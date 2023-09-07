A full slate of football made it easy to miss the handful of events that marked the beginning of other fall sports last week.
They're back in full swing this weekend, thanks to the SunDome Volleyball Festival, cross country races including the Ellensburg Invitational Relays and plenty of soccer matches. This season brings back plenty of talented returners alongside newcomers looking to make a name for themselves in the Yakima Valley.
Let's take a look at some of fall's most intriguing storylines — by the numbers.
1 — The preseason rank for Naches Valley’s girls cross country team, which earned the program’s first trophy by taking fourth place at the 1A state championships in Pasco. The Rangers added Ike transfer Olive Clark, who won this year’s Selah Halftime Dash jamboree, while Senior Brooke Miles returns following a second straight top eight finish, along with senior Audrey Smith and junior Danika Feriante.
2 — CBBN Slowpitch Coach of the Year awards in a row for West Valley's Brad Cramer, whose team played in the third place game at the 4A state tournament each of the past two seasons. He'll need to develop more talent this year after losing league player of the year Linnea Butler, as well as first team seniors Heather Betterton and Kenidee Holden, but Hannah Betterton returns after earning first team honors as a sophomore.
4 — Consecutive district titles for Selah girls soccer, which always seems to play its best in the postseason under head coach Josh Koreski. A year after stunning No. 1 seed Ellensburg, the Vikings replicated the feat by snapping East Valley’s 16-match unbeaten streak in the CWAC final. Selah brings back first team All-CWAC defender Alejandra Salcedo, second team midfielders Kennedy Cobb and Adley Franklin, and second team defender Kara Bakker.
5 — Goals allowed by East Valley soccer’s back line, anchored by CWAC defensive player of the year Mackenzie Isaak and fellow senior Emma Walruff, during a perfect run through 12 league matches last season. CWAC offensive player of the year Shannah Mellick also returns for the Red Devils along with sophomore Ariana Lopez after they combined for 44 goals.
6 — Yakima Valley swimmers who competed as freshmen at the state meet in Federal Way last fall. Eisenhower’s Adelaide Loeser. She took 14th in the 200 IM, one of three events in which she posted the Valley’s top time. East Valley freshman Aubrey Sachez swam in the 2A 100 fly and 500 free, while three Grandview freshmen swam on relays at state.
7 — Races won by West Valley senior Caden Casteel over his past two cross country seasons, including both district championships. He also improved by 12 places at state to finish seventh and lead the Rams to a third-place finish. Returners Boden Alderson and Charlie Naught helped them earn a No. 3 ranking in the 4A coaches preseason poll this fall.
13 — Places gained by Ellensburg's June Nemrow between the one and two-mile mark on the way to a podium finish in 15th place at her first 2A state cross country championships. She returns along with fellow sophomore Yutong Liang and junior Emma Beachy to lead the Bulldogs in pursuit of their seventh straight state trophy.
19 — Senior contributors graduated from league volleyball champions West Valley, Ellensburg and La Salle, including eight first team all-league selections and conference MVPs for all three teams. Don’t be surprised if all three proud programs reload and contend for titles again after falling just short of trophies at state in the SunDome last November.
35 — EWAC wins in 37 conference matches for Highland girls soccer over its last three seasons, which also included third-place finishes at the 1B/2B state championships the past two years. No one graduated last spring and fourth-year starters Anahi Garcia and Rachael Keller stand out as leaders among a talented group of returners.
50 — Years of the Sunfair Invitational, Yakima’s most well-known annual cross country competition at Franklin Park. Although the field has gotten smaller, it will still feature 19 high school teams this season in seven flights on the three-mile course.
61 — Consecutive home wins against CWAC opponents for Ellensburg volleyball, dating back to a five-set loss to East Valley in 2014. Ellensburg’s won eight league and seven district titles during that stretch. All-2A honorable mention junior Alana Marrs is the only returning starter from a team that went 16-4 while winning league and district titles last season.
65 — Goals scored by West Valley during a dominant 12-0 run through the CBBN regular season. Although the league’s offensive player of the year Kendall Moore and co-defensive player of the year Ashlyn Valdivinos moved on to Eastern Washington and Seattle Pacific, respectively, the Rams bring back more than enough talent to make them the clear favorite, including first team selections Jes Lizotte, Bailey Steiner and Bella Rotondo.
16:07.5 — Selah senior Nicolas Spencer’s 5K time on a windy day at the 2A state cross country championships, the fastest of anyone in the Yakima Valley and the sixth-fastest of all returners in the state, in any classification. Spencer led the Vikings to a fourth-place team finish and they bring back two others in their top five, seniors Nathan Shipley and Benjamin Michael.
37-6 — Goldendale volleyball’s record over the past two seasons, including a perfect 30-0 in EWAC West and district play. EWAC MVP Gwen Gilliam graduated, but first-team All-EWAC senior Brook Blain highlights a strong group of returners seeking its second state trophy in three years after finishing sixth in 2021.
