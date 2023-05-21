They were once rivals and, on occasion, fiercely so.
And, yes, it was an Eisenhower vs. Davis thing.
But now, all these years later with a state-of-the-art facility that was once their clashing turf, they are the closest of allies for a city on display.
When Phil English, Eisenhower's driving force behind Zaepfel Stadium's renovation and enhancement, got confirmation that Yakima had landed the Class 1A, 2B and 1B boys and girls state track and field meets one of the first calls he made was to Scott Wells, the former Davis coach and alumnus.
Committed to his own team that qualifies for the 4A state meet in Tacoma next week, English needed a multi-skilled, experienced track person to be meet director for the massive three-day event alongside assistants Sara Cordova and Paul Stephens of the Yakima School District.
"When I heard Yakima landed it, I knew I wanted to be involved," said Wells, who's been the principal at Wapato Middle School for six years. "When Phil reached out, I knew it was a lot to take on but my first reaction was excitement. You bet, I was up for it."
Make no mistake, it's a monster.
From the first events on Thursday at 4 p.m., this showcase is a fusion of six state championship events — three classifications for boys and girls — with a total of 105 finals that won't come to an end until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. And that's just finals, there are two prelim races for each track event.
As the final preparation winds down, English admits with a sigh and a smile that the whole business "is likely to kill me." But the stage is set.
"I think the facility itself will be a big hit," he said. "It really is a track and field facility with everything close and accessible. The track is ready to give the athletes a positive experience. It's still a first year for us and such a huge logistical thing, but we'll be ready."
While Wells has officially been away from the sport for 11 years while pursuing an administrative career, he is the ideal person to take on such a task and English knew it. Not only does he have 27 years on his resume as a head track coach, the last 12 of those were at Riverside Christian, where he produced six team champions at the previous small-school state site at Eastern Washington University.
"There's nothing better than a state championship meet, and the thing about small-school state is that more schools will be involved at one site than any other event the state has," Wells said. "There will be teams with 30 kids and teams with one kid. There are so many different people involved, it's just unique."
EWU's Roos Field was one of the most established venues as the WIAA as ever used, hosting the 1A and B meets for the first time in 1996. It expanded to 1A, 2B and 1B in 2007 and carried it through last year. But with an impending renovation to the football stadium and relocation of the track, the WIAA went looking for a new host.
"When we went to the public back in 2010 to gain support for the upgrades, this was always the goal," English said. "Everything was done in and around the track and stadium so we could host something like this. The new scoreboard (2020) was also a big part of this."
English estimates the workforce will be around 250 people and he's recruited some veteran officials from the westside who have experience with multiple state meets at one site.
"There are so many pieces to pull together for our first time, I'd be lying if I said it wasn't difficult," he added. "But we've got people in place who are really good at what they do."
Wells certainly has a personal investment in Zaepfel Stadium, having been a standout in football and track while attending Davis. Then, as a teacher and coach at his alma mater for 15 years, he led the boys track program to 4A state trophies in 1998, 1999 and 2000. The three fastest 4x100 and 4x400 boys relay teams in Valley history were coached by Wells.
It was during those years when the rivalry between Wells and English intensified as Yakima was a track powerhouse. After Eisenhower's Nikki Sylve won the state 400 in 1997, Davis' Tahvio Gratton and Craig Everhart both won back-to-back titles, giving the city a five-year run in the event. At the 2000 state meet, English's girls captured the team title while Wells' boys were third — just five points from the victory.
"It was pretty good back then, for sure," Wells said with a smile. "There were days we hated each other and days we loved each other. We had some really good teams then and it was great to compete like that. There was city pride on the line."
With all the effort he has put into this coming week, English is clearly wishing he could stay in Yakima. But he is the Eisenhower head coach and with his Cadets he must go.
"Once I get on the bus Thursday morning, my commitment is to the team," he said. A moment later, however, he added, "There will be some down time in there and I'll have my phone."
"Phil feels as strongly about this meet and the success of it as he does his own team, so I know it's not going to be easy for him," Wells said. "I'll try not to bug him too much, but I might have a few inquiries. You never know what might come up."
By the early evening on Saturday, all the races will have been run, the team trophies will be handed out, and the rookie year will have been survived. And the countdown will begin for doing it all again in a year. Perhaps, as English hopes, the 4A, 3A and 2A state meets will come to town sometime in the future.
"This facility and this town are well-suited for this," Wells said. "It's going to be an amazing show."
