SUNNYSIDE — Davis' Esmeralda Galindo and Zillah's Clay Delp led Yakima to a sweep over the Tri-Cities in Saturday's All-Star Classic prep basketball games at Sunnyside High School.
Galindo broke out for 24 points to lead Yakima's girls to a 68-62 victory. Prosser's Halle Wright, Wapato's KK Bass and Sunnyside's Benemi Sanchez contributed double-digit scoring.
Delp's 22 points sparked Yakima's boys to an 86-84 victory. Davis' Dhantaye Bennett-Joe chipped in 13 points and Toppenish teammates Josh Perez Riley Mesplie combined for 24 points.
GIRLS
YAKIMA (68) — Esmeralda Galindo (Davis) 24, Halle Wright (Prosser) 13, KK Bass (Wapato) 10, Benemi Sanchez (Sunnyside) 10, Paris Wilson (Sunnyside) 5, Trinity Wheeler (Wapato) 4, Neveah Patterson (Davis) 2, Jayden Horton (Selah) 0.
TRI-CITIES (62) — A’niyah Heavens 13, Iliana Moran 11, Taija Mackey 10, Taleya Maiden 9, Jaryn Madsen 6, Rylee McKay 6, Skyln Munson 5, Mya Groce 0, Audri Kinsey 2.
BOYS
YAKIMA (86) — Clay Delp (Zillah) 22, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe (Davis) 13, Josh Perez (Toppenish) 13, Riley Mesplie (Toppenish) 11, Brent Maldonado (Sunnyside) 8, Fabian Alvarado (Wapato) 7, Cole Wagenaar (Sunnyside Christian) 6, Levi Dorsett (Grandview) 4, Porter Abrams (Naches Valley) 2.
TRI-CITIES (84) — Josh Woodard 22, Diego Jaques 15, Cash Callaway 15, Daniel Dickinson 9, Twazae Gladney 9, Ayden Knapik 8, Tristan Frimodt 6, Jack Lesko 0, Michael Lenke 0.
