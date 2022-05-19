There’s still that gleam in his eyes and all the wonderful tales those eyes have to tell.
Chuck Millard is getting around a bit slower these days, of course, since he’s 93 years old and coming up on another birthday this summer. And it’s been quite some time since he’s visited one of his favorite places on earth — a high school track.
But with a little help from close friends and some decent weather, Chuck is hoping to come out to Zaepfel Stadium on Saturday for the final day of the CBBN district track and field meet, where all the drama of state-qualifying races unfolds and a multitude of such memories will no doubt rush in for one the Valley’s true coaching luminaries.
“It’s no fun getting old,” Chuck said at his home on Tuesday, throwing in a playful smile to make it clear he’s not really complaining about it. “I don’t get out much when it’s cold, but I look forward to this very much. Just to see the kids and any coaches I happen to know. It would mean a lot to me.”
For all the teaching and coaching that defined his lengthy and distinguished career at West Valley and elsewhere, Chuck expresses one clear reason for it — that he’s been extraordinarily blessed every step of the way. What is equally important to note, is that this goes both ways. He is one of the very few coaches that has been inducted into Washington’s Hall of Fame for high school cross country and track and field, but his kind influence and warm manners are just as well known in this area by his former students in chemistry, physics and math.
“Actually, my first love was geography,” Chuck said while relaxing in his trusty recliner. “When I was young I used to get our atlas and use trace paper to draw the outline of a state and then fill in the cities, mountains and rivers from memory. You’d have to work hard to outguess me in geography.”
Details and precision have always been important to Chuck — no shock from a physical sciences guy. But he knew best how to communicate these challenging topics to teenagers and the applications were similar in athletics. When he took over the West Valley track program from Art Hutton in 1959, he had plenty of success, most notably in the javelin, an event he professed to know little about at first. But give Chuck a chance to study, learn and apply, and good things will happen.
In Chuck’s first year as head coach, John Gavin became the state’s first thrower to reach 200 feet with the spear. Then Stan Emerick threw 208-7 in 1962 and won the state title in 1963. In 1979, three years before Chuck retired as the Rams’ coach, Ron Haines captured the AA state title at 204-7 and Mark Mallard was fourth.
Hutton and Millard started the West Valley Invitational, a rare night meet that Chuck said is one of his favorite early memories, and the legacy of that event lives on with the Ram Relays held in March. Chuck’s contributions over 26 years were recognized when West Valley named the track at Clasen Field after him.
A touching and appropriate gesture, which Chuck deeply appreciates and is humbled by. Even if some of the memories aren’t all idyllic.
“Sometimes I felt like I coached that track more than the kids,” he smiled and winced at the same time. “It was a dirt track and it was always so windy, the grit would get in your eyes. A lot of spring days out there just trying to stand up.”
Which is partially why, he’ll admit, that he enjoyed cross country so much.
“Fall is always the best time of the year and the big reason is the weather,” he said. “It took some work getting cross country going, though, because there was so little of it when I got started. It was mostly in Spokane. But it grew quickly.”
Due, in large part, to Chuck’s promotion and fostering. When he started West Valley’s program in 1960 the only other Valley school with the sport was Davis and the only races were in the Tri-Cities, Spokane or Seattle. He coached cross country for 22 years at West Valley, launched the Valley’s first girls program, created the first race course at Franklin Park, and later coached Yakima Valley College’s short-lived program for four years.
Chuck has never been one for the sidelines, having been a two-time state placer in the 440-yard dash for Yakima High School in 1945 and 1946. He then contributed to a Washington State University school record in the 4x440, and went on to be an avid hiker with favorite trails all through the regions.
Once his coaching career concluded Chuck stayed closely tied to the same sports in the same league with his son, Gary, building and sustaining successful programs at Eastmont, which hosted the first day of the CBBN district meet on Thursday.
It’s some body of work and life, the benefits of which continue to amaze and humble the coach.
“I must say, the Lord has blessed me with exceptional health. I did have both hips replaced, but other than that I hardly know what it’s like to be under the weather,” he said. “For everything, honestly, I’ve just been so blessed and I don’t really know why.”
That’s OK, Chuck, everyone else knows why. And it’s likely you’ll feel that, with a warm pat on the shoulder, on Saturday.
