Highland’s stout defense carried it into the 1B/2B girls soccer quarterfinals, but the Scotties know they’re also taking a capable attack to Renton Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Coach Nikki Keller believes the No. 7 seed won’t be intimidated against No. 3 Okanogan, a team Highland lost to 5-1 less than a month ago. Her daughter, Rachael Keller, scored one of just three goals allowed by Okanogan in its last 12 matches, thanks to an assist from EWAC co-player of the year, Anahi Garcia.
Those two will be joined by another first-team all-league forward when freshman forward Aylin Aguilera returns this week from a trip to Mexico. She scored 10 goals this season before missing the Scotties’ 1-0 extra time win over Onalaska last Tuesday and a 1-0 penalty kick shootout win over No. 2 Mt. Vernon Christian in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
“We have to get the connection between Anahi and Rachael,” Nikki Keller said, noting junior Maricza Mendoza played well in Aguilera’s absence. “It’ll be nice to have (Aguilera) back.”
Highland coaches considered staying back and defending against a dangerous Mt. Vernon Christian attack, but watching film convinced them they could play a more attack-minded style. Keller said it turned out to be the right decision as the Scotties put three shots on target and gave up five in a fairly even match.
First-team all-league defender Gaby Paniagua leads the Scotties defense as their central back, a position she didn’t play at Okanogan. Keller said she’s also found reliable options at outside back with Leslie Barragan and Maddy Ceja, a starter on last year’s third-place team, while captain Anika Lamas joins also protects the middle.
“For the season, she’s just improved tenfold,” Keller said. “She’s very smart and she understands the game. Her and Gaby worked really well against Mt. Vernon Christian.”
Okanogan’s only loss of the season came against Mt. Vernon Christian in September, giving Highland some confidence it can pull off another upset. Keller said the Scotties are eager to play with nothing to lose as they try to reach Saturday’s championship game against either No. 1 Kalama or No. 4 Saint George’s.
