After five straight losses to Selah in the CWAC district championship game, this year’s Ellensburg crew broke through thanks to a big early inning.
Cade Gibson’s two-run double highlighted a five-run outburst in the second inning and the Bulldogs went on to defeat second-ranked Selah 8-5 at Yakima Country Stadium on Friday.
Sophomore pitcher Ty Estey, who pitched seven-plus scoreless innings in last week’s semifinal win at Ephrata, went six frames on Friday allowing five earned runs but didn’t yield a big inning to the league-champion Vikings. He walked two and struck out six.
Stretching its win streak to five games, Ellensburg (14-9) earned the program’s fifth straight trip to state — a run during which the Bulldogs won state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Senior shortstop Ryker Fortier was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base and junior Brayden Twaites was 2-for-4 with a triple, run scored and RBI for Ellensburg. Twaites also relieved Estey in the seventh inning and earned the save.
While the Bulldogs were seeded third they did split both league doubleheaders with Selah and Ephrata.
Selah outhit Ellensburg 8-7 but struggled with four errors. Leadoff hitter Grant Chapman was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Vikings and teammate Carter Seely was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Seely pitched five innings with four earned runs, five walks and seven strikeouts.
The Vikings (16-6) trailed 8-3 in the bottom of the seventh and tried to rally, scoring two runs with three singles and a walk. But Twaites, with two outs and two on, got the final out via strikeout.
