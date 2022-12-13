Senior center Mary Jones scored a season-high 30 points to power Eisenhower to a 68-45 win over West Valley in CBBN girls basketball Tuesday night at Ike Gym.
Junior Ayana Gallegos netted her fourth double-digit game of the season with 13 points for the Cadets (1-1, 2-3), who play at Issaquah on Monday.
West Valley (1-1, 2-3) hosts Sunnyside on Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Julianna Bell 10, Laiken Hill 10, Bremerman 7, McMurry 6, Strother 5, Hatfield 4, Winslow 2, Fries 1, Morford 0, Jamieson 0, White 0.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 30, Ayana Gallegos 13, Maggie Davis 12, Serna 7, Lopez 6, Contreras 0, Frederick 0, Ramirez 0, Ceballos 0, Espinoza 0.
West Valley=16=7=11=11=—=45
Eisenhower=17=16=18=17=—=68
Highlights: Nevaeh Lopez (E) 5 rebs, 5 assts, 2 stls; Ashley Serna (E) 7 rebs, 2 blks.
-
DAVIS 84, EASTMONT 46: At Eastmont, Esmeralda Galindo and Neveah Patterson netted 26 and 22 points, respectively, and they combined for 24 points in the first half to spark the Pirates to a 41-16 lead at the break.
Davis (1-0, 5-0), which made seven 3-pointers, will host Kamiakin (3-0) on Saturday.
DAVIS — Johnson 9, Esmeralda Galindo 26, Carillo 5, Nugent 0, Campbell 4, Rodriguez 1, Hohner 0, Meveah Patterson 22, Shaela Allen-Greggs 17.
EASTMONT — Klinkenberg 9, Emma Bergan 10, Johnson 2, Heinz 5, Bella Otterstelter 15, Phythian 5.
Davis=23=18=20=23=—=84
Eastmont=9=7=14=16=—=46
-
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE 60, EAST VALLEY 54: At Sunnyside, Baylee Maldonado made two 3-pointers, 8 of 10 free throws and scored 24 points for the Grizzlies, who rallied with a 20-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. Sunnyside (4-2) resumes CBBN play on Friday at West Valley.
Jada Mendoza and Mya Alvarado combined for 30 points for East Valley (2-4), which hosts Selah on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 14, Jada Mendoza 16, Trujillo 9, Goodell 5, Taylor 3, Garcia 0, Kalkowski 1, Sylve 8.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 8, Gonzalez 3, J. Lopez 0, Carrizales 3, Amaro 3, Lili Briones 11, Baylee Maldonado 24, R. Lopez 4, Butler 0, Garza 5.
East Valley=14=15=19=6=—=54
Sunnyside=11=20=9=20=—=60
Highlights: Kassidy Kalkowski (EV) 9 rebs; Karizma Fuentes (S) 8 rebs.
-
ZILLAH 58, GRANDVIEW 50: At Grandview, Mia Hicks scored 18 of her career-high 31 points in the first half and made 7 of 11 free throws and two 3-pointers in the game for the Leopards (3-0), who host Naches Valley to start SCAC West play on Friday.
Natalee Trevino made 8 of 11 foul shots and netted 26 points for Grandview (3-4), which starts CWAC play with a trip to Ellensburg on Friday.
ZILLAH — Oliver 9, Mia Hicks 31, Johnson 2, D'Ana Esquivel 12, Garza 2, Gonzales 0, Walle 2, Jack 0, Salme 0.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 7, Armendariz 0, Natalee Trevino 26, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 11, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 3, Hamm 0, Benitez 0, A. Medina 0.
Zillah=18=11=13=16=—=58
Grandview=10=15=11=14=—=50
Highlights: Destinee Medina (G) 11 rebs.
-
PROSSER 69, HERMISTON 63: At Hermiston, sophomore Lay'lee Dixon pitched in four 3-pointers in the first half en route to a career-high 28 points for the Mustangs. Prosser (3-0) will begin CWAC play on Friday with a big game at Ephrata (3-1).
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Adriana Milanez 12, Roehl 2, Ibarra 4, Lay'lee Dixon 28, Kambree Blair 12, Gomez 0, Phillips 5.
HERMISTON — Ackerman 3, Alexah Moreno 11, Merar 2, Heideman 9, Izzy Simmons 16, Parker 3, Edwards 5, Teegarden 7, Hagel 7.
Prosser=12=20=18=19=—=69
Hermiston=10=18=16=19=—=63
Highlights: Blair 9 rebs; Malinez 8 rebs; Kendra Groeneveld 4 stls.
-
WAPATO 77, KIONA-BENTON 16: At Wapato, KK Bass fired in six 3-pointers, starting with four in the opening period, and finished with 30 points to push Wapato's unbeaten record to 5-0. Wapato will open SCAC West play on Friday at Toppenish.
KIONA-BENTON — Franco 0, J. Gomez 5, Guevara 0, Andrade 2, Berry 0, Aguilar Gomez 8, Messner 1,
WAPATO — Wheeler 4, Grunlose 2, Deets Parrish 14, Alvarado 4, Garza 6, Jordan Espinoza 13, KK Bass 30, Goudy 4.
Kiona-Benton=2=4=8=2=—=16
Wapato=29=22=13=13=—=77
-
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 64, GRANGER 55: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips led three players in double figures with 18 points for the Coyotes (1-0, 2-0), who play at Highland on Friday. Jasmin Vasquez led Granger with 21 points.
GRANGER — Renfro 2, M. Almaguer, Ochoa, L Almaguer, Garcia, Guajardo 2, Ali Chavez 16, Kamila Herrera 14, Jasmin Vasquez 21.
KITTITAS — Harris 3, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Nash 9, Rillee Huber 15, Brenna Wilson 11, Knudson-Brown 8, Reyse Phillips 18
Granger=7=17=11=20=—=55
Kittitas=11=18=18=17=—=64
-
MABTON 54, HIGHLAND 13: At Mabton, Alana Zavala made three 3-pointers in the first half and Esmeralda Sanchez tallied all 11 of her points before the break for the Vikings (1-0, 4-2), who play at Cle Elum on Friday.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 2, Garcia 1, Estrada 2, Keller 0, Lamas 0, Avalos 0, Howell 0, Mendoza 8.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 11, Chavez 2, Bonewell 6, Roettger 6, Ramirez 8, Moreno 3, Macedo 3, Cortes 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 15.
Highland=4=4=2=3=—=13
Mabton=24=21=9=0=—=54
-
CLE ELUM 62, WHITE SWAN 38: At White Swan, eighth-grader Nellie Nichols put together 13 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and three assists as the Warriors (4-1) won their fourth straight. Cle Elum will host Mabton on Friday.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, Singer 2, Nellie Nichols 13, Anderson 2, Hurley 4, Coleman 9, Gracie Glondo 10, Gwen Ellison 16.
WHITE SWAN — Unavailable.
Cle Elum=18=18=10=16=—=62
White Swan=12=6=8=12=—=38
Highlights: Nichols (CE) 11 rebs; 6 stls, 3 assts; Maddy Kretschman (CE) 5 rebs, 4 stls.
