Scores from Week 4 of the high school football season. Results are updated as we receive them.
CBBN
West Valley at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Selah at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Prosser, 7 p.m.
Southeast 1B
Sunnyside Christian at St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
East Valley at Davis, 7 p.m. (Follow @ScottSpruill for updates)
La Salle at Royal, 7 p.m.
College Place at Naches Valley, 7 p.m.
Toppenish at Quincy, 7 p.m.
Wapato at Wahluke, 7 p.m.
Zillah at Connell, canceled
Tri-Cities Prep at Goldendale, 7 p.m.
River View at Granger, 7 p.m.
Warden at Highland, 7 p.m.
Mabton at Kittitas, 7 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg at White Swan, 7 p.m.
