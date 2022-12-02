GRANDVIEW — Sophomore Jezebel Ramirez scored 11 of her 21 points in the second quarter to help Mabton earn a 53-47 victory over Grandview in nonleague girls basketball Friday night.
Alana Zavala scored 12 points for the Vikings (1-1), who host La Salle on Saturday.
Natalee Trevino had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Grandview (0-2), which plays at Eisenhower on Saturday.
MABTON — Sanchez 6, Chavez 2, Bonewell 2, Roettger 8, Jezebel Ramirez 21, Macedo 2, Aviles 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 12.
GRANDVIEW — Natalee Trevino 17, Marissa Castilleja 11, Richey 9, Freeman 4, Medina 3, Hamm 2, Benitez 1, Medina 0, Armendariz 0, Torres 0.
Mabton=16=15=11=11=—=53
Grandview=10=18=9=10=—=47
Highlights: Trevino (G) 14 rebs, 4 stls; Ramirez (M) 3 3p.
-
DAVIS 74, DECATUR 53: At Decatur, Esmeralda Galindo followed up Tuesday's 35-point outburst with 34 on Friday, including making 11 of 12 free throws.
The Pirates (2-0), who topped 70 points for the second time this week, play Franklin on Saturday.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 11, Esmeralda Galindo 34, Carillo 0, Nugent 1, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 9, Hohner 0, Patterson 5, Shaela Allen-Greggs 14.
DECATUR — Young 13, Allen 2, Anderson 8, Pham 9, Walter 3, Caldwell 3, Sevaaetasi 11, Blain 4.
Davis=21=14=19=20=—=74
Decatur=11=6=25=11=—=53
-
TOPPENISH 56, SELAH 38: At Selah, Tatiana Camacho scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, including 14 in the final period, to spark the Wildcats (2-0), who host East Valley on Saturday.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 9, Cuevas 2, McCord 0, Tatiana Camacho 23, Hill 2, Baker 6, Sanchez 6, Landa 2, Norman 5, Kries-Huereca 1.
SELAH — Ruark 2, Keller 2, Hall 0, Braylee Pendleton 10, Franklin 3, Andrews 0, Kieryann Mattson 10, Wilkey 4, Garza 1, Coons 6.
Toppenish=6=17=13=20=—=56
Selah=5=9=9=15=—=38
-
WAPATO 55, OTHELLO 39: At Wapato, Jordan Espinoza hit three 3-pointers during a 17-6 fourth quarter to key the Wolves' late surge.
Espinoza also hit 6 of 6 free throws to finish with 17 points and teammate KK Bass led all scorers with 20 points and seven rebounds.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 6, Andrade 8, Coronado 6, Trinidad 2, Farman 5, Emi Pruneda 12.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 10, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 0, Parrish 8, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 17, KK Bass 20.
Othello=10=9=14=6=—=39
Wapato=12=13=13=17=—=55
Highlights: Bass 7 rebs; Deets Parrish 7 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; Semone Kenoras 6 rebs.
-
SUNNYSIDE 63, PASCO 31: At Pasco, freshman Baylee Maldonado netted 14 points and sophomore Adri Amaro canned four 3-pointers for the Grizzlies (2-0), who host Hermiston on Tuesday.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 4, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 4, Carrizales 5, Adri Amaro 13, Briones 6, Baylee Maldonado 14, R. Lopez 6, Butler 3, Garza 6.
PASCO — Lopez 9, Castillo 4, Pimentel 2, Garcia 2, Groce 3, Lasselle 3, Brooks 8.
Sunnyside=19=24=8=12=—=63
Pasco=10=7=10=4=—=31
Highlights: Amaro 4-5 3p; Maldonado 4 stls.
-
ELLENSBURG 68, HERMISTON 28: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson scored 26 points in three quarters and Jamison Philip tallied 13 of her 18 in the first half for the Bulldogs (2-0), who play at Eastlake on Saturday.
HERMISTON — Ackerman 4, Moreno 6, Izzy Simmons 11, Elliott 4, Edwards 3, Heideman 0, Coleman 0, Stocker 0, Hogel 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 8, Moffat 0, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 18, Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 26, Ravet 0, Markus 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 4.
Hermiston=8=8=2=10=—=28
Ellensburg=14=20=22=12=—=68
Ellensburg highlights: Anderson 9 rebs; Marrs 9 rebs; Philip 3 stls; Moffat 3 stls; Leishman 3 stls.
-
MOUNT SI 48, EISENHOWER 34: At Eisenhower, Ayana Gallegos netted 18 points to pace the Cadets, who host Grandview on Saturday.
MOUNT SI — Grace Turley 25, White 9, Sheeks 6, Adams 6, Fauske 2, Burns 0, Griffith 0, Vincent 0, Bell 0, Moscrip 0, Stanley 0.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 18, Jones 7, Lopez 4, Serna 3, Ramos 2, Ramirez 0, Davis 0, Frederick 0, Contreras 0, Espinoza 0, Litrell 0, Ceballos 0.
Mount Si=11=20=10=7=—=48
Eisenhower=7=1=9=17=—=34
-
KAMIAKIN 82, WEST VALLEY 38: At Kamiakin, Laiken Hill scored 17 points with two 3-pointers and 7-for-7 shooting from the foul line for the Rams, who play their home opener on Tuesday against Selah.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 17, Jamieson 2, Morford 0, Fries 0, Julianna Bell 10, Bremerman 4, Strother 3, Hatfield 0, McMurry 2.
KAMIAKIN — Nikole Thomas 16, Maddy Rendall 17, Herrin 8, Bybee 3, Whitemarsh 1, Lepe 3, Wertenberger 8, Smith 14, Howard 8, Pearson 2.
West Valley=14=6=9=9=—=38
Kamiakin=14=35=13=20=—=82
Highlights: Hill 7-7 FT, 4 assts, 5 stls.
-
WHITE SWAN 77, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 29: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger netted 20 points and Melanie Bass picked up 15 for the Cougars (1-1), who travel to Wahluke on Tuesday.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 6, Watlamet 5, Adams 5, Melanie Bass 15, Yallup 2, Hawk 3, Trujillo 9, Ryan 4, Keegan Wolfsberger 20, Saina 4.
Dayton-Waits=5=10=8=6=—=29
White Swan=23=19=18=15=—=77
-
KITTITAS 40, RIVER VIEW 16: At River View, Hope Harris' 13 points led the Coyotes to their season-opening win. Kittitas plays Connell next Thursday.
KITTITAS — Hope Harris 13, Faubion 0, Bare 5, Nash 2, Huber 4, Wilson 2, Aubree Knudson Brown 10, Phillips 4.
RIVER VIEW — Lozier 8, Hallman 0, Landeros 0, Rogers 6, Mills 0, Chavez 2, Renteria 0.
Kittitas=13=9=7=11=—=40
River View=2=6=4=4=—=16
-
TRI-CITIES PREP 40, CLE ELUM 28: At Cle Elum, freshman Gracie Glondo paced Cle Elum with 10 points.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, Singer 6, Nichols 4, Hurley 2, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 10, Wallick 0, Aper 0, Ellison 0.
Tri-Cities Prep=10=11=9=10=—=40
Cle Elum=16=6=4=2=—=28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.