandview hosts Othello.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 6, Armendariz 0, Trevino 5, Freeman 2, Richey 2, Castilleja 8, Hamm 0, Benitez 5, Medina 0, Torres 2.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 4, Leishman 9, Philip 7, Layne Rogel 12, Q. Rogel 0, Olivia Anderson 23, Brooke Ravet 11, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 2, Mahre 0, Marrs 4.
Grandview=6=14=1=12=—=33
Ellensburg=19=18=20=17=—=74
-
PROSSER 70, EPHRATA 30: At Ephrata, the Mustangs' defense produced 21 steals and the offense hit 11 3-pointers in their league opener. Prosser (1-0, 4-0) will host Wapato, also unbeaten on Tuesday.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 1, Adrianna Milanez 11, Cox 9, Roehl 7, Amia Ibarra 10, Lay'lee Dixon 12, Blair 6, Gomez 0, Phillips 8, Saldana 4, Martinez 2.
EPHRATA — Hector 2, Hagy 2, Alessa Soto 10, Addison Mills 10, Evenson 3, Durfee 3.
Prosser=27=16=10=17=—=70
Ephrata=5=14=2=9=—=30
Highlights: Alexis Gomez (P) 4 assts; Dixon (P) 5 stls; Nehka Roehl (P) 5 stls.
-
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 60, TOPPENISH 57: At Toppenish, KK Bass and Trinity Wheeler combined for 47 points to help the unbeaten Wolves fend off Toppenish. Wheeler hit two 3-pointers and netted 10 points in the final period for Wapato (1-0, 6-0).
Tatiana Camacho got 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and added 13 rebounds for Toppenish (0-1, 3-2).
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 23, Grunlose 0, Deets Parrish 10, Alvarado 0, Garza 2, Espinoza 1, KK Bass 24, Goudy 0, Gonzalez 0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Cuevas 2, Tatiana Camacho 19, Hill 0, Baker 2, Sanchez 7, Jewelisa Landa 11, Norman 4, Hurley 0.
Wapato=16=8=16=18=—=60
Toppenish=14=9=15=19=—=57
Highlights: Camacho (T) 13 rebs.
-
ZILLAH 59, NACHES VALLEY 31: At Zillah, D'Ana Esquivel netted nine of her 22 points in the second quarter to spark the Leopards after a slow start. Alaina Garza then scored seven of her 10 points in the third period for Zillah (1-0, 4-0), which hosts College Place on Saturday.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 0, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Rowe 2, VanAmburg 3, Hargroves 9, Maddy Jewett 15, Clements 2.
ZILLAH — Oliver 4, Hicks 8, Johnston 0, D'Ana Esquivel 22, Alaina Garza 10, Gonzales 5, Walle 3, Jack 0, Salme 7.
Naches Valley=5=6=10=10=—=31
Zillah=7=17=21=14=—=59
Highlights: Hicks (Z) 4 assts, 3 stls; Esquivel (Z) 9 stls.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 47, MABTON 44: At Cle Elum, freshman Gracie Glondo scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Warriors won their fifth straight. Cle Elum (2-0, 5-1) plays at Kittitas on Saturday.
Mabton's Alana Zavala made two 3-pointers in the first quarter and 7 of 8 free throws for 15 points.
MABTON — Sanchez 4, Bonewell 0, Roettger 8, Ramirez 2, Amy Moreno 14, Macedo 0, Cortes 0, Galarza 1, Alana Zavala 15.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 1, Singer 2, Nellie Nichols 11, Anderson 2, Coleman 2, Gracie Glondo 18, Wallick 2, Ellison 9.
Mabton=11=6=8=19=—=44
Cle Elum=12=13=8=14=—=47
Highlights: Nichols (CE) 8 rebs, 3 assts; Glondo (CE) 10 rebs; Ellison (CE) 7 rebs, 3 blks.
-
KITTITAS 48, HIGHLAND 26: At Highland, Rillee Huber's 12 points paced the Coyotes (2-0, 3-0), who will host Cle Elum on Saturday. Maricza Mendoza led Highland with 13 points.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Harris 0, Bare 4, Nash 8, Rillee Huber 12, Wilson 4, Aubree Brown-Knudsen 11, Phillips 9.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 2, Garcia 9, Keller 0, Lamas Avalos 0, Rydberg 0, Howell 0, McIlrath 2, Maricza Mendoza 13, Silva 0.
Kittitas=10=19=10=9=—=48
Highland=6=6=11=3=—=26
-
GOLDENDALE 50, GRANGER 38: At Granger, Gwen Gilliam knocked in 20 points, 10 in each half, in the Timberwolves' league opener. Goldendale (1-0, 2-1) hosts Highland on Saturday.
Jasmin Vasquez made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Granger (0-2, 0-6).
GOLDENDALE — Bean 6, Gwen Gilliam 20, Casey 2, Bomberger 4, Blain 6, Mackenzie Dahl 12.
GRANGER — Garcia 0, Guajardo 0, Ochoa 1, Chavez 6, Herrera 5, Jasmin Vasquez 26.
Goldendale=10=12=12=16=—=50
Granger=11=13=4=10=—=36
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 44, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 35: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes netted seven of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Eagles. Taylor Andringa's 17 points paced SC.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 4, Alseth 0, Harrington 4, Faber 7, Taylor Andringa 17, Velasquez 0, Van Wingerden 3.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 5, Andy 0, Sampson 7, George 7, Stacona 0, Buck 6, Gwen Dawes 18, ScabbyRobe 1.
Sunnyside Chr.=8=6=8=13=—=35
Yakama Tribal=10=15=7=12=—=44
-
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 48, KIONA-BENTON 37: At Kiona-Benton, Ellie Bost netted 12 of her 22 points in the first quarter to spark the Lightning to its first win. La Salle hosts Wahluke on Saturday.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 22, O'Connor 2, Gaytan 2, Ella Craig 10, Gasseling 8, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Brown 4.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 7, Guevara 2, Alexis Quinones 13, Andrade 2, Berry 2, Aguilar 8, Messner 3.
La Salle=18=8=12=10=—=48
Kiona-Benton=8=6=14=9=—=37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.