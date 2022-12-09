Senior KK Bass made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Wapato's unbeaten girls to a 79-51 victory at East Valley in nonleague play Friday night.
Bass netted 13 of her season-high points in the third quarter for the Wolves, who made 11 3-pointers in the game. Jordan Espinoza connected on three shots beyond the arc and finished with 13 points and Trinity Wheeler scored 16 points.
Jada Mendoza led East Valley (1-3) with 16 points.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 16, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 4, Deets Parrish 11, Alvarado 2, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 13, KK Bass 28, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 3.
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 7, Jada Mendoza 16, Trujillo 9, Goodell 2, Taylor 4, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 2, Kalkowski 6, Morrison 2, Sylve 3.
Wapato=17=21=19=22=—=79
East Valley=8=14=12=17=—=51
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 62, WENATCHEE 23: At West Valley, junior Julianna Bell scored 11 of her 15 points in the second quarter and Laiken Hill put together 13 points, six steals and four assists for the Rams (1-0, 2-1).
WENATCHEE — Cardona 4, Gabby Volyn 15, Hansen 4.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 13, Jamieson 2, Fries 8, Winslow 2, Julianna Bell 15, Bremerman 9, Strother 7, Hatfield 4, McMurry 2.
Wenatchee=0=7=8=8=—=23
West Valley=21=29=12=0=—=62
WV highlights: Millea McMurry 7 rebs, Laiken Hill 6 stls, 4 assts.
-
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 61, SELAH 42: At Selah, Mia Hicks netted 17 points and D'Ana Esquivel scored seven of her 16 points in the final period for the Leopards, who made their break with a 17-4 third quarter.
ZILLAH — Oliver 4, Mia Hicks 17, Johnston 2, D'Ana Esquivel 16, Garza 9, Gonzales 3, Walle 8, Jack 2, Salme 0.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 11, Keller 3, Hall 0, Pendleton 7, Franklin 8, Andrews 0, Mattson 6, Wilkey 3, Sarett 0, Garza 2, Coons 2.
Zillah=18=9=17=17=—=61
Selah=12=12=4=14=—=42
-
ELLENSBURG 71, MOSES LAKE 21: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson broke out for 36 points — the second-most in school history — and the Bulldogs flew out to a 39-14 halftime lead en route to improving to 4-0.
MOSES LAKE — Macdonald 9, Voss 0, Reffett 0, Bischoff 5, Cox 1, Nighswonger 4, Char 0, Wittbank 0, Nollette 0, Bond 2, De La Rosa 0.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 0, Rylee Leishman 11, Philip 2, L. Rogel 5, Q. Rogel 7, Olivia Anderson 36, Ravet 0, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 8.
Moses Lake=7=7=4=3=—=21
Ellensburg=17=22=15=17=—=71
-
GRANDVIEW 60, NACHES VALLEY 40: At Naches Valley, Natalee Trevino pitched in 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting as the Greyhounds moved to 2-3. Maddy Jewett paced the Rangers (1-2) with 17 points.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 1, Armendariz 5, Natalee Trevino 26, Freeman 2, Jazmine Richey 6, Castilleja 2, D. Medina 6, Hamm 2, Benitez 7, A. Medina 3, Torres 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Vanwagoner 2, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Cooper 0, Rowe 8, VanAmberg 1, Hargroves 8, Maddy Jewett 17, Clements 4.
Grandview=22=16=13=9=—=60
Naches Valley=14=11=7=8=—=40
Highlights: Richey (G) 5 rebs, 4 stls, 4 assts.
-
PROSSER 56, SUNNYSIDE 49: At Prosser, freshman Diedra Phillips made eight of the Mustangs' 17 free throws and scored 14 points as Prosser improved to 2-0.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 2, Gonzalez 5, J. Lopez 2, Jansyn Carrizalas 11, Amaro 3, Briones 6, Baylee Maldanado 10, R. Lopez 3, Garza 7.
PROSSER — Diedra Phillips 14, Groeneveld 8, Milanez 7, Ibarra 7, Cox 6, Dixon 6, Blair 4, Gomez 4, Roehl 0, Chavez 0.
Sunnyside=9=13=11=16=—=49
Prosser=17=10=12=17=—=56
-
CASHMERE 54, LA SALLE 6: At La Salle, the Bulldogs moved to 4-1 and will return to Yakima to play in the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29-30.
CASHMERE — Talley 5, Piepel 2, Traynor 2, Bissonette 6, Hammond 8, Bjorklund 16, Kuna 14.
LA SALLE — Bost 6, O'Connor 0, Gaytan 0, Craig 0, Lopez-Trujillo 3, Gasseling 0, Brown 0.
Cashmere=18=17=16=3=—=54
La Salle=0=0=6=0=—=6
-
CLE ELUM 61, RIVER VIEW 13: At River View, Gracie Glondo's 14 points helped the Warriors improve to 2-1.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 3, Aper 0, Singer 5, Nichols 8, Anderson 6, Hurley 4, Coleman 5, Gracie Glondo 14, Wallick 4, Ellison 12.
Cle Elum=23=8=20=10=—=63
River View=0=2=8=3=—=13
CE highlights: Kretschman 7 rebs; Singer 10 stls.
