SELAH — Getting out quick and establishing a lead and tempo hasn’t been a problem for Ellensburg’s volleyball team. Closing out the tough ones, well, that’s been another matter.
Until Tuesday night.
With decisive runs in the second half of each of their set wins, the eighth-ranked Bulldogs secured an impressive 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18 victory over No. 3 Selah in their first CWAC showdown of the season at Carl Kellman Gym.
Except for the third-set hiccup when Ellensburg coach Jesse Stuecke and his crew were reminded of that pressing issue, the trend and timing remained true throughout the evening.
Tied 13-13 in the first set — then a 7-1 run.
Down 16-14 in the second set — then a 7-0 run.
Down 15-11 in the fourth set — then an 8-1 run for the match.
“We’ve had trouble closing out sets in tough matches and we’ve been working hard at that, emphasizing each point and staying in the moment,” Stuecke said. “We’ve had matches against West Valley and Chelan and Burlington where we lost leads. Tonight there were times when it wasn’t pretty, but we played the point out and kept playing hard. That’s what we’ve been talking about and the girls responded tonight.”
With the imposing height of its formidable block and the often-thunderous arm of two-time CWAC player of the year Abby Harrell, Ellensburg can certainly look the part of a state-trophy contender. But it’s the grinding that needs work and focus.
“We start games strong and get leads, but sometimes we kind of fall apart and can’t get it back together,” noted senior Parker Lyyski, one of Ellensburg’s skyscrapers at 6-foot-1 who had six blocks. “We’ve been talking about that and working on that and it was great the way we played tonight. Selah’s really strong and we got a little nervous about that third game, but we got our focus back.”
Harrell, naturally, triggered the crucial run in the opening set, rotating to the front and delivering three of her 19 kills. In the second set it was 6-4 sophomore Alana Marrs who contributed two kills and a block that helped turn the 16-14 deficit into a 21-17 lead.
In the fourth set, with Selah still rolling from its momentum-swinging third and holding a 15-11 lead, Ellensburg got back to work and called on its depth. After a right-side putaway by Marrs, Kacey Mayo served an ace, Hazel Murphy and Lyyski combined on a block and Murphy followed with a kill. Suddenly the four-point lead was gone and the Bulldogs had their confidence back.
And then, of course, there was Harrell. The Villanova commit put away two backrow kills to keep the run fueled and the 8-1 run turned into a 13-3 closing rush.
“There were ebbs and flows like there always are, but credit to the girls for responding the way they did,” Stueckle said. “This team is learning it’s the small things, sometimes the ugly things, that turned a match around or help you close one out.”
Selah’s strong serving kept Ellensburg on its heels in the third set, and four-year force Taylor Kieser not only kept the heat on with her lefty swings and spot-on setting but also served two aces for the 20th and 23rd points. Freshman outside Madilynn Shurtleff showed off her young but considerable skills, finishing with seven kills and 21 digs, and senior Emily Hutchinson had a double-double of 14 kills and 10 digs.
“We were too inconsistent in the first two sets, but we got dialed in on that in the third,” said Selah coach Becky Gause. “We showed how important that is for us, then got away from it. Ellensburg has such a big block and they take up a lot of net space, making it harder for some of our shorter hitters. We’ve got things to work on for sure.”
Ellensburg, at 4-0 in league, moves from one unbeaten CWAC foe to another, hosting Ephrata (4-0) on Thursday. Selah (4-1) has a bye on Thursday and will return to league play next Tuesday with a trip to Ephrata.
The Bulldogs will host the rematch with Selah on Oct. 27.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 19 kills, 18 digs, 9 perfect passes; Olivia Anderson 3 kills, 2 blocks; Hazel Murphy 6 kills, 1 block; Parker Lyyski 2 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 27 digs, 11 pp; Lilly Button 23 assists, 4 digs; Kacey Mayo 16 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Leah Lewis 3 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs; Taylor Alder 9 digs, 6 pp.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 12-12 serving, 11 pp, 3 kills, 20 digs; Madi McNett 1 kill, 1 dig; Emily Hutchinson 14 kills, 10 digs; Taylor Kieser 16-17 serving, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 5 kills, 14 digs, 20 assists; Ana Hrle 1 ace, 1 block, 3 kills, 2 digs; Kylee Huntley 5 kills, 4 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 16-16 serving, 2 aces, 7 pp, 7 kills, 21 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 4 aces, 2 digs, 18 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.