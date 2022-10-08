SUNNYSIDE — Brent Maldonado threw five touchdown passes, including three to Noah McNair, to lead Sunnyside to a 34-14 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN play Friday night.
After three nonleague setbacks, the Grizzlies have reeled off three straight league wins and are tied for first with with Moses Lake at 3-0.
Maldonado racked up 359 yards in the air with his first scoring strike to McNair coming on the final play of the first half for a 21-7 lead. Maldonado has 19 touchdown passes in six games and McNair lifted his scoring tally to 10.
The Grizzlies (3-0, 3-3) have a showdown at Moses Lake on Friday while Eisenhower hosts West Valley.
Eisenhower=0=0=7=7=—=14
Sunnyside=7=14=6=7=—=34
Su — Cody Diddens 30 pass from Brent Maldonado (Ethan Avalos kick)
Su — Jade Sanchez 24 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Su — Noah McNair 41 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Ike — Aaron Culler 5 pass from Moses Spurrier (David Aguilar kick)
Su — McNair 10 pass from Maldonado (kick failed)
Ike — Greysen Sartain 4 run (Aguilar kick)
Su — McNair 25 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Marcus Cunningham 8-23, Sartain 5-21, Aguilar 3-5.
PASSING — Ike, Spurrier 15-34-2-175, Su, Maldonado 25-37-1-359.
RECEIVING — Ike, Javon Davis 9-136, Sartain 2-17, Nehemiah Garcia 2-6, Cunningham 1-11, Culler 1-5.
-
Eastmont=35
West Valley=27
In a showdown between West Valley's Run-n-Shoot vs. Eastmont's Wing-T, there was plenty of open grass being gobbled up by both at Clasen Field.
But one was clearly more consistent than the other Friday night and Homecoming got a bit spoiled because of it.
With Gunnar Peterson spearheading a ground attack that rolled up 458 yards, Eastmont got out fast and never let the Rams catch up in the CBBN's race for crossover seeding that's a month away.
Eastmont's system was sweep-dive-trap, repeat.
And Peterson got sprung on most of the traps in the middle of the field, cranking out 275 yards on 28 carries — a relentless night that started with a 45-yard touchdown dash on the first drive.
When the Wildcats got the ball back, they went right back to work with an eight-play drive, deploying the same three well-blocked plays, and Eastmont had a 14-0 lead.
By forcing two turnovers in the second quarter, West Valley kept up the chase, closing the gap to 21-14 at halftime and then pulling within 21-20 on Skyler Cassel's third touchdown pass to open the third quarter.
But Eastmont didn't let the Rams keep the momentum for long, converting a fourth-and-1 near midfield with Colby King's 48-yard touchdown run on the next possession.
Cassel and his receivers fought gamely, as the senior quarterback completed 24 of 38 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns. The fourth, a 20-yarder to Ben Pupplo with 8:32 left, sliced the margin to 35-27. The Rams' defense held up to get the ball back to Cassel with 2:41 remaining, but the drive stalled at midfield.
Pupplo finished with six receptions for 129 yards and got his fourth interception of the season early in the second quarter.
Eastmont, which fell at home to Sunnyside last week, moved to 3-1 in league while West Valley slipped to 1-2 with a visit to Zaepfel Stadium next Friday to take on Eisenhower. The Rams then finish with Moses Lake and Wenatchee.
The CBBN's top four teams will be involved in Week 10 crossovers with the Mid-Columbia and Spokane leagues to determine Eastern Washington's four 4A state berths.
Eastmont=14=7=7=7=—=35
West Valley=7=7=6=7=—=27
East — Gunnar Peterson 45 run (Edgar Leon kick)
East — Austin Ruffins 13 run (Leon kick)
WV — Jackson May 12 pass from Skyler Cassel (Michael Hyde kick)
East — Ruffins 8 run (Leon kick)
WV — Ben Pupplo 35 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)
WV — Seth Woodcock 5 pass from Cassel (bad snap)
East — Colby King 48 run (Leon kick)
East — King 11 run (Leon kick)
WV — Pupplo 20 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — East, Peterson 28-275, King 12-133, Ruffins 10-49, Luke Gale 1-3, Team 1-(-2). WV, Cassel 8-52, Antonio Barajas 7-36, Devin Anciso 2-20, Pupplo 1-6.
PASSING — East, Gale 2-6-1-5. WV, Cassel 24-38-1-295.
RECEIVING — East, Jace Trovato 1-5, Jackson West 1-0. WV, May 7-57, Pupplo 6-129, Demetreus Sadeddin 4-95, Zion Lee 3-0, Barajas 2-7, Woodcock 1-5, Anciso 1-2.
-
Moses Lake=42
Davis=8
Freshman Lance McGee scored on a 93-yard touchdown run for the Pirates, who play at Wenatchee on Friday.
-
Othello=28
Prosser=17
OTHELLO — Alex Mendez rushed for two touchdowns, including a 24-yard dash with 9:06 left in the game as the Huskies knocked off the third-ranked Mustangs and moved to 4-0 in CWAC play.
Kory McClure's touchdown pass to Chris Veloz in the third quarter pulled Prosser within 14-10, but Othello responded by scoring on its first two possessions of the final period to open a 28-10 lead.
Prosser (2-1, 5-1) returns home to face unbeaten East Valley on Friday while Othello (4-0, 5-1) plays at Ellensburg.
Prosser=0=3=7=7=—=17
Othello=7=7=0=14=—=28
Oth — Sonny Asu 10 run (kick good)
Pro — FG Max Flores 35
Oth — Alex Mendez 8 run (kick good)
Pro — Chris Veloz 3 pass from Kory McClure (Flores kick)
Oth — David Alegria 8 pass from Maddox Martinez (kick good)
Oth — Mendez 24 run (kick good)
Pro — Josiah Campos 10 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
-
La Salle=48
Wapato=18
Johan Valladares ran for 168 yards and four touchdowns and Tyson Snell added a pair of rushing scoring as the Lightning picked up their second win at Marquette Stadium.
Valladares scored on runs of 4, 7, 11 and 40 yards, Snell ran in from 14 and 16 yards and Adan Villalobos made the most of his one carry with a 45-yard touchdown run.
La Salle (1-1, 2-4) plays at Toppenish on Friday while Wapato hosts Naches Valley.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LaS, Johan Valladares 18-168-4 TDs, Tyson Snell 9-84, 2 TDs, Jaiden James 2-7, Jacob Redifer 1-(-1), Adan Villalobos 1-45-1 TD.
PASSING — LaS, Valladares 2-6-1-49.
RECEIVING — LaS, Oscar Sanchez 1-23, Tyler Do 1-26.
-
Zillah=42
Naches Valley=6
NACHES — Sophomore Jayden Salme threw for 244 yards and three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Zillah to a 42-6 victory over Naches Valley in SCAC West football Thursday night.
Nakea John hauled in two of Salme’s scoring passes in the first quarter for the Leopards, who moved to 2-0 in league and 4-2 overall.
Zillah, which got 167 yards rushing from Wade Tynan, plays at Selah on Oct. 14 while Naches Valley (0-1, 2-4) plays at Wapato.
Zillah=14=7=7=14=—=42
Naches Valley=6=0=0=0=—=6
Zillah — Nakea John 18 pass from Jayden Salme (Jorge Espinoza kick)
NV — Landon Benetti 21 pass from Dylan Kohl (kick failed)
Zillah — Nakea John 80 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Salme 2 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Wade Tynan 53 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Jon Vancleave 24 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Jo Sonnichsen 3 run (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Tynan 17-167, Sonnichsen 19-70, Salme 7-6. NV, Mitchell Helgert 11-48, Thane Denny 9-35, Kohl 4-21, Jett Hires 1-2.
PASSING — Zillah, Salme 13-23-0-244. NV, Kohl 11-21-1-125.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Sonnichsen 1-13, VanCleave 4-51, John 3-91, Cash Layman 4-62, Alex Rodriguez 1-7. NV, Hires 4-62, Ty Moore 3-28, Benetti 1-21, Denny 1-8, Dylan Mueller 1-4, Helgert 1-2.
-
Toppenish=27
Connell=0
TOPPENISH — Josh Perez threw for three touchdowns and the Wildcats’ defense earned its second straight shutout in the nonleague game. Shane Rivera caught four passes for 163 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown, his SCAC West-leading ninth of the season.
Fellow receiver Izaiah Maldonado caught a touchdown pass in the first half and threw for one in the second, connecting with Adrian Villanueva from 24 yards out. Running back Timmy Torres scored on a 14-yard pass in the second quarter while the Toppenish defense picked off two passes and held Connell to just 43 yards through the air.
Although Perez didn’t add to his season total of seven rushing touchdowns, he still ran for 23 yards to go with his 321 yards passing and no interceptions. Torres led the No. 6 Wildcats on the ground with 11 carries for 68 yards.
They improved to 5-1 and will return to SCAC West play next week to host La Salle.
Connell=0=0=0=0=—=0
Toppenish=7=13=7=0=—=27
Top — Shane Rivera 31 pass from Josh Perez (Brandon Flores kick)
Top — Izaiah Maldonado 25 pass from Perez (Flores kick)
Top — Timmy Torres 14 pass from Perez (kick failed)
Top — Adrian Villanueva 24 pass from Maldonado (Flores kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Connell, Adrian Magana 14-83, Jackson Forsyth 11-39, Carson Lloyd 5-(minus-18). Toppenish, Torres 11-68, Perez 6-23, Anthony Ozuna 2-9, Maldonado 2-5, Kiyanno Zuniga 1-(minus-2).
PASSING — Connell, Lloyd 6-21-2-43, Messiah Allen 2-4-0-12. Toppenish Perez 15-19-0-321, Maldonado 1-1-0-24.
RECEIVING — Connell, Jordan Mendez 2-22, Cade Clyde 4-21, Kellen Riner 1-7, Landon Choi 1-5. Toppenish, Rivera 4-163, Villanueva 5-77, Torres 4-55, Maldonado 2-48, Zuniga 1-2.
-
Cle Elum=54
White Swan=22
CLE ELUM — Sam Dearing and Mason Hilberg scored two rushing touchdowns each for the Warriors, who trailed 16-14 in the second quarter of the EWAC West clash.
Roger Valdez threw a pair of touchdown passes for White Swan to take the lead, but Cle Elum quarterback Cash Najar scored on a 14-yard run to take a 20-14 lead at halftime. The Warriors kept the momentum going with three scores in the third period to pull away.
White Swan hosts Goldendale on Friday while Cle Elum hosts Highland.
White Swan=0=16=0=6=—=22
Cle Elum=14=6=18=16=—=54
CE — Sam Dearing 44 run (Mason Hilberg run), 4:30, 1st.
CE — Josiah Beiter 25 pass from Cash Najar (pass failed), 14-0, 1:52 1Q.
WS — Willie Dittentholer 38 pass from Roger Valdez (Dante Van Pelt run)
WS — Braden Blodgett 42 pass from Valdez (Danner Dean run)
CE — Najar 14 run (pass failed), 20-16, 1:47 2nd.
CE — Dearing 17 run (pass failed), 9:42, 3rd.
CE — Hilberg 40 run (run failed), 32-16, 3:09 3rd.
CE — Mac Williams 9 pass from Cash Najar (run failed), 38-16, 3rd.
CE — Mason Hilberg 5 run (run good), 46-16, 4th.
WS — Dean 52 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WS, Robert Haggerty 13-80, Dean 8-96, Van Pelt 6-30.
PASSING — WS, Valdez 10-20-1-140.
RECEIVING — WS, Dittentholer 5-60, Blodgett 5-80.
-
Granger=32
Highland=14
COWICHE — The Spartans pulled away with three touchdowns in the second half to level their records at 1-1 in the EWAC West and 3-3 overall. Granger will travel to Kittitas on Friday while Highland visits Cle Elum.
Granger=8=0=16=8=—=32
Highland=0=6=8=0=—=14
High — Fabian Pacheco 1 run (pass failed)
High — Kendall Rosenkranz 1 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (Cayden Hakala pass from Gonzalez)
Granger scoring plays unavailable
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Fabian Pacheco 16-104, Salvador Gonzalez 2-14.
PASSING — Highland, Gonzalez 11-24-3-139, Yahir Castro 3-5-1-39.
RECEIVING — Highland, Yacir Perez 6-70, Hakala 5-86, Rosenkranz 2-15, Castro 1-5, Adrian Ceja 1-2.
