Watching her older brother Robert play the game, Esmeralda Galindo learned the best way to do it.
She saw the work ethic, the effort, the fearlessness.
When it was her turn to take the floor at Davis Gym, to stand on that big black and orange D wrapped around the pirate ship, all those things were immediately evident.
First game, 21 points. A few weeks later, a school-record 31.
There was no doubt this was one of the best freshmen to come along in a good long while and she was recognized as such as the lone ninth-grader on the all-CBBN first team following the all-to-brief nine-game spring season of 2021.
When Galindo finally got a crack at a full, normal winter season, there was more of the same. But, on occasion, less. This was when she discovered a hard truth — having exceptional talent and a great role model are wonderful things but further growth often requires something more.
Like a better attitude and getting out of your own way.
"If things didn't go my way, sometimes I didn't handle that very well," she admits now, five games into her junior year. "If I wasn't playing the way I wanted to, I would have a bad game and kind of ruin it. If I had a bad attitude, my teammates would see that and that's not a good example."
Galindo is smiling a lot these days. And not just because she's lighting up scoreboards and the Pirates have charged out to a 5-0 start with a No. 6 state ranking. She already knew the benefit of hard work, now she knows what better awareness can do.
"Last year if Esme had a tough game, picked up some fouls, missed some shots, or whatever, she'd be done," said third-year coach Akil White, who arrived at Davis when Galindo did. "But when last season started, she was still 14 years old, such a young kid still learning. She could be so hard on herself. Now she's doing a great job of taking each play as it comes, staying focused and being positive. If something doesn't go your way, just work through it the best you can."
That tip of maturity has taken her game to another level and has come just when the Pirates were poised for a rise anyway.
With games of 35, 34, 26, 34 and 26 points out of the gate, Galindo's production is the leading edge of a wave for Davis, which is averaging 76 points a game with six highly invested seniors who have worked hard at the chemistry that is now paying dividends. Nevaeh Patterson, Sara Rodriguez, Shaela Allen-Greggs, Sophia Carillo, Seri Nugent and Desiree Hohner have been in the program four years.
Patterson is a two-time all-leaguer who had a 30-point game last season, Rodriguez is a skillful perimeter marksman, and Allen-Greggs is the sturdy 6-foot post player that the program has often lacked.
With Galindo's full-court game and energy, all those elements are blending together.
"Having that chemistry is a big piece," said the 5-foot-9 junior guard. "We understand each other's game and we're putting in the work. We're also doing the little things that make a difference."
Davis' girls captured a district title in 2013 but the program hasn't produced a league championship since 1988. Nor has it ever had a 1,000-point career scorer. Pumping the breaks on those thoughts is probably prudent, but as goals go they are certainly attainable. First of all, Galindo is already at 764 career points so a four-digit tally is inevitable.
As for chasing a league title, White loaded up December to better prepare for that run. The Pirates own wins over Chiawana, Franklin and Decatur and are bracing for Kamiakin on Saturday and Ellensburg in the SunDome on Dec. 29. Moreover, Davis will face stout 1A foes Wapato and Zillah this month.
Galindo and the Pirates want to break new ground.
"Our confidence is growing and we're not scared to play anybody, whatever the ranking or numbers," she said. "We're going to play our game and compete."
That part is easy for Galindo, whose competitive edge comes from watching Robert and the Davis boys, who have long established a Davis ethos of grind and grit. She marks her wrists with two acronyms — MAD for Make A Difference and WIN for What's Important Now.
"A lot of my game comes from my brother, who got me into basketball in elementary school," she said of Robert, who graduated last spring and was a two-time all-league standout with a 41-point high game. "He made a big impact because he was always the hustler. He made a difference with his leadership and the way he played. He was a hard worker and you could see it on the court, it would speak for itself. I want to be that way."
The Pirates launched their CBBN season Tuesday with an 84-point outburst at Eastmont and will resume the campaign after the holiday break with a makeup game at home against Moses Lake on Jan. 3. After watching Robert's team go 12-0 last season, it's natural to strive for that standard. But for the time being, it's enough to try and read the blueprint.
"In the past I think we had trouble with not having a culture," Galindo said after a well-considered pause. "This year we're emphasizing building something that's like a foundation. We didn't have what the boys have, a culture. Now we have that potential, you can see it."
There's the right attitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.