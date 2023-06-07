To follow in the footsteps of an unbeaten state champion, one that achieved historic dominance, would be a heavy burden for any successor.
Most such shadows consume all the light.
Except, that is, for the Ellensburg girls basketball program.
In 2022, the Bulldogs stomped through a 26-0 season and were particularly ferocious on defense, not allowing more than 25 points in 16 of those games. By the time it got to the SunDome, the team was on a completely different level, rolling to winning margins of 25, 18, 17, 20 points for the Class 2A state title.
The only way something like that could happen again is if everybody came back, right?
Well, the Bulldogs graduated three all-league starters, including the CWAC MVP, and there was a change at head coach. So, no, it couldn't happen again.
Except that it did.
More lockdown defense, more runaway victories, and another bludgeoning of the 2A state tournament. This time the winning margins were even bigger at 24, 33, 28 and 28 points to cap a 25-0 campaign. The 56-28 championship margin was the biggest in 2A girls history and last year's margin ranks as fourth biggest.
For this and so much more, Ellensburg's girls were named Team of the Year at Wednesday's Yakima Valley Sports Awards.
It was certainly helpful to have a 6-foot-6 Washington signee in Olivia Anderson to drive the offense through, but first-year coach Tim Ravet had plenty of weapons to turn back all challengers, including 4A state champion Eastlake.
Exiting the SunDome with another top prize, Ellensburg extended the program's win streak to 51 games, a Valley record for girls, and became the state's first above the B level to have back-to-back unbeaten seasons.
The last time the Valley had consecutive state titles in girls basketball was when East Valley pulled it off in 2002 and 2003, which was the first year of the Yakima Valley Sports Awards. The Red Devils received the Team of the Year award in that inaugural year and Jack Cleveland was the Coach of the Year with back-to-back 26-win season.
That award is now named after Cleveland, and this year's recipient is making some history in doing so.
Naches Valley's Jake Fife is the first Coach of the Year who also earned an award as an athlete. As a Selah graduate in 2009, Fife set a school record with 18 strikeouts in a game, was the CWAC MVP and led the Vikings to a second-place state trophy.
Fife took over the Naches Valley program just two years after the departure of Hall of Fame coach Bill Walker, so no pressure there for a young coach trying to get a resume started.
But he's done more than just get started, having assembled a 110-25 record (.815 winning percentage) over six seasons with five league titles. This year's Rangers were 8-0 in league, built a 16-game win streak, earned a second-place state trophy and won 24 games — one off the school record set by Walker's 2007 team.
