Nevaeh Patterson popped in three 3-pointers and Esmeralda Galindo scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half as Davis extended its win streak to eight with an 81-55 home victory over Eastmont in CBBN play on Saturday.
Patterson finished with 19 points and Shaela Allen-Greggs netted 18 as the third-ranked Pirates topped 80 points for the fourth time this season.
Davis (8-0, 15-1) will play at Wenatchee on Saturday.
EASTMONT — Klinkenberg 5, Emma Bergen 11, Noelia Johnson 14, Elizabeth Heinz 22, Paythian 3, Otterstetter 0, Heimbigner 0, Weems 0.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 12, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 5, Rodriguez 3, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 19, Shaela Allen-Greggs 18.
Eastmont=20=9=14=12=—=55
Davis=14=26=24=17=—=81
-
SUNNYSIDE 57, WEST VALLEY 34: At Sunnyside, Jansyn Carrizales hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to spark the Grizzlies (7-1, 11-5), who won their third straight and will play at Moses Lake on Friday.
In other league play, Moses Lake beat Wenatchee 67-27.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 14, Morford 0, Fries 0, Winslow 2, Bell 7, Bremerman 4, Hatfield 7, McMurry 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 3, Gonzalez 0, J. Lopez 2, Jansyn Carrizales 16, Moncivaiz 0, Briones 5, Garcia 0, Maldonado 6, R. Lopez 4, Butler 8, Garza 3, Morgan 1, Humphreys 9.
West Valley=13=5=9=7=—=34
Sunnyside=20=17=13=7=—=57
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 61, PROSSER 29: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs (9-0, 16-0) scored the game's first 27 points and cruised to their 42nd straight win with 11 points from Olivia Anderson. Prosser (6-2, 12-4) will travel to East Valley Tuesday night.
PROSSER — Goeneveld 2, Milanez 0, Cox 0, Ibarra 7, Dixon 7, Blair 3, Gomez 0, Phillips 6, Chavez 4.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 2, Moffat 6, Leishman 6, Philip 9, L. Rogel 4, Q. Rogel 2, Olivia Anderson 11, Ravet 9, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Alana Marrs 10.
Prosser=2=4=7=16=—=29
Ellensburg=27=16=10=8=—=61
-
OTHELLO 48, SELAH 29: At Selah, Adley Franklin tallied 13 points to lead the Vikings as Othello's Annalee Coronado set a new career-high with 31. Selah (1-8, 3-14) won't play again until a trip to Grandview next Friday.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 2, Briana Andrade 10, Annalee Coronado 31, Trinidad 2, Garza 0, Forman 3, Pruneda 0.
SELAH — Ruark 8, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 0, Adley Franklin 13, Mattson 4, Wilkey 2, Garza 2, Coons 0.
Othello=10=13=8=17=—=48
Selah=9=3=12=5=—=29
-
EPHRATA 59, EAST VALLEY 56 (OT): At Ephrata, Mya Alvarado contributed a game-high 25 points with four 3-pointers for the Red Devils (4-4, 6-10). They'll play at Prosser Tuesday.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 25, J. Mendoza 9, Madelyn Trujillo 11, Goodell 8, Taylor 0, C. Mendoza 0, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Lopez 1, Sylve 2.
EPHRATA — Falconer 0, Hagy 4, Alessa Soto 23, Ellsworth 0, Addison Mills 18, Molly Evenson 12, Bicondova 2
East Valley=17=18=5=11=5=—=56
Ephrata=16=15=13=7=8=—=59
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 59, WHITE SWAN 35: At White Swan, Alana Zavala scored 15 of her 20 points in the middle quarters and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Vikings, who won their seventh straight. Mabton (8-1, 13-5) hosts Kittitas on Saturday.
In other league play, Goldendale topped Highland 44-27.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 11, Bonewell 3, Roettger 9, Ramirez 4, Moreno 2, Ashley Macedo 10, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 20.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Adams 0, Melanie Bass 13, Dittentholer 2, Yallup 2, Hawk 2, Trujillo 0, Craig 0, Keegan Wolfsberger 16, Saina 0.
Mabton=17=14=19=9=—=59
White Swan=4=14=2=15=—=35
Mabton highlights: Zavala 16 rebs, 5 stls; Sanchez 6 rebs, 6 stls.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 50, DESALES 18: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes knocked down 11 of her 26 points in the third quarter and Beth ScabbyRobe turned in a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the seventh-ranked Eagles (7-0 Grape, 15-2 overall).
DESALES — Scott 10, Skaarup 1, Jiminez 3, Thomas 4, Guest 0, Nelson 0, Kimble 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Onepennee 0, Andy 0, George 2, Sampson 4, Stacona 5, Buck 2, Oats 0, Gwen Dawes 26, Solimon 0, Beth ScabbyRobe 11.
DeSales=4=3=5=6=—=18
Yakama Tribal=9=14=24=3=—=50
Highlights: ScabbyRobe 10 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 70, CONNELL 18: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick netted 14 of her 17 points with four 3-pointers in the opening period for the Wildcats (13-3), who play at Naches Valley on Friday.
CONNELL — Hales 2, Ferguson 0, Clyde 5, McGary 2, Zimmer 0, Goodwin 2, Poulson 7, Townsend 0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 17, Cuevas 3, Tati Camacho 10, Hill 9, Baker 2, Natalia Sanchez 11, Landa 8, Hurley 5, Ramirez 3, Cisneros 2.
Connell=8=0=5=5=—=18
Toppenish=24=20=11=15=—=70
-
ZILLAH 73, KIONA-BENTON 37: At Zillah, D'Ana Esquivel made three 3-pointers and scored 16 of her 24 points in the first half for the Leopards (11-5), who travel to Chelan on Thursday.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 9, Guevara 4, Quinones 4, Kylie Berry 10, Aguilar-Gomez 5, Schmidt 5.
ZILLAH — Oliver 2, Mia Hicks 19, Johnston 4, D'Ana Esquivel 24, Alaina Garza 10, Gonzales 4, Walle 7, Jack 3, Salme 1.
Kiona-Benton=10=12=4=11=—=37
Zillah=18=28=15=11=—=73
Highlights: Hicks 10 rebs, 5 stls; Esquivel 4 assts;
-
COLLEGE PLACE 47, LA SALLE 19: At La Salle, Ellie Bost tallied 11 points for the Lightning, which hosts Wapato on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hill 8, Gies 0, Lu. Weaver 3, Lena Weaver 10, Andrews 4, Casagrande 9, Sumi Leavell 13, Schrendel 2.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 11, Craig 3, Brown 5, K. Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Lopez-Trujillo 0.
College Place=10=18=13=6=—=47
La Salle=3=5=4=7=—=19
-
ROYAL 46, NACHES VALLEY 42: At Naches Valley, Maddy Jewett and Bella Rowe netted 18 and 14 points, respectively, and Jewett added 10 boards for the Rangers (6-11), who host Toppenish on Friday.
ROYAL — Raegan Wardenaar 10, Larsen 7, Lawrence 4, Orth 7, Allred 3, Morgan 9, Bergeson 2, Jaylen 1.
NACHES VALLEY — Van Wagoner 0, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Bella Rowe 14, VanAmberg 2, Hargroves 6, Maddy Jewett 18, Clements 2.
Royal=10=7=17=12=—=46
Naches Valley=13=13=9=7=—=42
Highlights: Jewett 12 rebs, 7 sts, 4 assts; Rowe 5 stls, 4 assts; Kaitlyn VanAmburg 4 assts.
-
