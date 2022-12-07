Abby Harrell has earned plenty of honors over her four-year career for Ellensburg volleyball but this week she landed one that tops them all.
The three-time CWAC player of the year was named the Class 2A player of the year by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association, which announced its all-state team in all six classifications on Monday.
The Villanova signee, who earned first-team all-state honors in 2019 as a freshman when the Bulldogs placed second at state, led Ellensburg to a 12-0 run through CWAC play this season and a 41-2 league record over her four years.
West Valley’s Kennedy Webb, the CBBN’s co-player of the year, was the Valley’s only other first-team selection. The Central Washington signee was joined on the 4A all-state squad by teammate and second-team pick Lexi Barbee as both were recognized for the second straight year.
Ellensburg’s Olivia Anderson and Selah’s Jacey Scott, both seniors, were 2A second-team picks and Ellensburg sophomore Alana Marrs received honorable mention.
SCAC West champion La Salle had two 1A selections in seniors Tatum Marang (second team) and Kaylee Wheeler (honorable mention), and Toppenish sophomore Naylanee Strom also received honorable mention.
Granger senior Eliana Rios and Goldendale junior Taryn Rising earned honorable mention in 2B.
The other players of the year were Hailey Brockway of Graham-Kapowsin (4A), Brooke Huard of Bellevue (3A), Olivia Strandberg of Chelan (1A), Ellie Marble of La Conner (2B) and Gianna Anderson of Oakesdale (1B). Marble will join Webb at CWU.
