Given how superior Goldendale was last season in the EWAC’s West Division, two parallel questions emerge with regard to this year’s prospects at the top.
Did the Timberwolves graduate enough of that powerhouse to drift back to the other contenders, and does Kittitas have enough back to challenge Goldendale’s bid to repeat?
If it does come down to these two, as it did last year, we’ll find out on Oct. 7 in Goldendale.
But in a year’s time, the West has a lot of ground to make up. The Timberwolves beat runner-up Kittitas by 33 points last year and defeated third-place Cle Elum by 41. In total, the Timberwolves outscored their five divisional foes 262-48 en route to the program’s first trip to the state playoffs in 11 years.
Last year’s gap between second and third for seeding into the Week 10 playoff crossovers was much smaller but still decisive — Kittitas 21, Cle Elum 7.
After four weeks of nonleague play, the West begins divisional play on Sept. 30 and that will include the Kittitas County rivalry with the Coyotes hosting Cle Elum.
GOLDENDALE: Yes, the Timberwolves lost a ton, most notably record-setting running back Caleb Smith and Matt Blain, the West’s co-defensive player of the year. But three-year starting quarterback Kade Bomberger returns after throwing for 2,331 yards and 28 touchdowns in 11 games last year.
Fifth-year coach Aaron Cochran, whose team ranks No. 10 in SBLive’s 2B preseason poll, has a bye in Week 3 to get ready for a trip to East favorite and seventh-ranked Burbank on Sept. 23.
KITTITAS: The Coyotes have the most returning experience by far with eight all-leaguers, including four seniors who earned that recognition on offense and defense. At the head of the list is Josh Rosbach, a first-team quarterback who was also co-defensive player of the year at linebacker.
Kittitas will be put to the test early with nonleague crossovers against the East’s two leading contenders, Burbank and River View, in Week 3 and 4. Then comes Cle Elum and Goldendale back-to-back to start West play.
CLE ELUM: The Warriors have only three returning all-leaguers but it’s quite a trio with each of them honored both ways. First-team running back Mason Hilberg has a veteran offensive line in front of him and it includes two-way first-teamer Mac Williams.
Cle Elum, which averaged 28 points in West games last year, will see Tri-Cities Prep and Dayton-Waitsburg from the other side in nonleague play.
GRANGER: Coach Gary Ely enters his 30th season with the Spartans and will do so with largely a new crew. Senior Paul Stewart returns with all-league honors on the offensive and defensive lines, but that’s it for all-EWAC experience.
Granger plays its first three games on the road with its home opener on Sept. 23 against Warden. Goldendale visits the next week to open West play.
WHITE SWAN: Roger Valdez gives coach Andy Bush, who’s in his 15th season with the Cougars, another dynamic playmaker. Last year he caught 70 passes for 850 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Junior Spence Lawrence has been a two-way starting lineman since his freshman year.
The Cougars have three road games in the first month with trips to Warden, Adna and Dayton-Waitsburg.
HIGHLAND: Eighth-year coach Sean Sleater returns three players with all-league experience at five positions. Senior Kendall Rosenkranz is the leader of the group, having earned second-team honors at defensive back and honorable mention at wide receiver.
The Scotties open their season at home against Wapato in a rematch of last year’s finale.
MABTON: The Vikings finished 3-2 in the East Division last year with a senior-dominated squad. Mabton, which plays its home games on Saturdays with 1 p.m. kickoffs, will host Granger to start the season on Sept. 10.
