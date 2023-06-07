For the last two years, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios has worked tirelessly on dual academic goals and next week she'll reap those rewards.
High school diploma from Toppenish, done.
Associated of Arts degree through YVC's Running Start program, done.
Those, however, were just the academic goals. This is a girl who thrives with a busy schedule and a big challenge.
During those two years, all she did was pin her way to back-to-back state wrestling titles and never lose a match. And before all this, she was already on a win streak.
Rodriguez-Rios departs for collegiate powerhouse McKendree University having won 82 high school matches in a row and most of that by fall, a run that earned her a national ranking since her sophomore year. To wrap it all up on Wednesday, she was named Female Athlete of the Year at the Yakima Valley Sports Awards.
What makes this award so special — but at the same time a little awkward — is that Rodriguez-Rios has been surrounded by national-caliber talent. As the Wildcats rolled to back-to-back state team titles with record-setting scoring totals, she was just one piece of the mighty machine. She not only loved that, it's what motivated her so much.
"This group that I started with, it's crazy to see how much we've grown and what we've achieved," she said. "It shows girls what's possible. I started in a little club and it was just fun to have a team and have our parents supporting us. These girls are all amazing, and we accomplished a lot because we have been such a close team. We worked hard and had fun and loved each other."
When Rodriguez-Rios debuted in high school, she earned a third-place medal as a freshman at Mat Classic, falling to the eventual champion, a senior, in the semifinals. That was the last time she lost.
After a quick zip through a 12-0 local sophomore season with the pandemic canceling Mat Classic, Rodriguez-Rios and Toppenish took over the Tacoma Dome, winning the 2022 all-class girls title and then the 2A-1A-B championship in February. In those two state appearances, Top-Hi produced eight champions and 19 medalists and scored 505 points.
Rodriguez-Rios and the Wildcats put their unbeaten seasons on the line with a trip to Ohio during the holidays and they won there, too, pushing the team to a No. 2 national ranking.
So even with a 118-3 career record, Rodriguez-Rios has accumulated her favorites from being part of this team.
"I'm so proud of everyone for all the hard work they put in and how much we cared about each other," said Rodriguez-Rios, who will join Davis graduate and three-time national champion Cameron Guerin at McKendree. "I've known these girls since forever and we were all pushing for the same thing. Those are the best memories I'll take with me."
