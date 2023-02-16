It didn't take long for Carol Finney's legacy to make a big impact.
The Parker Youth & Sports Foundation, through the Carol A. Finney Endowment Fund, presented the Eisenhower softball program with a check for $9,500 on Tuesday during a ceremony at the high school.
Finney, who was inducted into the WIAA Hall of Fame in 2013 and was a founding member of the Parker Foundation, passed away in March of 2022. Through four decades as a teacher, coach and official, Finney was a pioneering advocate for the development and equity of girls sports. She taught for 33 years at Eisenhower, which named its softball field after her in 2018.
The first check from Finney's Endowment Fund was presented by PYSF trustees Pat Leahy and Megan Luring-Bewley to Eisenhower principal Eric Diener, athletic director Paul Stephens and fastpitch coach Gary Jimenez.
A portion of Finney's estate was set aside for the PYSF to administer as a fund to support Eisenhower fastpitch and slowpitch softball well into the future.
The Parker Foundation began in 2004 and over the 18 years has awarded over $620,000 in grants to local parks, Yakima Valley College, and youth athletic organizations. Applications for awards are being accepted for the 2023 grant year and can be obtained by calling the Foundation office ay 509-469-9336. More information is available at www.parkeryouthfoundation.com.
