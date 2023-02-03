East Valley bounced back at home Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak and take some momentum into district play.
The Red Devils recovered from a slow start and pulled away in the second half to top Grandview 59-51, completing a season sweep with the help of 16 points from Mya Alvarado. Seniors Jada Mendoza and Tinley Taylor added 11 points each in their final home games.
Jazmine Richey scored 20 points to lead Grandview (6-6, 10-10), which will host East Valley (5-7, 7-13) in a rematch next Wednesday. The Red Devils won the first meeting in Grandview, 57-55.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 8, Armendariz 0, Natalee Trevino 17, Jazmine Richey 20, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 2, Hamm 2, Benitez 0, A. Medina 2, Torres 0.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 16, Jada Mendoza 1, Trujillo 4, Goodell 3, Tinley Taylor 11, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 0, Kalkowski 5, Morrison 0, Malmberg 0, Lopez 0, Sylve 9.
Grandview=16=10=12=13=—=51
East Valley=6=20=18=15=—=59
Grandview highlights: Richey 6 rebs; Trevion 7 rebs, 4 stls.
-
SELAH 41, EPHRATA 38: At Ephrata, Adley Franklin scored 13 of her 16 points in the first half and the Vikings held on to secure the CWAC's sixth and final playoff spot. They'll travel to take on No. 3 Prosser when the district tournament begins next Wednesday.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Keller 0, Hall 2, Pendleton 3, Adley Franklin 16, Mattson 7, Garza 2, Coons 6.
EPHRATA — Hector 0, Falconer 0, Hagy 5, Alessa Soto 14, Addison Mills 14, Evenson 3, Bicondova 2.
Selah=12=12=6=11=—=41
Ephrata=7=5=14=12=—=38
-
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 52, WEST VALLEY 50: At Moses Lake, Julianna Bell led the Rams (3-7, 6-12) with 18 points and their late rally fell just short when a game-winning three rolled out at the buzzer. West Valley will host Eastmont for Senior Night next Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 17, Fries 0, Winslow 3, Julianna Bell 18, Bremerman 5, Hatfield 5, McMurry 2.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney McDonald 24, Voss 2, Reffett 5, Bischoff 4, Lexi Cox 15, Char 0, Bond 2.
West Valley=13=7=11=19=—=50
Moses Lake=12=14=11=15=—=52
WV highlights: Bell 5 rebs; Hill 6 stls, 4 assts.
-
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 63, LA SALLE 40: At La Salle, Maddy Jewett posted a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rangers, who dominated the fourth quarter to overcome a game-high 27 points for the Lightning's Ellie Bost. La Salle finished the season 6-14 and Naches Valley will travel to College Place for a district matchup next Thursday.
NACHES VALLEY — Van Wagoner 4, Gooler 7, St. Martin 0, Bella Rowe 15, VanAmburg 0, Hargroves 9, Maddy Jewett 18, Hannah Clements 10.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 27, Trejor 2, Gaytan 0, Craig 2, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Brown 9.
Naches Valley=16=10=16=21=—=63
La Salle=10=11=13=6=—=40
Highlights: Brooklyn Gaytan (LS) 11 rebs; Ella Craig (LS) 6 assts; Jewett (NV) 10 rebs, 10 assts, 4 stls; Gracie Hargroves 6 rebs; Rowe 4 assts, 4 stls.
-
ZILLAH 74, TOPPENISH 70 (OT): At Zillah, Mia Hicks netted 30 points to help the Leopards avenge a loss at Toppenish despite 27 points from Wildcats sophomore Tatiana Camacho. Zillah (5-4, 14-6) earned the SCAC West's No. 2 seed and will host Kiona-Benton while No. 3 Toppenish travels to Royal for the first round of district play next Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 9, Cuevas 3, Tatiana Camacho 27, Hill 6, Samiah Baker 13, Sanchez 6, Landa 0, Norman 4, Hurley 2, Ramirez 0, Kreis 0.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 11, Mia Hicks 30, Johnston 2, Ana D'Esquivel 14, Gonzales 6, Walle 0, Salme 0, Alaina Garza 13.
Toppenish=19=8=20=16=7=—=70
Zillah=15=14=15=19=11=—74
Zillah highlights: Oliver 8 rebs; Hicks 3 stls; Esquivel 3 stls; Garza 4 steals; Kya Gonzales 7 rebs, 3 stls.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 46, KITTITAS 37: At Cle Elum, Nellie Nichols tallied 16 points and Gracie Glondo contributed 15 to lead the Warriors (10-2, 16-4) to their fourth straight win. Kittitas finished the season 8-11 and 5-7 in league play and Cle Elum earned a first-round district home game against Tri-Cities Prep next Thursday.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Blackmore 0, Harris 6, Faubion 2, Bare 0, Elysa Nash 12, Huber 4, Weekes 0, Wilson 1, Aubree Knudson-Brown 12.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 3, Singer 4, Nellie Nichols 16, Anderson 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 15, Ellison 8.
Kittitas=6=13=8=10=—=37
Cle Elum=12=9=15=10=—=46
-
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 79, CONNELL 12: At Connell, Trinity Wheller scored 17 points and Jadyn Johnson added 16 to pace the Wolves (19-1), who led 46-7 at halftime. They've won their last 12 games and will host Connell in a district quarterfinal next Thursday.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 17 points, Grunlose 3, Semone Kenoras 12, Alvaragdo 0, Garza 2, Espinoza 5, KK Bass 14, Goudy 2, Jadyn Johnson 16, Gonzalez 8.
CONNELL — Hales 2, Ferguson 1, McGary 2, Zimmer 0, Jenks 3, Goodwin 4, Poulson 0, Kniveton 0, Townsend 0.
Wapato=27=19=13=20=—=79
Connell=4=3=3=2=—=12
Wapato highlights: Kenoras 9 rebs; Jordan Espinoza 5 assts; Bass 6 rebs, 8 stls; Johnson 6 rebs.
