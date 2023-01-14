Scoring only two points in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at West Valley was no indication of what was to come for Davis’ Esmeralda Galindo.
Or maybe it was.
Sparked by the slow start, which saw the fourth-ranked Pirates trail 17-9, Galindo went full speed the rest of the way and smashed her school record with 40 points in a 71-46 CBBN victory at West Valley.
Still only a junior, Galindo became Davis’ first girl to surpass 1,000 career points, having lifted her total to 962 after scoring 35 in Friday’s win over Eisenhower. Galindo made 10 of 10 free throws and four 3-pointers.
The Pirates (6-0, 13-1) will start the second half of the league schedule at Moses Lake on Friday.
West Valley (2-4, 5-8), which got 21 points from Laiken Hill, will travel to Wenatchee on Friday.
DAVIS — Keilani Johnson 14, Esmeralda Galindo 40, Carillo 3, Nugent 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 6, Patterson 6, Martinez 0.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 21, Morford 0, Fries 2, Bell 5, Bremerman 7, Hatfield 7, McMurry 4.
Davis 9 20 21 21 — 71
West Valley 17 4 14 11 — 46
Highlights: Hill (WV) 7 rebs; Galindo (D) 10-10 FT, 4 3p; Rodriguez (D) 2 3p.
EISENHOWER 64, WENATCHEE 25: At Eisenhower, junior Ayana Gallegos’ 17 points led four players in double figures for the Cadets (4-2, 8-5), who host Sunnyside on Friday.
In other league play, Moses Lake defeated Eastmont 57-31.
WENATCHEE — M Stuber 6, R Jones 5, Cardona 3, Volyn 3, Johnson 2, Stegeman 2, Mena 2, Collyer 2, Mendez 0, Ramirez 0, Hansen 0, Garcia-Miller 0.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 17, Nevaeh Lopez 14, Mary Jones 11, Ashley Serna 10, Ramos 7, Littrell 3, Ceballos 2, Garza 0, Ramirez 0, Espinoza 0, Bryan 0, Frederick 0.
Wenatchee 7 2 9 7 — 25
Eisenhower 24 17 11 12 — 64
Highlights: Jones 6 rebs, 5 stls; Ariana Ramos 4 stls; Lopez 3 rebs, 3 stls.
EWAC
CLE ELUM 43, WHITE SWAN 40: At Cle Elum, Nellie Nicholls scored 19 points and Gracie Glondo and Gwen Ellison had double-digit rebounds for the Warriors (6-1, 11-3), who host Yakama Tribal on Tuesday.
Keegan Wolfsberger collected 21 points, nine boards and eight steals for the Cougars (4-3, 9-5).
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Melanie Bass 13, Dittentholer 3, Yallup 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 21, Trujillo 0.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 4, Singer 5, Nellie Nicholls 19, Hurley 0, Coleman 2, Glondo 6, Wallick 3, Ellison 4.
White Swan 8 14 8 10 — 40
Cle Elum 6 14 7 16 — 43
Highlights: Wolfsberger (WS) 9 rebs, 8 stls; Bass (WS) 4 rebs, 3 stls; Gracie Glondo (CE) 11 rebs; Ellison (CE) 10 rebs; Cara Coleman (CE) 5 stls.
MABTON 60, HIGHLAND 9: At Highland, Alana Zavala netted 14 points to pace the Vikings (5-1, 10-5). They’ll host Cle Elum next Friday and the Scotties will host Granger Tuesday.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 11, Chavez 8, Aviles 0, Alea Bonewell 10, Roettger 2, Ramirez 7, Maoreno 3, Macedo 5, Cortes 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 14.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 3, Estrada 0, Lamas 0, Avalos 0, Rydberg 0, Howell 0, McIlrath 0, Mendoza 6.
Mabton 19 17 24 0 — 60
Highland 4 2 0 3 — 9
KITTITAS 40, GRANGER 27: At Granger, Elysa Nash contributed 13 points and Aubree Knudson-Brown added 12 for the Coyotes (4-3, 6-6). They’ll host Goldendale Friday and Granger will travel to Highland Tuesday night.
In nonleague play, Goldendale beat visiting Connell 43-22.
KITTITAS — Both 1, Blackmore 0, Faubion 0, Bare 2, Elysa Nash 13, Huber 6, Wilson 6, Aubree Knudson-Brown 12.
GRANGER — Renfro 0, Ochoa 0, Almager 0, Garcia 0, Gujardo 0, Chavez 6, Herrera 0, Jasmin Vasquez 21.
Kittitas 16 5 6 13 — 40
Granger 7 0 7 13 — 27
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 70, CASHMERE 56: At Wapato, the No. 3 Wolves toppled 1A’s No. 7 team for their fiftth straight win, led by 23 points by freshman Deets Parrish. Wapato (12-1) will return to SCAC West play to host No. 6 Toppenish Tuesday night.
CASHMERE — Talley 4, McKenna 2, Piepel 0, Ellie Bessonette 11, Hammond 2, Kaitlyn Bjorklund 17, Leah Kunz 20.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 17, Grunlose 0, Deets Parrish 23, Alvarado 2, Garza 2, Espinoza 4, KK Bass 14, Goudy 3, Johnston 5, Gonzalez 0.
Cashmere 16 14 10 16 — 56
Wapato 17 18 20 15 — 70
PROSSER 70, ZILLAH 60: At Zillah, Lay’lee Dixon tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and six blocks to lead the Mustangs, who lost a 10-point halftime advantage before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Adrianna Milanez 14, Cox 3, Ibarra 4, Lay’lee Dixon 26, Kambree Blair 19, Gomez 5, Deidra Phillips 11, Chavez 3, Saldana 0, Martinez 0.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 12, Mia Hicks 12, Johnston 2, D’Ana Esquivel 12, Garza 2, Gonzalez 6, Walle 7, Jack 2, Salme 5.
Prosser 14 22 10 24 — 70
Zillah 8 18 16 18 — 60
Highlights: Dixon (P) 7 rebs, 6 blks; Phillips (P) 10 rebs; Naomi Chavez (P) 4 stls; Milanez (P) 4 stls; Kendra Groeneveld (P) 3 stls; Hicks (Z) 11 rebs, 4 stls; Esquivel (Z) 7 rebs, 4 stls.
YAKAMA TRIBAL 62, ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT 34: At St. John, Gwen Dawes totaled 20 points for the Eagles (13-1) in their 11th straight win. They’ll face a tough nonleague test Tuesday at Cle Elum.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 5, Onepennee 0, Andy 0, Ayana Sampson 13, George 7, Buck 5, Gwen Dawes 20, Beth Scabbyrobe 12.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT — Foe 5, Danielson 2, Brown 2, Olivia Kjack 10, Kenzie Stanley 14, Anderson 0, Fleming 1, Quigley 0.
Yakama Tribal 24 13 17 8 — 62
St. John-Endicott 9 6 8 11 — 34
YT highlights: Scabbyrobe 9 rebs; Julia George 7 rebs.
FRIDAY
EASTMONT 68, WEST VALLEY 55: At Eastmont, Julianna Bell scored a season-high 22 points with two 3-pointers, 6-for-8 shooting at the foul line and seven rebounds for the Rams.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 15, Morford 4, Fries 4, Julianna Bell 22, Bremerman 2, Hatfield 8, McMurry 0.
EASTMONT — Weems 6, Klinkenberg 6, Emma Bergan 16, Noelia Johnson 16, Elizabeth Heinz 17, Otterstetter 4, Phythian 3.
West Valley 9 13 19 14 — 55
Eastmont 8 11 17 32 — 68
Highlights: Bell 7 rebs; Hill 7 rebs.
