There are good games, there are bad games and there’s 0-0 at the end of regulation.
Ellensburg beat Davis 6-0 in double overtime in whatever the opposite of a shootout is. Sophomore quarterback Colton Magruder ran in the game’s only score from the 1-yard line as the Bulldogs won their first of the season.
“It felt amazing,” Magruder said. “The whole team worked their butts off all year and it showed here because we all gave it 100% to the end.”
Davis hosted the game without head coach Jay Dumas, who was out all week with COVID-19, and dropped to 0-2.
“He was out this week, hopefully we’ll have him back by Monday,” said Pirates defensive coordinator Zeke Fife, who took over coaching duties. “Obviously, missing your leader, that doesn’t help.”
It was a game full to the brim with defensive plays. Ellensburg wracked up two turnovers, including an interception during Davis’ second overtime possession, and the Bulldogs sacked Pirates’ quarterback Jason Chavez twice on that drive.
Chavez completed 5 of 14 passes for 73 yards and the pick. He put up 24 yards with his legs, but the Bulldogs second-half adjustments seemed to slow him down. Davis was held to just 135 yards of offense.
“You could see their team’s speed over ours on turf because they’re more used to it,” said Ellensburg head coach Jeff Zenisek. “You could see us adjust a little bit on tackling, angles and stuff like that once the second half rolled around.”
The Pirates’ defense kept them in the game, though, forcing three interceptions and a fumble. Senior defensive back Ivan Guizar starred, intercepting Ellensburg quarterback Joe Bugni twice.
“We got the ball back a lot, defense played great,” Fife said. “I’m proud of how hard these boys fought.”
Bugni finished 11 of 19 for 94 yards and three interceptions. He had 32 yards on the ground, but lost more than 30 yards due to sacks.
Junior wide receiver Darius Andaya showed out for Ellensburg, his 76 yards of offense were key. His last two rushes were gamebreakers. A 28-yard dash in the fourth put Ellensburg in field goal position, while a 15-yard run in the second overtime brought the Bulldogs within a foot of the end zone.
Magruder punched it in with a sharp counter. The sophomore finished with 26 yards rushing and 11 receiving.
It was truly a game of missed opportunities. The game featured four missed field goals, including one at the end of the 4th quarter when Fife iced Ellensburg’s sophomore kicker Jesse Munguia. Zenisek said it was Munguia’s first season, and pointed to the pressure of the crowd and the moment.
Munguia missed once at the end of the first half and once in overtime. Davis senior kicker Jamasen Carter also missed what would have been a winning field goal at the end of the first overtime.
Ultimately, the Pirates’ luck ran out. Davis came closest to scoring in the first quarter, when three straight rushes came up short and Ellensburg took over on downs.
“Obviously, you don’t know it’s going to be a 0-0 game,” Fife said. “We marched the ball down 75, 80 yards and felt confident our kids could get it. Worst case scenario, it backed them up on the 2-yard line.”
Between turnovers, sacks and penalties, the Bulldogs appeared to be their own worst enemy. In the end, though, they put together a four-play, 25-yard drive to finally put the game to rest.
Both teams are on the road next week. Davis visits West Valley while Ellensburg begins conference play at Selah.
Ellensburg 0 0 0 0 0 6 – 6
Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0
Ellensburg — Colton Magruder 1 run
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Ellensburg, Tate Taylor 6-13, Joe Bugni 21-32, Darius Andaya 2-43, Magruder 6-26, Emmett Hoyt 2-13, Adam Singer 1-6. Davis, Rigoberto Martinez 13-21, Morgan Rodriguez 5-9, Phoenix Sanchez 2-0, Jason Chavez 9-24, Juan Munguia 1-5, Jacob Alcala 1-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.