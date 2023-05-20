With a dominant performance in Saturday's field events and another sturdy effort from Aiden Waddle, Eisenhower's boys wrapped up the team title on the second day of the CBBN district track and field championships at Zaepfel Stadium.
Bryson Chase (shot), Liam Parker (pole vault) and Waddle (triple jump) all won field events and, adding in the two victories from Thursday, the Cadets rolled up 144.5 points to outdistance runner-up Moses Lake by 38 points.
Waddle filled out his state schedule with the maximum four events, winning the triple jump with a career-best 43-2.25 and finishing second in the 300 hurdles in 40.97, also a personal best. Waddle punched his state tickets in the 110 hurdles and long jump on Thursday.
The top two placers advance to the Class 4A state championships in Tacoma next week.
Chase topped in the shot field at 49-4, and Parker and teammate Stephen Delaney went 1-2 in the pole vault.
West Valley's Max Hutton dropped his 800 best to 1:53.42, which ranks fourth in the state, and teammate Emil Miller won the 3,200.
Sunnyside's Isai Carrera, who broke 50 in the 400 in Thursday, won the 200 and teammate Rick Bishop completed a sweep in the hurdles, winning Saturday's 300 race in 40.43. Those two then led the Grizzlies to victory in the 4x400 in 3:25.33.
Eisenhower had three winners in the girls meet with Isabela Alvarado (800), Sherlyn Perales (3,200) and Mary Mickelson (discus). Alvarado's 2:13.68 in the 800 is the third best in the state among 4A runners.
Davis senior Camryn Birch won the high jump.
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 144.5, Moses Lake 106.5, Eastmont 105, West Valley 104.5, Sunnyside 94.5, Wenatchee 82, Davis 22.
Local highlights
200: 1, Isai Carrera (Su) 22.84; 3, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 23.24; 5, Peter Whitney (Davis) 23.56.
800: 1, Max Hutton (WV) 1:53.42; 2, Max Garcia-Pinon (Su) 1:57.62; 3, Jason Taylor (Ike) 2:00.92; 6, Rapheal Guerrero (Su) 2:04.70.
3200: 1, Emil Miller (WV) 9:47.21; 2, Andrew Garcia (Su) 9:47.52; 3, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 9:51.07; 5, Charlie Naught (WV) 10:20.56; 6, Caden Casteel (WV) 10:24.64; 8, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 10:28.60.
300H: 1, Rick Bishop (Su) 40.43; 2, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 40.97; 5, Ronald Klippert (WV) 43.50; 7, Juan Munguia (Davis) 44.03; 8, Wyatt Murphy (Ike) 44.16.
4x400: 1, Sunnyside (Bishop, Garcia-Pinon, Strieck, Carrera) 3:25.33; 4, Eisenhower 3:35.34; 5, West Valley 3:39.72; 6, Davis 3:41.44.
Shot: 1, Bryson Chase (Ike) 49-4; 2, Izaya Magana (WV) 46-8; 5, John Cunningham (Ike) 43-3.
Jav: 5, Judah Oldenkamp (Ike) 144-2; 7, Ellis Burch (WV) 137-8; 8, Micah Curnutt (WV) 134-3.
PV: 1, Liam Parker (Ike) 13-0; 2, Stephen Delaney (Ike) 12-6; 6, Tyler Vigansky (WV) 11-6; 8, Keith Eldridge (WV) 1-0.
TJ: 1, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 43-2.25; 4, Aiden Cazares (Su) 41-0.75; 5, Alex Lopez (Su) 40-9; 7, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 39-7.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 166, Eastmont 158, Moses Lake 139.5, Eisenhower 107, West Valley 66, Davis 38, Sunnyside 11.5.
Local highlights
800: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:13.68; 2, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 2:19.02; 6, Natasha Kalombo (WV) 2:26.53; 7, Ilene Moran (Davis) 2:28.16.
3200: 1, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 11:45.59; 3, Nicole Murdock (WV) 11:58.16; 5, Allie Grange (WV) 12:37.01; 6, Natalie DeBoer (Su) 12:48.87.
300H: 4, Ella Ferguson (WV) 49.87; 6, Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 52.31.
4x200: 3, Eisenhower 1:55.13; 5, Davis 2:03.29.
4x400: 3, West Valley 4:15.32; 4, Eisenhower 4:17.14; 6, Sunnyside 4:42.26.
Disc: 1, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 130-7; 3, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 109-2; 4, Talia See (WV) 102-11; 8, Gabriella Verduzco (Ike) 86-1.
HJ: 1, Camryn Birch (Davis) 5-0; 3, Laura Gonzalez-Sanchez (Su) 4-10; 8, Elle Ferguson (WV) 4-8.
TJ: 3, Alexia Lee (Ike) 33-5.25; 4, Journey Benedictson (WV) 32-9; 5, Isabela Diehm (Ike) 32-7.25; 6, Kalista Silva (Ike) 32-4.
