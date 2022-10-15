SELAH — When Zillah's offense finally started to slow down with a big lead in the third quarter, coach Ryan Watson yelled out a reminder of why the Leopards can't afford any complacency.

"Toppenish is gonna be tough in two weeks!"

That de facto SCAC West championship looms large for a young group committed to improvement at all times, regardless of the score. It hasn't been close often since back-to-back losses to Prosser and Royal, and that trend continued when Zillah extended its win streak to four games by beating Selah 42-17 Friday night at Karl Graf Stadium.

"We're nowhere near where we need to be," Watson said. "Everything goes through Toppenish and so we set goals at the beginning of the season and that's to be in the league championship at the end of the season and we're going to be there."

He believes in the potential of a core group of sophomores featuring Jayden Salme, the 5-foot-9 quarterback who beat out two upperclassmen to earn the job last spring. Since then he's dedicated himself to preparing for the role by learning from a variety of coaches, watching film and following the advice of Watson, who took over as the Leopards' quarterbacks coach early this season.

Watson reminds his young quarterback to let the game come to him without forcing anything, so when a hole opened up early in the first quarter Salme took advantage to put Zillah ahead on a 22-yard touchdown run. Although he's earned fewer yards on the ground recently compared to early in the season, it's something he knows might be needed more often in big games coming up.

Coaches prefer he chooses those moments carefully, especially since they still remember the costly injury to Clay Delp that forced Zillah to put wide receiver Jon VanCleave at quarterback for most of last season. Watson said Salme understands the pressure of replacing Delp, a four-year starter, and so far he's handling it well.

Meanwhile, VanCleave asked to move back to his more familiar position, where he caught two touchdown passes in the first half. Along with senior Cash Layman's 14-yard touchdown reception, that gave Salme four total scores and 117 yards through the air before halftime despite some surprises from the Vikings defense.

"We realized that they were in a different coverage than we thought they were," Salme said. "Coach Watson, he explained it to me and I knew my reads and just worked it."

That ability to adapt comes from watching film to better understand defenses as well as learn from his mistakes, and Watson said Salme always asks a lot of questions to ensure he understands what he's seeing. Coaches try to play to Salme's strengths, allowing him to go outside the pocket to better see his receivers and take advantage of his athleticism.

He threw only two passes in the second half as tailback Wade Tynan took on a heavy workload with Jo Sonnichsen sidelined by injury, carrying the ball 17 times for 120 of his game-high 172 yards. Watson said another injured running back, sophomore Alex Martinez, could return in time to play at Toppenish, giving Zillah three reliable options in the backfield.

A stout defensive effort and a special teams touchdown on an 80-yard kickoff return by Jorge Cuevas aided the offense, so a couple disappointing third-quarter offensive drives didn't do anything to stop the Leopards from achieving their goals. Nonetheless, Salme echoed his coach when he said Zillah needs to keep its energy up for an entire game, knowing more challenges await following next week's game against last-place Wapato before the showdown at Toppenish.

"That's all I want to play right now," Salme said. "I just want to play Toppenish."

— Luke Thompson

Selah=0=3=0=14=—=17

Zillah=14=21=0=7=—=42

Zil — Jayden Salme 22 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)

Zil — Jon VanCleave 25 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)

Sel — FG Colton Shea 28

Zil — Jorge Cuevas 80 kick return (Espinoza kick)

Zil — Cash Layman 14 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)

Zil — VanCleave 2 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)

Sel — Clayton Westfall 4 run (Shea kick)

Zil — Wade Tynan 1 run (Espinoza kick)

Sel — Westfall 16 run (Shea kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Zillah, Tynan 24-172, Jo Sonnichsen 3-12, Layman 1-3, Salme 3-(minus-1), Team 4-(minus-14). Selah, Jimy Le 14-84, Westfall 13-55, Shea 9-9.

PASSING — Zillah, Salme 11-16-1-134. Selah, Shea 11-23-1-72.

RECEIVING — Zillah, Layman 5-56, VanCleave 3-38, Nakea John 2-32, Tynan 1-8. Selah, Joseph Delgado 5-31, Westfall 3-28, Evan Kinley 3-13.

-

Moses Lake=21

Sunnyside=19

MOSES LAKE — The Mavericks pulled out another thriller on their home field against the Grizzlies, who pulled within two with just under four minutes left.

Moses Lake, the defending champs who edged Sunnyside 23-22 last year, was able to run out the clock to push its CBBN record to 4-0 with a trip to West Valley coming next Friday.

Sunnyside is at 3-1 and will host Wenatchee next week.

Sunnyside=0=12=0=7=—=19

Moses Lake=7=7=7=0=—=21

-

Othello=55

Ellensburg=7

ELLENSBURG — The Bulldogs struggled to move the ball against first-place Othello, other than a 65-yard touchdown pass from Liam Ewen to Josh Boast in the fourth quarter of the CWAC contest at Andreotti Field.

Ellensburg trailed 20-0 at halftime and gave up two non-offensive touchdowns late on a 48-yard kickoff return and a 30-yard interception return. Othello ran for 342 yards as a team and all-league running back Sonny Asu caught four passes for 108 yards to go along with his two rushing touchdowns.

Just three teams from the CWAC will play a crossover game for a trip to the 2A state playoffs this season, so Ellensburg (2-2 CWAC, 3-4 overall) faces a key league matchup next week at East Valley. The Red Devils suffered their first loss at Prosser Friday night.

Othello=7=13=13=22=—=55

Ellensburg=0=0=0=7=—=7

Oth — Julian Alegria 2 run (Brandon Garza kick)

Oth — Sonny Asu 4 run (Garza kick)

Oth — Alegria 1 run (kick failed)

Oth — Asu 65 run (pass failed)

Oth — Alexander Mendez 10 run (Garza kick)

Oth — Terrill Freeman 1 run (kick failed)

Oth — FG Erick Sandoval 23

Ell — Josh Boast 65 pass from Liam Ewen (Jesse Munguia kick)

Oth — Xzyan Martinez 48 kick return (Sandoval kick)

Oth — Josue Solorio 30 interception return

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Othello, Mendez 13-143, Asu 13-121, Alegria 12-48, Maddox Martinez 4-31, Freeman 2-4, Eliez Gutierrez 3-(minus-1), Spencer Lawson 1-(minus-1), Martinez 1-(minus-3). Ellensburg Tate Taylor 7-13, Joe Bugni 3-3, Ewen 1-(minus-7), TEAM 1-(minus-28).

PASSING — Othello, Martinez 6-10-0-128. Ellensburg, Bugni 4-10-0-29, Ewen 5-9-1-71, Darius Andaya 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING — Othello, Asu 4-108, Forrest Roylance 1-12, Alegria 1-8. Ellensburg, Boast 2-66, Lukas Roush 2-23, Andaya 2-7, Emmett Hoyt 2-6, Adam Singer 1-(minus-2).

-

Ephrata=47

Grandview=10

GRANDVIEW — Timothy Santjer threw a touchdown pass and Alejandro Garcia rushed for 68 yards to lead the Greyhounds, who play at Selah next Friday.

Ivan Mendoza had an interception and Moises Cordova recovered a fumble for the Grandview defense.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Timothy Santjer 5-27, Alejandro Garcia 11-68, Nathan Montes De Oca 4-14.

PASSING — Santjer 3-5-0-63-1 TD.

RECEIVING — Abdiel Lopez 3-29, Santjer 2-26.

-

Toppenish=42

La Salle=0

TOPPENISH — Josh Perez threw for 210 yards and ran for a team-high 54 to lead the Wildcats to their sixth straight win.

Izaiah Maldonado caught four passes for 87 yards, including touchdown passes from Perez and fellow wide receiver Adrian Villanueva. The Wildcats led 21-0 at halftime and held the Lightning to 148 total yards to secure their third consecutive shutout.

Toppenish (2-0 SCAC West, 6-1 overall) will play at Naches Valley next Friday before hosting Zillah in a showdown likely to determine the SCAC West title on Sept. 28.

La Salle=0=0=0=0=—=0

Toppenish=6=15=13=8=—=42

Top — Izaiah Maldonado 28 pass from Adrian Villanueva (kick failed)

Top — Leonardo Betancourt 4 pass from Josh Perez (Brandon Flores kick)

Top — Kiyanno Zuniga 3 run (Perez run)

Top — Maldonado 2 pass from Perez (Flores kick)

Top — Shane Rivera 14 pass from Perez (kick failed)

Top — Nico Ramos 1 run (Alek Zapien run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — La Salle, Tyson Snell 15-40, Johan Valladares 16-20, Tyler Do 1-3, Jaiden James 2-(minus-2). Toppenish, Perez 8-54, Timmy Torres 10-36, Maldonado 3-29, Anthony Ozuna 2-22, Zuniga 3-16, Ramos 1-1.

PASSING — La Salle, Valladares 6-15-1-87. Toppenish, Perez 14-22-0-210, Villanueva 1-1-0-28.

RECEIVING — La Salle, Snell 3-47, Dominick Verduzco 1-17, Mark Pittman 1-12, Oscar Sanchez 1-11. Toppenish, Maldonado 4-87, Rivera 3-80, Betancourt 2-23, Zapien 1-14, Torres 1-4, Zuniga 1-3.

-

Naches Valley=53

Wapato=7

WAPATO — Ty Moore scored four touchdowns four different ways for the Rangers in the SCAC West contest. The junior scored on a pass reception, punt return, interception return and kickoff return.

Jesse Benge recorded four sacks for Naches Valley, which moved to 1-1 in the West and will host Toppenish on Friday.

Naches Valley=13=27=13=0=-=53

Wapato=0=0=0=7=-=7

NV — Thane Denny 5 pass from Dylan Mueller (Tucker Stephens kick)

NV — Ty Moore 5 pass from Mueller (kick failed)

NV — Denny 6 run (Stephens kick)

NV — Moore 47 punt return (kick failed)

NV — Mitchell Helgert 11 run (Stephens kick)

NV — Moore 42 interception return (Stephens kick)

NV — Moore 94 kickoff return (kick failed)

NV — Miguel Casarez 11 run (Stephens kick)

Wap — Omar Zrizpe 24 pass reception (Ulises Macias kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NV, Denny 11-91, Casarez 4-17, Helgert 2-15, Mueller 1-6. Wap, Badonie 7-87.

PASSING — NV, Mueller 5-7-1-35.

RECEIVING — NV, Denny 2-28, Jett Hires 1-7, Moore 1-5.

-

Kittitas=55

Granger=0

KITTITAS — Quarterback Josh Rosbach scored five touchdowns on Senior Night as the Coyotes moved to 2-1 in league and 4-3 overall on Thursday night.

Rosbach scored on runs of 35, 39, 31, 23 and 36 yards for Kittitas, which plays at Highland next Friday while Granger (1-2, 3-4) hosts White Swan.

Granger=0=0=0=0=—=0

Kittitas=7=27=14=7=—=55

Kitt — Josh Rosbach 35 run (Johnny Marin kick)

Kitt — Brendon Trudell 11 run (kick blocked)

Kitt — Rosbach 39 run (Marin kick)

Kitt — Josiah Skindzier 43 run (Marin kick)

Kitt — Kyle Littler 1 run (Marin kick)

Kitt — Rosbach 31 run (Marin kick)

Kitt — Rosbach 23 run (Marin kick)

Kitt — Rosbach 36 run (Marin kick)

-

Cle Elum=65

Highland=28

CLE ELUM — The Warriors erupted for 38 points in the second quarter to pull away for their second straight big win in EWAC West play.

Cayden Hakala scored all four of Highland's touchdowns, including three on receptions from Salvador Gonzalez. Hakala finished with eight catches for 168 yards.

Highland=0=21=0=7=-=28

Cle Elum=14=38=13=0=-=65

High — Cayden Hakala 85 kickoff return (Yacir Perez kick)

High — Hakala 45 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (Perez kick)

High — Hakala 15 pass from Gonzalez (Perez kick)

High — Hakala 70 Pass from Gonzalez (Perez kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Fabian Pacheco 1-3, Yacir Perez 4-2, Hakala 1-(-5), Yahir Castro 4-(-9).

PASSING — Gonzalez 13-26-2-220, Castro 0-5-0-0.

RECEIVING — Hakala 8-168, Jayden Connolly 2-11, Perez 2-21, Adrian Ceja 1-19