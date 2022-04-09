When high school girls sports were in their infancy, there was one area of Washington that was way ahead of the curve. One region that not only created the opportunity of statewide competition but served as the springboard for many of the championships you see today.
Not Seattle, not Tacoma, not Spokane.
Right here.
It happened in Goldendale, where the first state track and field meet was held in 1969 and flourished for seven years.
Then it happened in Granger, which staged the first state cross country championships in 1973.
And the momentum carried on in Ellensburg, which a year later was home to the first state basketball tournament.
Since the beginning of the year and weekly, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has been highlighting coaches, players, teams and other personalities who were pioneers half a century ago as Title IX reaches its 50th anniversary. But on this trailblazing topic, our three neighboring counties — Kittitas, Yakima and Klickitat — deserve a nod as well.
Next month when six state track and field meets are held in Tacoma and Cheney, 90 individual girls and 18 relay champions will climb to the top of the podium, the latest of thousands before them. Imagine that the first of them, 12 girls and two relays, dates back five-plus decades to a wind-swept cinder track near the base of Mount Adams.
Or imagine that at Central Washington State College, as it was known in 1974, basketball teams from Everett, Garfield, Mountlake Terrace and Sammamish, along with others, came to compete for the first all-class state trophy — and Wapato won it all.
The Valley region is unquestionably bonded together in this part of history. Here’s how it all came to be and who was behind it.
Goldendale
Herb Callan was a classic of his generation as a decorated war hero, champion boxer and Texas high school football coach. He was also well-traveled and when he arrived in Goldendale after several ventures in 1965, it was just going to be a one-year teaching gig.
He never left.
One of the first things Callan did was take over the boys track and field program. The next thing he did was build a track and stadium, which required organizing a huge community effort to donate labor and materials and cut costs. The job got done.
Then Callan realized something was missing that he’d seen plenty of in Texas — girls competing in track. So he started a team and quickly realized something else — competitions and opportunities for girls were hard to find. Even worse, while he was qualifying boys for state championships there was nothing like that at all for girls.
So in 1969, Callan called on the community again to get behind his inspiration to create and host a state event, which seemed like a stretch for an insolated small town with few accommodations. But not only did a workforce of volunteers step forward, families throughout the county offered to host athletes. The hope was to have a successful event and have it every year.
It was actually too successful.
What started out as 200 athletes from 32 schools grew to 925 girls from 146 schools by 1972. After four years, the meet was split into AA and A divisions and approached 1,000 participants, nearly half of which stayed with local families.
In 1974 the WIAA stepped in and moved the AA meet to Seattle while the A stayed in Goldendale, where Callan had been promoted to district superintendent. In one final huge farewell, Goldendale hosted three girls meets — AAA, AA and A — in 1975 before they were moved away for good and paired with the boys in each classification.
West Valley won the inaugural team title in 1969 with Joi Peralta capturing the 100-yard dash and high jump, where her winning height of 5-4.75 could still win a state title today. The coach was Gene Wells, whose legacy lives on with the annual Papa Wells Invitational in March.
Goldendale was host to many girls who remain among the best the state has ever produced. Everett’s Sherron Walker won the long jump four straight years, capping the run with a meet record of 19-8.75 in 1975, and went on to compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Callan retired in 1984, remaining in his home next to the stadium, and was inducted into the state track coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2005.
Granger
Lou Allison of Bellingham’s Sehome High School finished second at Goldendale’s 1973 state track meet in the 880 and mile, the longest races available to girls at the time. For her best shot at a state title, she needed an actual distance race — anything longer than the brisk four laps it took to cover a mile.
While track wouldn’t offer that until four years later when the two-mile race was added, Allison got her opportunity in the fall of 1973 thanks to the high school and community of Granger.
Ron Fleming, who was just starting his 30-year coaching career at Granger, hosted a Yakima Valley Championship for girls from six local schools in 1972. The father of one of his runners, future Yakima County commissioner Chuck Klarich, threw out the idea of expanding the event to girls from all over the state. Fleming was all in.
With the support of the Granger Jaycees, Fleming designed a 1.5-mile course behind the high school and staged two races, AA and A, on Oct. 21, 1973. Few schools had girls cross country back then, but the races drew good representation from those that did as 18 schools brought 80 runners.
Allison, Sehome’s only entry, finally got a decent distance race and got her state title, winning the AA race in 8 minutes, 18 seconds for a 16-second victory over Snohomish’s Denise Dinehart. Selah’s Denise Mueller edged Bellevue Christian’s Sharon Barker by a second to win the A race. Shoreline and Bellevue Christian were the team champions.
A year later, the second edition nearly tripled in size with 227 runners from 29 schools. Bellevue Christian’s Becky Wick turned in the top time of the day, winning the A race in 8:26. Battle Ground’s Doris Lahti was the AA winner in 8:29 with Davis’ Diane Hamel finishing second.
With Granger providing the spark, girls cross country was on a rapid rise. By 1975 there were 145 schools with active programs — 300% growth from two years earlier — and that fall the state championships were moved to Lake Sammamish State Park in Issaquah and lengthened to two miles.
The fall of 1973 turned out to be remarkably successful for Fleming, who not only directed the first statewide races for girls but also coached David Kobes to a Class A state boys title three weeks later. Fleming was inducted into the cross country coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2013.
Ellensburg
At the start of 1973, Wapato’s girls basketball team stormed through a 15-0 season, winning by an average margin of 28 points. After a 47-31 win over West Valley for the Yakima Valley Girls Athletic League district title, the Wolves had gone as far as they could go.
That same winter, Wapato’s boys earned a fourth-place trophy in the AA state tournament and finished 24-4 at the University of Puget Sound’s Fieldhouse. The girls were left to wonder what they might have done with the same opportunity.
But as Goldendale and Granger proved, times were changing.
And this time Central Washington State College stepped up, creating in 1974 what is likely the greatest day under one roof in state history for women’s and girls’ basketball.
After staging a girls invitational for eastside schools the year before, CWSC doubled down on everything. Not only did the college organize the first 16-team statewide tournament, but the final day also included college games with Washington, WSU, Western Washington and CWSC.
Imagine that today.
Wapato’s girls got their chance to measure up with the rest of the state, but they were not steamrolling teams like the year before. Coached by Ruth Izaak and Bill Krieger, the Wolves brought a 13-2 record to Ellensburg and were not district champions.
Playing two games on opening day at Nicholson Pavilion, Wapato battled to stay in the winner’s bracket with narrow wins over Mount Si (38-37) and Garfield (45-39). But after that the Wolves leaned hard on their defense and that was the key, beating Ellensburg 47-29 in the semifinals and Everett 36-28 for the championship. The previously unbeaten Seagulls managed just six points in the fourth quarter.
Seven judges collaborated on an all-tournament team and Wapato’s Erin Randle and Tammi Bos were named to it along with Ellensburg’s Molly Thorpe and Highland’s Sherie Herman.
The WIAA recognizes 1974 as the first official state tournament, but a year later the state association moved the tournament out of Ellensburg, regionalized the first two days and staged the finals at Pacific Lutheran University, where they remained for six years.
In the intervening decades, Yakima has hosted a wide variety of girls state championships, a tradition that added a major achievement last year when the Yakima Valley SunDome held all six state volleyball tournaments over two weeks in November. Softball and tennis culminating events will be held here next month.
Weather, facilities, leadership and a welcoming community have developed the Valley into a central hub for championship events, a fact that is obvious at the end of each athletic season when buses and vans from all over the state fill the streets.
But at the root of it all 50 years ago, when girls sports were still nonexistent at many schools, is something much less obvious and mostly forgotten.
Inspiration for girls to reach higher and dream bigger started here.
