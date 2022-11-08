COWICHE — Constant pressure and a barrage of shots put Highland in great position to find the goal it needed in a first-round Class 1B/2B state tournament game Tuesday night at Highland.
Perhaps the biggest surprise when it finally happened was the source of the Scotties’ extra time game-winner. Eighth grader Anahi Lamas put a long-range shot just over the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper into the net for a 1-0 win over Onalaska and her third goal of the season.
“She’s been playing wing most of the season,” coach Nikki Keller said. “She did a great job.”
Lamas took advantage of a deflection after Highland’s leading scorer, Rachael Keller, drilled a hard shot off the head of an Onalaska defender. It bounced to Lamas and on a night when several Highland shots went just over the crossbar, this one dropped down at the right moment.
The Scotties also put plenty of shots on goal, forcing 10 saves from Onalaska goalkeeper Hailee Brown. Highland goalkeeper Ashlee McIlrath needed to make just two saves, including one near the end of the second half on a free kick by the Loggers’ top scorer, Brooklyn Sandridge.
She stood up top without much support from teammates for most of the night, hoping to use her speed and skills to get on the end of a long pass and create enough space to shoot. But other than one clear strike inside the box that rolled just wide, Scotties sweeper Gaby Paniagua and her fellow defenders consistently beat Sandridge to long passes forward and kept her from dribbling into scoring chances.
“We knew they had a threat up top and we knew we needed to shut her down,” Nikki Keller said. “Gaby really provided the speed, the smarts, the ability to step forward when she needed to and the other (defenders) just provided that extra layer of protection.”
Despite a growing number of missed opportunities, Rachael Keller said she remained confident the Scotties would find a breakthrough. They dominated possession nearly the entire match, largely thanks to junior central midfielder Anahi Garcia, co-MVP in the EWAC West.
Garcia and Keller spearheaded Highland’s attack all season, serving as the leaders of a young team with no seniors and two eighth grade starters. Both captains played key roles during Highland’s run to a third-place finish in 1B/2B a year ago and Keller gave a simple message to her teammates as they entered the state tournament, many of them for the first time.
“Worse comes to worse, win or lose, as long as you feel like you did well, put everything out on the field, you’re good,” Keller said. “That’s all that matters.”
The No. 7 Scotties (16-4) will try to take that mentality into their next match when they travel north and across the Cascades to face No. 2 Mt. Vernon Christian. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Vernon High School.
A 3-1 win at Okanogan stands out on an impressive resume for Mt. Vernon Christian, whose only four losses all season came against teams in higher classifications. Highland also traveled to Okanogan, where it lost 5-1 last month.
“We know they’re going to be tough,” Nikki Keller said. “We know they’re going to bring it but we’re really excited for the challenge.”
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Extra time: 1, Highland, Anahi Lamas, 85:00.
Saves: Hailee Brown (O) 10; Ashlee McIlrath (H) 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.