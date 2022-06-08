From an early age, Ellensburg’s Dylan Philip knew she wanted to be a Division I basketball player.
Along the way to achieving that goal, the Montana State signee decided playing soccer in the fall would be a good way to prepare for basketball season. She scored a school-record 43 times last season to become the Yakima Valley’s top goalscorer, then she turned her attention to leading the Bulldogs’ basketball team to one of the most dominant seasons in Washington history.
That unparalleled success earned Philip the title of Female Athlete of the Year. Of course, winning is nothing new for someone who’s helped her talented basketball teams capture league, state and even national championships.
“Coming from a winning record, I take losing a lot harder,” Philip said. “I don’t like to lose.”
She played a key role in raising the bar for Ellensburg’s program, starting with a 16-9 record and district title appearance as a freshman. But even before emerging as one of the CWAC’s top guards, Philip made a name for herself on the AAU circuit.
The Northwest Blazers, an elite team of players from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana, invited Philip to join them for the first time in the summer before she entered high school. She stuck with a team that also included Prosser’s Halle Wright and they won a national championship last summer, earning Philip plenty of attention from college coaches along the way.
“It definitely opened my eyes a lot more to what I had to do to meet the end goal,” Philip said. “It’s just so different from playing local to playing everyone else in the country.”
They traveled to tournaments all over, including Alabama, Indianapolis and finally Pennsylvania for nationals. Philip initially dreamt of going to play at the University of Washington, but she said it became clear after visiting Bozeman that Montana State would be a much better fit.
She took on a leadership role with the Blazers similar to the one at Ellensburg, where Philip never really needed to be a dominant scorer thanks to her capable teammates. Despite averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game, Philip said she never really tried to take over games offensively.
“I don’t really like being selfish on the court,” Philip said. “It almost stresses me out. I tend to put more pressure on myself than I need.”
Plus, she prefers playing defense, where she can take advantage of her speed and quickness to apply pressure to opponents, often creating easy baskets. Philip’s looking forward to a similar style at Montana State, and she’s proven capable of turning into a go-to scorer as well.
Most notably, the 5-foot-8 guard scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, including eight during a 13-0 run, to put away W.F. West in the 2A semifinals. That 42-25 win turned out to be the closest of Ellensburg’s 26 games, and Philip earned the tournament’s player of the year award.
It wasn't the first time she starred for an unbeaten high school team. She scored a league-best 19 goals in 14 games for the Bulldogs soccer team in 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions eliminated the postseason. Philip acknowledges her technical skills on the ball improved throughout high school, but she mostly attributes her offensive prowess to superior speed and good coaching.
Soccer was always an afterthought at best for most of the year while Philip directed most of her focus on basketball. Still, she benefited from all the extra running, frequently past helpless defenders.
“I definitely was in my best shape during soccer season," Philip said. "Going from soccer to basketball season is the best because you’re in the best shape you can be.”
She's played both sports since kindergarten and finished her high school career by leading the Bulldogs to remarkable records the past two seasons — 29-3-1 in soccer and 36-2 in basketball. Philip plans to head to college later this month to see if she can find similar success at Montana State, which won three of the last seven Big Sky titles.
