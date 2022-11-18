RENTON — Highland's postseason run hit a snag against a familiar opponent in the 1B/2B semifinals Friday night at Renton Memorial Stadium.
The No. 7 seed Scotties allowed the last four goals in a 5-1 loss to No. 3 Okanogan, which beat Highland by the same score on Oct. 22. Three goals in the last 20 minutes crushed any hopes of a comeback for a Highland team that didn't give up any goals in its first two postseason matches.
Highland beat No. 10 Onalaska 1-0 in extra time and then needed a shootout to top No. 2 Mt. Vernon Christian after a scoreless 90 minutes. The Scotties fell to 17-5 and will conclude their season Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. No. 1 Kalama, which beat Highland 5-0 earlier this season and lost 5-1 to No. 4 St. George's in Friday's other semifinal.
