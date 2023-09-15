West Valley’s volleyball players don’t seem to be having any problems relating to their new coach.
After all, Jillian Berg stood in their shoes less than seven years ago, when she finished an impressive high school career with her second straight CBBN player of the year award. The four-year starter who went on to play at UNLV took over for Jill O’Brien and plans to keep expectations sky-high at West Valley.
“I want to win league, I want to win districts, I want to win a 4A state championship and I want to be the best,” Berg said. “Obviously I know a lot of coaches probably say this, but I want to be the best team and the most well-respected team in the state.”
Those lofty goals might appear less likely to happen this season, after the Rams lost eight seniors, including first team all-CBBN selections Lily Kinloch, Heather Barbee and Emily Strong, as well as league player of the year Kennedy Webb. But Berg believes her team featuring two freshmen starters will be ready to compete with anyone.
They’ve already knocked off perennial CWAC powers Selah and Ellensburg, losing only to Ridgefield in three sets at the SunDome Volleyball Festival last weekend. Berg moved middle blocker Kaitlyn Leaverton and libero Heather Barbee to outside hitter, where they’ve embraced their new roles as leaders on and off the court.
“(Berg) brings a lot of intensity and a lot of energy to the game and a lot of passion,” said Leaverton, a senior who’s averaging more than 20 kills per match. “She’s really brought us together as a team and I feel like we have a lot of team cohesiveness.”
Berg sees a lot of herself in the two standouts, and they’ve found it easy to identify with the 5-foot-10 outside hitter who occasionally still fills in for her players during practice. Barbee said it’s helpful to be able to learn from someone else who was undersized at her position and understands the mental aspect of volleyball can be just as important as the physical.
All three share an intense drive to be their best, not just for themselves but to carry on West Valley’s winning tradition. Barbee recalled watching Berg play for the Rams and praised her positivity, even through adversity.
“As a team we come together and talk about struggles or what we want to improve on,” Barbee said. “I think that helped us a lot.”
Berg said she’s developed a strong connection with the Rams quicker than with any other team, either as a club coach in Las Vegas or Spokane and as a freshman coach at Mead High School. She entered her first high school head coaching job not knowing what to expect or how fast she would gain the trust of her new players.
They’ve responded by giving her “the best start that I could have ever dreamed of so far” against a challenging nonleague schedule. Berg said Mallea McMurry’s emerged as an efficient, smart setter and Katie Strong’s excelling at the libero position while fellow freshman Kristen Leaverton, Kaitlyn’s sister, starts on the right side.
“The thing that I am super proud of is that they’re a brand new team,” Berg said. “They’re trusting the process. They’re coming in, giving 100% every single day. They’re being very coachable.”
An emphasis on working hard to do the right things goes well beyond the volleyball court. Berg said her players understand the importance of excelling in the classroom and setting a strong example as good citizens within the community, even when they’re not wearing the West Valley jersey.
Although Berg wants the Rams to be prepared for when their volleyball careers end, she’s also ready to help them keep playing for as long as their can. That means using her connections and experience to help players like Leaverton and Barbee draw attention from college coaches while giving them advice on how to succeed at the next level.
“I’ve always wanted to play in college,” Leaverton said. “She’s had a lot of success at a high level and it’s nice to have someone to just consult about all those kinds of things.”
Returning home and giving young players guidance on how to follow in her footsteps was never part of the plan for Berg until some friends reached out to her about the job, suggesting she would be a perfect fit. But now that she’s back leading her former program with the help of an “absolutely phenomenal” staff, Berg can easily see herself sticking around for a while.
