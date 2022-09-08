It's September and the Labor Day weekend is done, which means it's game on for the Valley's high school fall sports.
While we're leaning into the second week of football games, volleyball and girls soccer have started their first contests this week and on Saturday cross country and girls swimming will have their first races.
With the football season already previewed a week ago, here are some notable things — by the numbers — to look for around the Valley in the other fall sports, which jump into league play next week.
Volleyball teams will get their first tournament action when 64 teams from around the state converge for the SunDome Volleyball Festival on Sept. 16 and 17.
-
BY THE NUMBERS
2 — West Valley cross country teams ranked in the Class 4A state coaches preseason poll. The boys are No. 5 and the girls are No. 6. Selah appears in both 2A polls with the boys No. 9 and girls No. 8. The highest local team are the Naches Valley girls, who check in at No. 3 in 1A after placing ninth at state last year with no seniors.
3 — Returning players for West Valley girls soccer who scored double-digit goals last year during the Rams' charge to the 4A state quarterfinals. St. Mary’s commit Kendall Moore, Kaitlyn Rudick and Jes Lizotte earned all-CBBN first-team honors for scoring all those goals and sweeper Ashlyn Valdovinos joined them. With just two seniors a year ago, West Valley wasn't stopped until eventual state champion Camas survived a 3-2 scare on its home field.
4 — School swimming records for Selah's Izzy Vick, who returns for her senior season this fall. A standout softball player in the spring and summer, Vick has led the Valley in the 50-yard freestyle throughout her career and has a best of 25.13 seconds. She also owns the SHS record in the 100 free at 56.65 and helped the Vikings establish new records at state last year in the 200 medley relay (1:57.26) and 200 free relay (1:47.17.).
5 — Selah’s streak of consecutive state tournament appearances in girls soccer, the longest of any school in Central Washington in any classification. After a district title game upset of Ellensburg, the Vikings bring back three seniors who earned CWAC first-team honors – forward Brooke Reiber, midfielder Allison Moultray and goalkeeper Lexi Grenz.
6 — Volleyball seasons with all-CWAC first-team honors for Ellensburg's Abby Harrell and Selah's Taylor Kieser. That's right, these two dynamic hitters have never been less than first team heading into their final seasons. Harrell is a two-time CWAC player of the year committed to Villanova and Kieser is headed to Corban University. Since the start of the CWAC in 2006, the only other freshmen to receive first-team honors were Ellensburg's Tia Andaya (2015) and Grandview's Payton Parrish (2009).
9 — Consecutive years that Ellensburg has qualified a girls team for the state cross country championships, the state's longest active girls streak. The Bulldogs, who have placed no lower than fifth in Pasco since 2016, are in good position to extend the streak. Despite the graduation of its top two from last year, coach Jeff Hashimoto returns seniors Holly Fromherz and Rylee Leishman, who were both scorers as freshmen on the 2019 state title team. Zillah's girls own the Valley record for consecutive trips to state with 15 (2004-2018).
10 — Places above its seed that West Valley climbed at last year's state volleyball tournament in the SunDome. Seeded 14th, the Rams knocked off No. 3 and 11 in five sets to reach the semifinals and placed fourth for the program's 18th state trophy. Seniors Kennedy Webb, Lily Kinloch and Lexi Barbee all return from first-team all-CBBN seasons for the Rams, who are ranked No. 7 in this week's SBLive 4A state poll. Curtis, last year's state runner-up, is No. 1.
12 — The number of shutouts posted by Highland's girls soccer team in 22 games on its way to a program-best third-place finish at the Class 2B state tournament. All but one starter on defense returns and coach Nikki Keller expects that to be a strength once again for the Scotties, who only gave up two goals in only one match last season.
23 — The number of goals scored by Ellensburg freshmen Jamison Philip and Layne Rogel last season. They’ll be asked to produce even more offense for the Bulldogs as sophomores to help replace the 43 goals scored by CWAC offensive player of the year Dylan Philip, who graduated last spring.
28 — Individual podium placers for Selah's boys at the state cross country championships, a number very likely to go up with the return of Eric Swedin and addition of Nicolas Spencer. Swedin was eighth last year behind teammate and champion Cooper Quigley, now at Arizona, and Spencer was 14th as a sophomore while at East Valley in 2021. Selah and West Valley have not missed a trip to state in boys since 2014.
17.25 — Average runs scored in four games by West Valley's slowpitch team at the state tournament, where the Rams placed third after routing Battle Ground 28-5. CBBN offensive MVP Anika Garcia has moved on to CWU, but West Valley had only three seniors on last year's 18-5 team and returns three all-league seniors. Yakima will once against host the state tournament at Gateway Sports Complex on Oct. 28-29.
18:07 — 5,000-meter best last year for Eisenhower's Isabella Alvarado, who returns for her senior cross country season as one of the state's best. The reigning CBBN district champion had a breakout track season in the spring with third-place state medals in the 800 and 1,600. Eisenhower enters the season with the state's second-most 4A individual podium finishes in girls (33) and combined with boys (65).
33-1 — Record in league play over the last three seasons when Goldendale volleyball played in three different leagues. The Timberwolves graduated three big-time leaders, including EWAC West MVP Rachel Gallagher, but Tuesday night Taryn Rising and Gwen Gilliam led Goldendale to a 3-0 sweep at Walla Walla Valley — last year's 2B state runner-up.
164 — Number of matches played in the SunDome when, for the second year in a row, Yakima hosts all six state volleyball tournaments over two weeks in November. Class 1A, 2B and 1B will be held Nov. 10-11-12 followed by 4A, 3A and 2A on Nov. 17-18-19. Reigning champions are Bothell (4A), Mead (3A), Columbia River (2A), Chelan (1A), La Conner (2B) and Oakesdale (1B).
