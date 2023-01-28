GRANDVIEW — Flipping a four-point loss three weeks ago into a two-point win, Grandview's girls defeated fourth-ranked Prosser 57-55 in CWAC action on Saturday.
Natalee Trevino turned in a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds and Jazmine Richey made 6 of 6 free throws and tallied 12 points for the Greyhounds, who led 37-29 at the half.
Adriana Malinez hit three 3-pointers and led Prosser with 17 points. The Mustangs connected on 17 of 21 foul shots.
Grandview (5-5, 9-9) will host Ephrata on Tuesday while Prosser (7-4, 13-6) visits Selah.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 4, Natalee Trevino 14, Jazmine Richey 12, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 6, Hamm 0, Benitez 9, A. Medina 9.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 5, Adriana Malinez 17, Cox 2, Ibarra 2, Dixon 8, Kambree Blair 10, Gomez 0, Phillips 5, Chavez 6.
Grandview=18=19=12=8=—=57
Prosser=14=15=12=14=—=55
Highlights: Trevino 14 rebs, 4 stls; Richey 7 rebs, 6 assts, 3 blks.
-
ELLENSBURG 63, EAST VALLEY 29: At East Valley, Olivia Anderson netted 13 of her 23 points in the third quarter and made 9 of 10 free throws for the unbeaten Bulldogs (11-0, 18-0), who finish their regular season next Thursday at Othello.
Brooklynne Sylve scored all 11 of her points at the foul line for East Valley (4-6, 6-12), which plays at Othello on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Moffat 4, Leishman 2, Philip 5, L. Rogel 8, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 23, Ravet 2, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Mahre 1, Marrs 8.
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 4, J. Mendoza 2, Trujillo 4, Goodell 4, Taylor 3, C. Mendoza 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 0, Malmberg 1, Brooklynne Sylve 11.
Ellensburg=19=19=16=9=—=63
East Valley=10=4=5=10=—=29
-
CBBN
DAVIS 68, WENATCHEE 36: At Wenatchee, Nevaeh Patterson canned five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 27 points as the third-ranked Pirates moved to 9-0 in league and 16-1 overall ahead of Friday's home rematch with second-place Sunnyside.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 10, Carillo 0, Nugent 2, Campbell 7, Rodriguez 8, Nevaeh Patterson 27, Shaela Allen-Greggs 14.
WENATCHEE — Stegeman 6, Cardona 2, Jones 2, Gabby Volyn 10, Hansen 2, Miller 1, Maren Stuber 13.
Davis=22=17=17=12=—=68
Wenatchee=10=11=5=10=—=36
-
SUNNYSIDE 73, EASTMONT 51: At Sunnyside, junior Maddie Butler and freshman Maddy Humpherys recorded two big double-doubles, combining for 21 points and 32 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who surged away with a 33-point fourth quarter.
Sunnyside (9-1, 13-5), which had five players in double figures, will take its five-game win streak to Yakima on Friday to face first-place Davis.
EASTMONT — Weems 11, Klinkenberg 7, Bergan 6, Johnson 16, Heimbigner 2, Heinz 5, Otterstetter 4.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 6, Gonzalez 4, J. Lopez 2, Jansyn Carrizales 11, Liciera 0, Lili Briones 13, Garcia 2, Maldonado 0, R. Lopez 0, Maddie Butler 10, Aubrey Garza 14, Morgan 0, Moncivaiz 0, Maddy Humpherys 11.
Eastmont=5=15=14=17=—=51
Sunnyside=15=15=10=33=—=73
Highlights: Humpherys 18 rebs; Butler 14 rebs; Rosie Lopez 8 rebs, 3 stls; Briones 4 assts; Karizma Fuentes 7 rebs, 4 stls.
-
MOSES LAKE 38, EISENHOWER 37: At Eisenhower, the Cadets (5-4, 9-7) took a tough loss at home and return to action next Saturday at Eastmont.
Moses Lake=2=13=12=11=—=38
Eisenhower=12=6=6=13=—=37
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 64, KITTITAS 41: At Mabton, sophomore Jezebel Ramirez went for 19 points and added seven rebounds and six steals for the Vikings (9-1, 14-5), who won their eighth straight and will travel to Goldendale on Tuesday. Kittitas leveled its records at 5-5 and 8-8.
KITTITAS — Both 4, Blackmore 4, Hope Harris 12, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Elysa Nash 15, Huber 2, Weekes 0, Wilson 0, Knudson-Brown 4.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 11, Chavez 6, Bonewell 0, Keirrah Roettger 10, Jezebel Ramirez 19, Moreno 0, Macedo 3, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 15.
Kittitas=9=11=15=6=—=41
Mabton=15=20=14=15=—=64
Highlights: Roettger 6 stls; Zavala 6 rebs; Ramirez 6 stls, 7 rebs; Sanchez 8 stls.
-
WHITE SWAN 43, GOLDENDALE 36: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger's 18 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists powered the Cougars, who pulled away with 19 points in the final period. White Swan (6-4, 12-6) plays at Granger on Tuesday.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 6, Bean 2, Scarola 1, Gwen Gilliam 10, Bomberger 2, Blain 4, Dahl 8.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Adams 0, Bass 8, Yallup 0, Hawk 1, Ruby Trujillo 11, Madi C 5, Keegan Wolfsberger 18.
Goldendale=4=6=12=14=—=36
White Swan=7=6=11=19=—=43
Highlights: Wolfsberger 11 rebs, 5 stls, 4 assts; Trujillo 5 rebs.
-
CLE ELUM 59, GRANGER 29: At Cle Elum, the Warriors improved to 8-2 in the West and 14-4 overall and will play at Highland on Tuesday.
GRANGER — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 9, Aper 5, Bator 2, Singer 6, Nellie Nicholls 10, Anderson 5, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 14, Ellison 8.
Granger=9=6=10=4=—=29
Cle Elum=12=16=18=13=—=59
Highlights: Glondo 9 rebs, 4 stls; Nicholls 8 rebs; Anderson 8 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 79, ROYAL 21: At Royal, KK Bass fired in 25 of her 31 points in the first half and collected 11 steals for the third-ranked Wolves (17-1), who host Zillah on Tuesday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 18, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 6, Parrish 6, Alvarado 4, Garza 2, Espinoza 8, KK Bass 31, Goudy 0, Johnson 4, Gonzalez 0.
ROYAL — Wardenaar 3, Larsen 2, Lawrence 2, Orth 8, Morgan 1, Piercy 2, Cedillo 3.
Wapato=30=22=13=14=—=79
Royal=6=8=2=5=—=21
Highlights: Deets Parrish 7 rebs, 7 assts, 6 stls; Sofia Alvarado 6 rebs; Jordan Espinoza 6 assts; Bass 11 stls.
-
LA SALLE 41, CONNELL 31: At Connell, Ellie Bost scored all 17 of the Lightning's points in the fourth quarter and finished with 31 points and three 3-pointers. La Salle (6-12) plays at Toppenish on Tuesday.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 31, Gaytan 0, Craig 4, Gasseling 4, Brown 2, Lopez-Trujillo 0, K. Trejo 0.
CONNELL — Ferguson 4, Clyde 2, McGary 5, Jenks 12, Poulson 4, Townsend 4.
La Salle=8=8=8=17=—=41
Connell=3=8=6=14=—=31
-
ZILLAH 75, WAHLUKE 22: At Wahluke, Mia Hicks tallied 19 of her 24 points in the first half and added eight steals, five assists and four rebounds and D'Ana Esquivel scored 20 points and had nine steals for the Leopards (13-5), who play at Wapato on Tuesday.
ZILLAH — Oliver 8, Mia Hicks 24, Johnston 4, D'Ana Esquivel 20, Gonzales 8, Walle 3, Jack 5, Salme 4.
WAHLUKE — Gaby 1, Drea 4, Ana 3, Madi 8, Olga 6.
Zillah=20=29=9=17=—=75
Wahluke=4=4=7=7=—=22
Highlights: Talani Oliver 9 stls, 4 assts; Hicks 8 stls, 4 rebs, 5 assts; Esquivel 9 stls; Kya Gonzales 5 rebs, 4 stls, 7 assts.
-
NACHES VALLEY 59, KIONA-BENTON 32: At Kiona-Benton, the Rangers got 16 points and eight rebounds from Gracie Hargroves and double-doubles from Maddy Jewett and Hannah Clements. Naches Valley (7-12) plays at La Salle on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 2, Gooler 2, St. Martin 4, Rowe 9, VanAmburg 0, Gracie Hargroves 16, Maddy Jewett 11, Hannah Clements 11.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 3, Guevara 6, Alexis Quinones 11, Berry 9, Aguilar Gomez 1, Messner 2.
Naches Valley=19=11=9=16=—=59
Kiona-Benton=4=13=10=5=—=32
Highlights: Hargroves 8 rebs; Jewett 11 rebs, 5 stls, 5 assts; Clements 10 rebs; Bella Rowe 5 assts, 6 rebs.
-
GIRLS BOWLING
Five locals advance to state
EAST WENATCHEE — West Valley's Haley Hammontree and Hannah Betterton placed fourth and sixth, respectively, to earn individual state berths at Friday's CBBN district tournament at Eastmont Lanes.
The Rams missed out on a team berth, finishing third behind Wenatchee and Eastmont.
Eisenhower also advanced two to state in Naikeeley Tabayoyan and Aibyn Gutierrez, who will be joined by Davis' Layla Hall.
Hammontree rolled a three-game series of 536, and Gutierrez turned in the high game with a 225.
The 4A state tournament will be held at Bowlero in Tukwila on Feb. 3-4.
Team scores: Wenatchee 3,789, Eastmont 3,582, West Valley 3,467, Eisenhower 3,409.
Winner: Reese Kautzman (Ea) 599 (229-158-212).
Local state qualifiers: 4, Haley Hammontree (WV) 536 (185); 6, Hannah Betterton (WV) 508 (172); 7, Naikeeley Tabayoyan (Ike) 507 (195); 8, Layla Hall (Davis) 500 (180); 10, Aibyn Gutierrez (Ike) 486 (225).
Other local highlights: 11, Makenzie Clemmons (Ike) 481; 15, Julia Plagens (Ike) 462; 18, Evka Ball (WV) 444; 19, Ceclia Godinez (Davis) 443; 20, Anabeth Montemayor (Davis) 441; 21, Lili Munoz (Su) 436; 22, Joely Ostler (Ike) 427; 23, Sam Ostriem (WV) 420; 24, Nevaeh Simmons (Su) 417; 25, Sydney Miles (WV) 405.
-
