RENTON — Highland’s comeback efforts fell just short in a 3-2 loss to No. 1 seed Kalama in the 1B/2B third-place match at Renton Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The No. 7 Scotties trailed 3-0 before goals by Anahi Garcia on a first-half penalty kick and Maricza Mendoza thanks to a deflection off a corner kick early in the second half. Coach Nikki Keller said a formation change at halftime helped Highland change the momentum and it controlled possession the rest of the match.
“We battled hard and tried to make it happen,” Keller said. “We had a lot of chances.”
Her daughter, junior Rachael Keller, split three defenders to cut Okanogan’s lead to 2-1 in the first half of Friday’s semifinal, and Garcia nearly tied it when she hit the crossbar. But the Scotties gave up three goals late in a 5-1 loss and junior Ashlee McIlrath suffered a late injury, forcing their second-leading scorer, Aylin Aguilera, to move back to goalkeeper for the remainder of that game and on Saturday.
The young Scotties team featuring three eighth grade starters and no seniors finished the season 17-6, with four of those losses coming against teams that reached the semifinals.
“I’m excited to see what we can bring through the junior high program and how we can build on what we have,” Keller said.
