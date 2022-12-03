SEATTLE — Topping 70 points for the third time in five days, Davis’ girls raced to a 71-46 victory over Franklin in nonleague basketball on Saturday.
Nevaeh Patterson, Sara Rodriguez and Esmeralda Galindo made three 3-pointers apiece for the Pirates (3-0), who led 42-22 at the break.
Galindo scored 20 of her 26 points in the middle two quarters. Davis will host Chiawana on Tuesday.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 16, Esmeralda Galindo 26, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 2, Rodriguez 9, Hohner 2, Nevaeh Patterson 14, Allen-Greggs 2.
FRANKLIN — Aweis 0, Morningstar 0, Lucia Hildago 19, Hamburg 0, Bland 0, Tuu 5, Chappel 12, Tucker 10.
Davis 19 23 18 11 — 71
Franklin 12 10 15 9 — 46
ELLENSBURG 45, EASTLAKE 39: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs made seven free throws in the final period to hold off a 4A trophy team from last season and improve to 3-0. Ellensburg will host Moses Lake next Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Kavara 3, Moffat 2, Leishman 4, Jamison Philip 13, Rogel 6, Olivia Anderson 12, Ravet 3, Armstrong 0, Marrs 2.
EASTLAKE — Alvas 5, McCoy 5, Krista Kostaff 10, Baumgartner 0, Jackson 2, Ava Schmidt 17.
Ellensburg 11 13 5 16 — 45
Eastlake 16 7 8 8 — 39
Highlights: Anderson 8 rebs.
TOPPENISH 48, EAST VALLEY 41: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick hit three 3-pointers, scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, who made nine free throws in the final period. Toppenish moved to 3-0 and will play at Grandview next Saturday.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 19, Mendoza 2, Madelyn Trujillo 13, Goodell 0, Taylor 1, Garcia 0, Morrison 0, Sylve 6.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 17, Cuevas 2, McCord 0, Camacho 7, Hill 4, Baker 5, Sanchez 4, Landa 6, Norman 3.
East Valley 7 13 11 10 — 41
Toppenish 10 13 9 16 — 48
Highlights: Meninick (T) 12 rebs.
GRANDVIEW 68, EISENHOWER 58: At Eisenhower, Jazmine Richey and Natalee Trevino combined for 46 points, 12 rebounds and five 3-pointers for the Greyhounds. Nevaeh Lopez led Eisenhower with 19 points and three 3-pointers.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 11, Natalee Trevino 22, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 24, Castilleja 1, Medina 3, Hamm 0, Benitez 7.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 10, Nevaeh Lopez 19, Ramirez 0, Ramos 3, Contreras 0, Serna 3, M. Davis 14, Jones 8, Frederick 0, Ceballos 1.
Grandview 15 14 20 19 — 68
Eisenhower 19 12 12 15 — 58
Highlights: Richey (G) 8 rebs, 3 stls; Trevino (G) 6 assts, 4 rebs; Lopez (E) 3 3p; Davis (E) 4 3p.
SELAH 63, WENATCHEE 20: At Wenatchee, Adley Franklin scored 13 points and Yobi Ruark and Sydnee Coons netted 11 apiece for the Vikings, who play at West Valley on Tuesday.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 11, Keller 4, Hall 0, Pendleton 7, Adley Franklin 13, Andrews 6, Mattson 2, Wilkey 4, Sarlett 2, Garza 4, Sydnee Coons 11, Giles 0.
Selah 18 16 15 14 — 63
Wenatchee 0 10 4 6 — 20
MABTON 63, LA SALLE 26: At Mabton, Alana Zavala scored 10 of her 18 points in the first half and then hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter to lead the Vikings (2-1), who host River View on Tuesday.
LA SALLE — Bost 7, Camp 0, O’Connor 2, Ella Craig 10, Lopez-Trujillo 2, Gasseling 4, Brown 1.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 15, Chavez 6, Aviles 0, Bonewell 1, Roettger 9, Ramirez 7, Macedo 5, Galarza 2, Alana Zavala 18.
La Salle 8 7 3 8 — 26
Mabton 23 16 11 13 — 63
CLE ELUM 43, BURBANK 28: At Burbank, Gwen Ellison scored 12 points to lead the Warriors, who led 15-4 after one quarter. They play at River View next Friday.
CLE ELUM — Kretschmann 4, Singer 6, Nichols 9, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Glondo 8, Wallick 4, Gwen Ellison 12.
Cle Elum 15 9 4 15 — 43
Burbank 4 10 8 6 — 28
Cle Elum highlights: Wallick 9 rebounds; Singer 6 stls; Nichols 4 stls; Glondo 5 stls.
KIONA-BENTON 32, HIGHLAND 30: At Kiona-Benton, the Bears rallied on their home court for the win. Highland hosts Naches Valley on Tuesday.
Highland 11 6 11 2 — 30
Kiona-Benton 4 8 10 10 — 32
